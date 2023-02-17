TfL and Hounslow Council complete work on latest phase of Cycleway 9 in west London

Construction work to upgrade a temporary section of Cycleway 9 between Heathfield Terrace and Chiswick Lane is now complete

Improvements include an upgraded zebra crossing, new raised crossings at junctions along the route and new bus shelters

The works open up a 4.6km Cycleway from Kew Bridge to Hammersmith, connecting communities to local amenities

TfL will start construction work on a further section of the route between Kew Bridge and Waterman's Park in the spring

Transport for London (TfL) and Hounslow Council have completed work on the latest phase of temporary improvements to the Cycleway 9 route in west London. Cycleway 9 is a major addition to London's growing network of high-quality Cycleways, enabling thousands of improved walking and cycling journeys between Hammersmith, Chiswick, Kew and beyond each week. Enabling more people to walk and cycle is vital to a healthier and more sustainable transport network for all Londoners.

The changes build on improvements delivered last year, making the route safer and more attractive for people walking and cycling and enabling more reliable journeys for bus passengers. The changes now complete between Heathfield Terrace and Chiswick Lane include:

New raised junctions at Cranbrook Road, Brackley Road, Devonshire Road, Linden Gardens and Duke Road.

New eastbound and westbound bus shelters at bus stops by Cranbrook Road, Mayfield Avenue and Linden Gardens.

An upgraded zebra crossing on Chiswick High Road by the exit of Linden Gardens

Retention of the left turn exit only for motorised vehicles at Duke Road junction

New parking spaces near Duke Road junction.

A new eastbound advanced stop line for people cycling at the junction with Acton Lane.

Road resurfacing and clearer road markings for all road users at the Heathfield Terrace, Duke's Avenue and Turnham Green Terrace junctions.

Earlier phases of the C9 route included the transformation of the Hammersmith gyratory, with a two-way cycle track and new traffic signals for people cycling at junctions. TfL is now working with Hounslow Council to begin construction work on the next section of the route, between Kew Bridge and Waterman's Park. Work on this section is planned to start in the spring.

TfL has seen a significant increase in people cycling along the route since these temporary schemes have been introduced, with counts showing the number of people cycling on King Street has almost doubled since 2017. Cycle count data shows that at the King Street with Bridge Avenue junction, between 06:00 and 22:00, there were 1531 cyclists recorded on the count day in 2017. This increased to 2064 in 2021 and 2804 in 2022.

TfL is asking people to share their views on the changes to help it decide whether to make the experimental scheme permanent. The consultation is open until 3 April and is available at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/cycleway-9

Hounslow Council will use feedback and monitoring data from the experimental scheme to make a decision about its future.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "Growing and improving our cycleway network is key to Londoners choosing more sustainable ways to get around the capital. The completion of this phase of Cycleway 9 will greatly enhance cycling routes around west London, making cycling easier and more appealing to residents and helping to build a safer, greener London for everyone. I look forward to the start of the next phase of this important route."

Julie Lewington, TfL's Head of Projects and Programmes, said: "This is an exciting next step in making cycling in London safer and easier. We want to help more people across west London to access London's growing network of high-quality Cycleways so that, if they are able, they will feel confident to jump on a bike to make their local journey. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Hounslow Council on further sections of the route."

Councillor Kathrine Dunne, Hounslow Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Transport Strategy, said: "The completion of this next stage of Cycleway 9 is great news for the local community.

"The new section has been introduced to give residents a healthier alternative to the car. It will help to reduce congestion and improve air quality in our borough.

"It will also give people who may be hesitant to cycle a real confidence with a safer infrastructure and will enable children and parents to ride for the school run as well as day to day journeys and for leisure."

Last year, TfL announced that it will restart work on paused schemes to make the capital's roads safer and more attractive for those walking and cycling, following vital investment being secured as part of the latest funding agreement with Government. Since April, TfL and boroughs have already delivered 13.8km of new or upgraded cycle routes and there are a further 13.2km in construction. In total, TfL aims to deliver at least 39km of new or upgraded cycle routes over the next 18 months, with the support of boroughs. TfL will also start work on pedestrian and cycling improvements at Streatham High Road and Manor Circus.

TfL's funding agreement with Government secured £80m per year to be invested in walking and cycling schemes, with a further £69m per year allocated to boroughs. TfL has so far reduced danger at 43 junctions across London as part of its Safer Junctions programme, with work on at a further two locations set to start early next year. All locations in the Safer Junctions programme had higher-than-average collision rates and this improvement work is a vital part of TfL's Vision Zero ambition.