TfL and London boroughs join forces to keep London moving

TfL and London Councils - the body representing all 32 of London's boroughs and the City of London - have joined forces to keep London moving during wintry conditions

TfL is working around the clock to minimise disruption on the Tube, bus, rail and road networks during freezing conditions

While TfL are doing everything possible to reduce any disruption, customers and visitors to the capital should check before they travel and allow extra journey time

The Met office has confirmed that the coldest temperatures in 14 years are expected to affect the UK overnight

As the cold snap in London continues, Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils are ready to deal with the severe weather to keep London moving.

TfL and London Councils have developed co-ordinated plans alongside emergency services to keep the transport system and its network of road, rail and river routes open. This includes roads and footways around bus garages, railway stations, hospitals and police, fire and ambulance stations across London.

On the Underground, well-tested plans are in place when winter weather is forecast. These include running a large fleet of de-icing trains, thousands of heated rail points to keep rails as clear as possible and treating platforms to keep them safe for customers.

To keep the TfL rail network moving, points heaters are in operation and teams of staff are available to grit stations along the DLR, with similar activities happening across the London Overground and Elizabeth line. Stations have been gritted and de-icer applied to the rails to ensure minimal disruption.

Many thousands of tons of salt have been made available to TfL and London boroughs to ensure that all road users, including delivery drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, can continue to get around the capital. A fleet of road gritters are being deployed as required across London to keep roads clear, and arrangements are in place to enable boroughs to share salt stores with each other if required.

Glynn Barton, Chief Operating Officer at TfL, said:

'We have done everything possible to ensure we have well-rehearsed procedures in place to minimise disruption to the network during freezing conditions. Our staff are working around the clock to help keep the rail and strategic road networks up and running, as well as ensuring that footways and cycling routes remain safe. I would urge customers and visitors to the capital to check before they travel during cold and icy weather, using the TfL Go app, our website or TfL social media channels.'

Cllr Kieron Williams, London Councils Executive Member for Climate Change, Transport and Environment, said:

'Boroughs are working flat out to ensure London's roads are safe for all users throughout the cold weather, having ensured there is enough salt available at key locations across the capital to deal with the challenge of frozen roads and pavements.

'Boroughs are responsible for 95 per cent of London's road network and our highways teams continue to monitor high-tech weather forecasts, ready to treat the roads and pavements with salt as soon as conditions demand it.

'We are focusing on gritting key areas around stations and bus stops, schools and hospitals, as well as listening to Londoners about other priorities such as pavements and cycle routes.'

Londoners and visitors to the city should check before they travel and allow extra journey time where necessary. Passengers can check before travelling by using the TfL Go app. Information is also available via posters, leaflets and "service information" boards at Tube stations or through the London Travel Info 24-hour telephone helpline on 0343 222 1234. Wi-Fi is also available at all Tube stations, most London Overground stations, all Elizabeth line stations within central London and Victoria Coach Station, giving customers easier access to the latest travel information for all modes of transport whilst on the move.

