TfL and Footprints Baby Loss charity host awareness event at the London Cable Car

London Cable Car cabins will be illuminated in pink and blue as families come together for remembrance, reflection and support for Baby Loss Awareness Week, which takes place annually from 9 – 15 October.

The event will take place between 10:00 – 16:00 on Wednesday 14 October

The day will offer an opportunity to light a candle in memory of babies who have died, and connect with peer support organisations

Transport for London (TfL) is partnering with Footprints Baby Loss charity to host a special remembrance and awareness event at the London Cable Car during Baby Loss Awareness Week in October, providing a supportive and welcoming space for bereaved families and the wider community.

Taking place on Wednesday 14 October, the event will bring together families, charities and support organisations* for a day of remembrance, reflection and connection. There will be guest speaker sessions, hands-on memory-making activities and access information and support from a range of baby loss charities.

Families are invited to attend between 10:00 and 16:00, where they will have the opportunity to light a candle in memory of babies who have died, and connect with peer support organisations in a safe and compassionate environment. Families will also have the chance to ride the cable car for a quiet moment of reflection above the River Thames.

The event is free to attend, although advance booking is required via Eventbrite here.

To mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, London Cable Car cabins will also be illuminated in pink and blue after dark throughout the week, to light up the capital's skyline to recognise the experiences of families affected by baby loss.

Fiona Jones, Head of London Cable Car for TfL, yesterday said:

"We are proud to work with Footprints Baby Loss charity and many others to host this important event during Baby Loss Awareness Week. The London Cable Car provides a unique and reflective setting where families can come together to remember their babies, access support and connect with others who have shared similar experiences. We hope the event offers comfort, understanding and a sense of community to everyone attending."

Sharon Darke and Suzie Scofield, Founders, Footprints Baby Loss Twin & Triplet Support, yesterday said:

"We are so pleased to partner with TfL for this important Baby Loss Awareness event. Providing a dedicated space where families can come together, remember their babies, and find tailored peer support is at the heart of everything we do. We are really looking forward to meeting families and remembering our babies together."

Alicia Burnett, CEO, Black Baby Loss Awareness C.I.C, yesterday said:

"I started Black Baby Loss Awareness Week in 2023, as a space to centre Black and mixed Black heritage families, who are among the most disproportionately impacted by perinatal loss, yet often overlooked, in the fight to prevent baby loss and improve care for bereaved families. What began as a grassroots campaign shaped by my own experience as a bereaved Black mother, has grown into a nationwide movement co-ordinated by Black Baby Loss Awareness C.I.C. Our focus remains clear: to amplify the voices of bereaved Black families, highlight examples of care and support that saves babies' lives, and improve Black communities' awareness of baby loss support services."

Notes to editors

The London Cable Car offers a number of visitor experiences throughout the year for more information visit – London Cable Car

*List of charities and organisations attending

Aching Arms

Black Baby Loss Awareness

Ellie's Gift

Footprints Baby Loss Twin & Triplet Support and The Skye High Foundation

The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust

Willow's Rainbow Box

About Footprints Baby Loss Twin & Triplet Support

Footprints Baby Loss is a bereavement charity that provides vital support to parents and families who experience the death of one or more of their twins or triplets before, during or after birth. Their support is provided by those who have had firsthand experience of twin or triplet loss and provide bereavement support in the form of befriending, online support groups and a private online community group. You can find out more details on their website: www.footprintsbabyloss.org

Event details