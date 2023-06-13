TfL and London Councils progress plans to further improve lorry safety in London

TfL has published a report on its consultation to build on and improve the existing HGV safety permit scheme with 55 per cent of respondents supportive of the principles of the Direct Vision Standard, the HGV Safety Permits Scheme and the Safe System progressing.

From October 2024, HGVs over 12 tonnes will be required to have a three-star rating or fit a Progressive Safe System of vehicle safety measures to operate in Greater London

Fatal collisions where vision is a factor have fallen by 75 per cent following the introduction of DVS

Improving vehicle safety features will further reduce the level of risk to vulnerable road users including people walking and cycling

In order to give the freight industry sufficient time to buy, fit and test any new safety equipment, there will be a three-month grace period from 28 October 2024 for operators to comply with the new PSS. This will be reviewed by London Councils Transport and Environment Committee in June 2024

Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils are moving forward with plans to improve road safety in London by making changes to London's pioneering Direct Vision Standard (DVS) based HGV safety permit scheme, following the decision made by London Councils Transport and Environment Committee yesterday.

Under previously agreed arrangements, from 28 October 2024, HGVs over 12 tonnes will be required to have a minimum three-star DVS rating or fit a system of updated safety features - the Progressive Safe System (PSS) - to the vehicle in order to operate in Greater London. In order to give the freight industry sufficient time to buy, fit and test any new safety equipment, there will be a three month grace period from 28 October 2024 for operators to comply with the new PSS. This will be kept under review and in June 2024, London Councils Transport and Environment Committee will consider whether any further extension is needed. The changes aim to further enhance the safety standards of HGVs operating in the capital, thereby reducing the risks to vulnerable road users such as people walking and cycling.

London's HGV safety permit scheme, first introduced in 2019, requires all operators of HGVs weighing more than 12 tonnes to apply for a free safety permit to operate in London, regardless of its DVS star rating. An HGV’s DVS star rating is based on how much the driver can see directly through the vehicle’s cab windows of the area around the vehicle where collisions are most likely to take place.

Data shows that fatal collisions where vision is a contributing factor have reduced by half between 2018 and 2021 (down from 12 to 6). Provisional data also shows that fatal collisions where vision is a contributing factor have also continued to fall from 2021 to 2023 (down from 6 to 3) This shows the importance of the HGV safety permit scheme in reducing road danger in London and achieving the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from London’s transport network.

253,745 safety permits have been issued, including nearly 6,000 to 5-star vehicles, which provide the highest levels of direct vision. More than 151,000 zero-star HGVs have now had safe systems fitted, improving protection for people walking, cycling or riding e-scooters or motorcycles.

The scheme’s average daily compliance is also very high, with more than 94 per cent of HGVs in London now operating with a safety permit, and hauliers are reporting that they are building DVS requirements into future purchasing decisions.

The current system of additional safety measures was originally developed and consulted on in 2018, and has been reviewed by TfL, reflecting new equipment and technologies available on the market since then. This new updated system will be known as the Progressive Safe System. TfL consulted operators, industry and other stakeholders on its PSS proposals between 14 February and April 3 April 2023. The consultation showed an encouraging level of support (55 per cent) for the principles of DVS, the HGV safety permit scheme and the principles underpinning the Progressive Safe System.

Changes include:

Updating existing guidance on the use of mirrors and mirror-replacement Camera Monitoring Systems (CMS)

The requirement for CMS fitted on vehicles to eliminate any remaining blind spots on the passenger side

Moving Off Information Systems (MOIS) fitted to the front of a vehicle to prevent collisions at the frontal blind spot zone when a vehicle moves off from rest

Audio warnings fitted to all vehicles, including those with left hand drive to ensure all vehicles operating in London have the ability to warn of an intended manoeuvre

TfL reviewed all the feedback received as part of the consultation. In response to issues raised, TfL has decided to modify the proposal to mandate sensors to the trailers of articulated vehicles into a recommendation only.

From 28 October 2024, HGVs over 12 tonnes will be required to have a three-star DVS rating or fit the PSS to operate in Greater London. This will mean that zero to two star rated HGVs will now be required to have additional safety equipment if they do not already meet PSS requirements.

In order to give the freight industry sufficient time to buy, fit and test any new safety equipment, there will be a three-month grace period from 28 October 2024 for operators to comply with the new PSS. TfL will work with the industry to monitor the level of readiness to fit PSS measures ahead of the October 2024 launch and assess, in consultation with London Councils, in June 2024 whether an extension to the three-month grace period is needed. To be eligible, operators of existing zero and all one and two star rated vehicles need to register their eligible vehicle(s) with TfL having supplied satisfactory evidence showing they have an appointment with fitters to install the PSS equipment before 31 January 2025. This arrangement would not apply to operators applying for new vehicle Safety Permits after 28th October 2024.

Alongside these changes, a number of user experience improvements, including a tool for operators to check vehicles’ permits, will be made available to optimise the HGV safety permit application process.

The Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman said:

“Any death or serious injury on the roads can cause untold trauma for victims and their loved ones. Since we introduced London’s pioneering Direct Vision Standard for trucks, we have seen a dramatic reduction in fatal collisions in the capital. However, there is much more we need to do achieve our goal of eradicating death and serious injury from London’s transport network. These further improvements to lorry safety will help make our streets safer for everyone.”

Christina Calderato, TfL's Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, said:

“We're determined to make roads safer for everyone and are committed to Vision Zero, the Mayor's goal to eliminate death and serious injury from the transport network. It’s vital that all vehicles using London’s roads have safety at the forefront of their design and our world-first Direct Vision Standard has helped to significantly improve lorry safety, reducing fatal collisions where vision is a contributing factor by three quarters between 2018 and 2023. We will continue to take every possible measure to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from our roads and enhancing the safe systems for HGVs will help us do so.”

Mayor Philip Glanville, London Councils’ Executive Lead for Climate Change, Transport and Environment, said:

“Every death on London’s roads is tragic and unacceptable. The 75 per cent reduction in vision related deaths since the initial Direct Vision Standard was introduced shows that this scheme is effective. After a robust discussion at London Councils Transport and Environment Committee, we have agreed an implementation plan for the Progressive Save System with further debate planned for next year. We will continue to work diligently with TfL and the haulage industry to ensure the safety of London’s road users is paramount. “London boroughs are committed to Vision Zero and understanding how we can make London’s roads safer for our communities. We can and must do more to reduce road danger until there are no deaths on the capital’s roads.”

Victoria Lebrec, Action Vision Zero, said:

“I was seriously injured in a crash in 2014 when a driver of an HGV turned left across my path whilst I was cycling to work. Had the driver's vehicle had better direct vision, I believe the crash would have been preventable. Action Vision Zero welcomes the changes to the safe system, as better quality and enhanced camera coverage alongside additional sensors will improve drivers' awareness of vulnerable road users. It's essential that drivers of such heavy vehicles are able to see the road users around them in such a busy environment, and we commend TfL for its work in introducing the scheme.”

