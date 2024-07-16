TfL and Hounslow Council set out plans to extend Cycleway 9

Proposals to extend Cycleway 9 would make it easier for people to access local amenities and public transport, connecting Brentford town centre and key stations

The changes would extend the existing C9 route by 850m, connecting communities between Syon Park and Hammersmith via a high-quality protected Cycleway

TfL is asking people to have their say on the plans, with consultation open until 9 September 2024

Safe, segregated cycleways vital as TfL and the Mayor remain committed to the Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting people to have their say on new plans to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in and around Brentford. In collaboration with Hounslow Council, the plans would see the creation of a new, high quality, protected cycleway, to connect communities and cut road danger. This scheme builds on the success of Cycleway 9, which has seen increased numbers of people cycling in the area.

TfL's latest data shows that there has been a 56 per cent increase in cycling comparing Spring 2024 with Spring 2021. The proposal is part of a longer-term plan to connect the town centres of Brentford and Hounslow, to enable safer and more sustainable travel around the area. TfL analysis shows that west London is an area of high demand for active travel, where people want to be able to walk and cycle more often. TfL has undertaken traffic modelling in the area which suggests the proposals will have a low impact on travel times for people travelling by bus or motor vehicle. The proposed changes in the area include:

New protected cycle lanes in both directions along Brentford High Street between Alexandra Road and Beech Avenue.

New and improved pedestrian crossings along the route, making it easier for people to cross the street.

Changes at side-road junctions to slow traffic and give priority to people walking and cycling

Advanced stop lines to allow people cycling to get ahead of vehicles at the traffic lights

Changes to make the area feel more pleasant and help it adapt to climate change. TfL is working with the London Borough of Hounslow to identify potential space for trees, rain gardens, and sustainable drainage systems

Connection with Cycleway 40 linking to Old Isleworth and Twickenham

Changes to the layout of four bus stops

Will Norman, London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner, said: "These plans will significantly improve walking and cycling between Brentford and Syon Park and represent a significant step towards making our streets safer and more accessible. By creating high-quality protected cycle lanes and enhancing pedestrian crossings, we are not only reducing road danger but also connecting communities to local amenities and public transport. I encourage everyone to share their views in the consultation and help us to shape a safer, greener, and more sustainable future for Hounslow."

Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said: "These improvements in west London would enable more people to safety walk and cycle in the area, giving the local community better sustainable and healthy travel options. We look forward to hearing from Londoners and invite their valuable feedback to shape the future of Hounslow before the consultation closes on Monday 9 September."

Cllr Katherine Dunne, Hounslow Council's Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Transport, said: "Hounslow Council is committed to providing a range of cleaner, healthier and safer travel options for our communities. Cycleway 9 is a great example of how we are working in partnership to achieve this. The message to all residents is that your input is vital in shaping the future of transport in our borough. Please join us on this journey and take a few minutes to view the proposals online and give us your views or attend one of the drop-in sessions at Digital Dock."

More details about the proposals are on TfL's webpage, with interactive maps and options to give your thoughts on the project: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/brentford-syon-park

There is also Easy Read and Audio versions of the proposals and survey as well as a British Sign Language video version and translated versions of the website.

The consultation period is open until Monday, 9 September 2024.

The consultation launch comes in time for the July opening of the latest section of Cycleway 9 East from Watermans Park to Brentford County Court. This section will complete C9 within Hounslow and open up a 6km route from the eastern end of Brentford to Hammersmith. The section is a valuable addition to the travel network which will play a vital role in ensuring people travelling in Hounslow can reach their destination safely and sustainably. This route will connect to Ealing, Hanwell and Greenford via Cycleway 40.

TfL's updated Cycling Action Plan 2, published last year, highlights the fundamental role cycling plays in making a greener, more progressive, modern city. The plan outlines why it is essential to broaden the appeal of cycling to a more diverse range of Londoners to ensure cycling levels continue to increase at pace and that all Londoners benefit from the health and economic benefits of cycling. TfL's research shows that people from under-represented groups are open to taking up cycling, but experience different barriers, and the plan outlines ambitious evidence-led measures to support these groups by addressing these barriers.

Notes to editors

The proposals are in line with the Vision Zero strategy, which aims to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from our roads. The proposals have been designed according to the Healthy Streets approach, which aims to make London a safer, healthier and greener place to live and travel.

To find out more about the proposals and give thoughts on the project, visit: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/brentford-syon-park

Collision data can be found on the Road Danger Reduction dashboard here: https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/publications-and-reports/road-safety

TfL is holding two drop-in events at the Digital Dock, 205 Brentford High Street, London TW8 8AH:

3pm to 7pm, Tuesday 6 August

9.30am to 1.30pm, Saturday 17 August

The events will give people an opportunity to get further information about the proposals and give thoughts and feedback.

Spring Comparison

Combined average cycle Km per day on Chiswick High Road: