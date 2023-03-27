TfL agrees new traffic technology contract to keep Londoners moving

London has some of the most advanced traffic signal technology in the world and new contracts have been signed with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology Services Ltd for services that play a vital role in keeping the road network moving

The new contracts will reduce operating costs, improve environmental performance - including by using an entirely electric maintenance fleet - and improve performance for TfL's road and bus networks

The contracts, which cover traffic signals, variable messaging signs, overheight vehicle detection and CCTV cameras on the capital's network, run until 2031 with an option to extend for a further two years

Transport for London (TfL) has signed new contracts with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology Services Ltd to provide services vital to keeping London's road network moving over the next eight years.

TfL manages all of the capital's 6,400 automated traffic signal junctions and pedestrian crossings, one of Europe's largest estates, which help to move traffic across both the TfL and borough road networks safely and efficiently. TfL also manages the capital's network of red routes, which make up five per cent of London's roads carrying 30 per cent of the traffic, alongside other key infrastructure on the road network, including:

A network 150 variable message signs, which deliver important traffic and safety information

Around 67,000 traffic light poles

61 overheight vehicle detector sites, which help to ensure that vehicles passing under bridges meet vital height restrictions

813 CCTV sites across London, which are used by TfL and other partner agencies to help keep people moving on the road network

This key infrastructure plays a vital role in the capital's road network. Traffic lights are central to the safety of Londoners on roads and are hugely important in helping TfL to run a timely bus network. This infrastructure also allows TfL's Control Centre to respond to incidents on the roads and ensure that people walking, cycling, using public transport and driving can travel safely. TfL's management of the road network is central to its Vision Zero goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries on the transport network.

The contracts with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology Services Ltd are to supply, install, maintain and dispose of equipment needed for London's automated traffic signals, variable message signs and overheight vehicle detectors. The new contract will extend Yunex Traffic's existing maintenance contract to include a number of new boroughs in west and central London, including Westminster. TfL has also signed a contract with Telent Technology Services Ltd to maintain its network of CCTV cameras.

The new contracts will reduce operating costs, as well as making savings in capital improvement projects. The contracts also bring opportunities for new jobs and apprenticeships.

Carl Eddleston, TfL's Director of Network Management and Resilience, said:

'London's road network plays a vital role in enabling millions of journeys each day and we're determined to ensure that people can walk, cycle, take the bus and drive as safely and efficiently as possible. This new traffic technology contract will ensure that some of our most important infrastructure is well installed and maintained for years to come, and I look forward to working closely with Yunex Traffic and Telent Technology services as they carry out this important work.'

Wilke Reints, Managing Director of Yunex Traffic in the UK, said:

'We are delighted to have been awarded this contract. Having worked closely with TfL for many years, we look forward to continuing to provide the maintenance and installation services that will help keep London's complex road network running safely, sustainably and efficiently for everyone who uses it.'

Telent's Director of Asset Management, Reg Cook, said:

'Telent is delighted to have been chosen to continue working collaboratively with TfL for a further eight years to deliver a safe experience in London for pedestrians and all road users. "Telent is proud to be one of TfL's strategic suppliers and we have a long-standing track record of managing a wide and complex range of communication assets in London. We look forward to playing an important role in helping to achieve the Mayor's and TfL's goals, and to building upon the great progress we've already made.'