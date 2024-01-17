Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL and London boroughs join forces to keep London moving
- TfL is working around the clock to minimise disruption on the Tube, bus, rail and road networks during freezing conditions
- While TfL are doing everything possible to reduce any disruption, customers and visitors to the capital should check before they travel and allow extra journey time
- The Met office has confirmed that the coldest temperatures in 14 years are expected to affect the UK overnight
As the cold snap in London continues, Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils are ready to deal with the severe weather to keep London moving.
TfL and London Councils have developed co-ordinated plans alongside emergency services to keep the transport system and its network of road, rail and river routes open. This includes roads and footways around bus garages, railway stations, hospitals and police, fire and ambulance stations across London.
On the Underground, well-tested plans are in place when winter weather is forecast. These include running a large fleet of de-icing trains, thousands of heated rail points to keep rails as clear as possible and treating platforms to keep them safe for customers.
To keep the TfL rail network moving, points heaters are in operation and teams of staff are available to grit stations along the DLR, with similar activities happening across the London Overground and Elizabeth line. Stations have been gritted and de-icer applied to the rails to ensure minimal disruption.
Many thousands of tons of salt have been made available to TfL and London boroughs to ensure that all road users, including delivery drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, can continue to get around the capital. A fleet of road gritters are being deployed as required across London to keep roads clear, and arrangements are in place to enable boroughs to share salt stores with each other if required.
Glynn Barton, Chief Operating Officer at TfL, said:
'We have done everything possible to ensure we have well-rehearsed procedures in place to minimise disruption to the network during freezing conditions. Our staff are working around the clock to help keep the rail and strategic road networks up and running, as well as ensuring that footways and cycling routes remain safe. I would urge customers and visitors to the capital to check before they travel during cold and icy weather, using the TfL Go app, our website or TfL social media channels.'
Cllr Kieron Williams, London Councils Executive Member for Climate Change, Transport and Environment, said:
'Boroughs are working flat out to ensure London's roads are safe for all users throughout the cold weather, having ensured there is enough salt available at key locations across the capital to deal with the challenge of frozen roads and pavements.
'Boroughs are responsible for 95 per cent of London's road network and our highways teams continue to monitor high-tech weather forecasts, ready to treat the roads and pavements with salt as soon as conditions demand it.
'We are focusing on gritting key areas around stations and bus stops, schools and hospitals, as well as listening to Londoners about other priorities such as pavements and cycle routes.'
Londoners and visitors to the city should check before they travel and allow extra journey time where necessary. Passengers can check before travelling by using the TfL Go app. Information is also available via posters, leaflets and "service information" boards at Tube stations or through the London Travel Info 24-hour telephone helpline on 0343 222 1234. Wi-Fi is also available at all Tube stations, most London Overground stations, all Elizabeth line stations within central London and Victoria Coach Station, giving customers easier access to the latest travel information for all modes of transport whilst on the move.
Notes to editors:
- TfL, the 32 boroughs and City of London share grit to use between them. Priority routes for gritting are published on borough websites and include main roads, bus routes and roads leading to fire stations and hospitals. TfL and boroughs will also be gritting pavements in busy areas to help pedestrians and support local businesses
- The winter operations plan agreed by TfL and its partner agencies also means that the Santander Cycles scheme will remain operational through all weather conditions. Additional detailed plans are also in place to ensure Dial-a-Ride, London River Services and Victoria Coach Station are not significantly disrupted during severe winter weather. The IFS Cloud Cable Car is designed to operate throughout the year in most weather conditions. However, as with any mode of transport, there are operational limitations and cable cars are not designed to operate during very strong gusts of wind or when there is a threat of lightning in the immediate area
- Londoners can also report any road, bus and traffic defects at the TfL website via streetcare@tfl.gov.uk or by calling TfL on 0343 222 1234, who can redirect enquiries to the relevant local authority if necessary
- TfL has a total of 39 road gritters, and three Cycleway sweepers, all of which are low - emission and can be fitted with ploughs as well as gritting quad-bikes and flatbed trucks to keep the roads and pavements clear. Some vehicles in the fleet have been given names inspired by public and celebrity figures including Chris Gritty, David Plowie and Spready Salted
- Latest weather forecasts can be found at metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/forecast
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/january/tfl-and-london-boroughs-join-forces-to-keep-london-moving
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL appoints Mercedes-Benz AG and Sopra Steria to new Innovation Collaboration Framework16/01/2024 11:25:00
These two companies will help to devise innovative solutions to London's toughest challenges.
Pioneering map of London shows the link between deprivation and road casualties10/01/2024 13:25:00
The Vision Zero Inequalities Dashboard creates a new map of London, showing the stark levels of road traffic injury inequality in the capital
TfL advises of five weekends of planned works affecting southbound traffic through Blackwall Tunnel in January and February08/01/2024 10:05:00
Southbound traffic will need to seek alternative routes across the weekends of 13-15 January, 20-22 January, 27-29 January (a contingency weekend if either of the previous two weekends are not possible),10-12 February and 24-26 February
Experience London for less with new partnership offers from TfL08/01/2024 09:05:00
TfL and Historic Royal Palaces have joined forces to offer two-for-one tickets on London's top historical attractions, including Kensington Palace
TfL advises Tube customers to only travel if their journey is essential during planned RMT strike03/01/2024 12:25:00
Planned strike action by RMT members means severe disruption is expected across the Tube network from the evening of Sunday 7 January until the morning of Friday 12 January
Mayor heralds first Elizabeth line stations to get high-speed mobile coverage20/12/2023 14:20:00
High-speed mobile coverage is now available on the busiest Elizabeth line platforms, escalators and tickets halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street - with more stations connected in the coming months.
Levelling Up funding confirmed for Colindale and Leyton, as TfL’s business case for both Tube stations gets the green light20/12/2023 10:05:00
Government confirms Levelling Up funding totalling £43.1m for two Tube stations; Colindale and Leyton.
Statement in response to Government funding announcement19/12/2023 09:05:00
TfL yesterday reached an agreement with the Government that will see £250m in capital investment funding provided to TfL over the next year.