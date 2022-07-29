TfL advises to check before you travel ahead of disruption on London Overground

Strike action taking place on Saturday 30 July by train drivers who are part of the ASLEF union, with no service expected on the entire London Overground network including Night Overground services

On Saturday 30 July, ASLEF strike action at seven train operators across the country will significantly disrupt some routes. This includes the London Overground network, where there will be no service due to strike action from members of the ASLEF union who work for Arriva Rail London.

There will also be no Night Overground services on the evening of 30 July and the early hours of 31 July. Customers who use London Overground services should use alternative routes to complete their journeys. All other TfL services are expected to operate normally but are expected to be much busier than normal as customers seek alternative routes. Full information is available at tfl.gov.uk/rail-strike.

Services on London Overground are also expected to be disrupted on the morning of Sunday 31 July. A good service is expected on the London Overground by midday. If travelling before midday, customers are advised to plan ahead, check before they travel, and leave more time for their journey.

Andy Lord, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said:

"Planned strike action on the national rail network on Saturday will mean disruption for our customers. With no service expected on the entire London Overground network, I advise all customers to check before they travel and use alternative routes to complete their journeys."

Additionally, there will be no Elizabeth line services between Paddington and Abbey Wood on Saturday 30 July and Sunday 31 July due to planned engineering works to undertake required software upgrades to trains and signalling. These software upgrades were planned months ago and will ensure the delivery of through-services from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield directly into central London later this year.

For the latest information on how TfL services are operating, customers should use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner and TfL Go. People may find it quicker or easier to walk or cycle some journeys. The TfL website has information on cycling in London including Santander Cycle Hire bikes, cycleway routes and walking options especially for journeys in Zone 1. Rental e-scooters are available for hire in a number of London boroughs. Information on where they are available and how to hire can be found on the TfL website.

For the latest information on national rail strikes and the impacts to mainline services, customers are advised to check nationalrailenquiries.co.uk

