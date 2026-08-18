TfL and London Marathon funding returns to help break down barriers to walking and cycling

Funded by TfL and The London Marathon Foundation, Walking and Cycling Grants London is supporting community and not-for-profit groups to encourage more walking, cycling and active travel across London

The grants help tackle barriers to walking and cycling faced by traditionally under-represented groups, empowering more Londoners to enjoy the health, wellbeing and environmental benefits of active travel

Since 2015, more than 100,000 Londoners have taken part in projects and activities funded through the programme

Enabling more people from all backgrounds to walk and cycle is vital to creating a healthier, more sustainable transport network

Transport for London (TfL) has opened applications for the Walking and Cycling Grants London (WGCL) programme, with grant funding available for community and not-for-profit organisations. Since 2015, the scheme has helped more than 100,000 Londoners build the confidence to walk and cycle through projects tailored to the needs of local communities. Successful applicants can receive up to £10,000 to deliver projects over three years.

The WCGL programme supports organisations to identify and address the barriers that can prevent people from walking and cycling. Through community-led activities, the scheme helps more Londoners build confidence, get active and make healthier, more sustainable travel choices. Participants will be given the chance to engage their local communities in being more active, improving both their physical and mental health.

Funded jointly by TfL and The London Marathon Foundation, and administered by Groundwork London, the grants aim to help Londoners develop the confidence to opt for active travel, including cycling and walking. Applicants for the grants will be considered based on how their idea could positively impact their local community and encourage more walking and cycling.

To date, the scheme has supported more than 500 projects across 32 boroughs and the City of London through activities tailored to their needs. Activities such as rides for children with disabilities, classes to learn cycling or bike repair as well as a range of walking projects that combat isolation, support people's mental health and assist participants with long-term health concerns.

Last year alone, 185 projects received funding through the programme. This includes key projects delivered by London Cycling Campaign, Your Bike Project and The Change Foundation as well as grassroots organisations such as such as Urban Flyers C.I.C delivering work in Hammersmith & Fulham, Intergenerational Music Making delivering in Brent and CarryMe Bikes C.I.C. supporting participants from Hackney.

Applications are also open for Community Ideas Grants, which provide up to £5,000 to help organisations replicate successful projects that have already been delivered elsewhere in London. Applicants can browse proven project ideas through the Community Ideas Hub and apply to bring them to their own communities.

Applications for both grants can be accessed at wcgl.london and the application window for both programmes is open until 28 September. Those applying will receive comprehensive support throughout the application process and further support will be provided to successful groups during the delivery of their projects.

TfL is committed to making active travel an accessible option for all road users, combining investment in infrastructure with programmes that help people build the confidence to walk and cycle. Alongside Walking and Cycling Grants London, the TfL Go app helps customers plan journeys using up-to-date walking and cycling maps, while Cycle Sundays offers leisurely guided rides for people who are new to cycling or looking to get back on a bike. These initiatives are supported by London's growing Cycleway network, which has recently reached 450km in length, making it safer and easier for people of all ages and abilities to cycle across the capital.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, yesterday said:

“The Mayor and I are committed to creating a London where walking and cycling are accessible, inclusive and enjoyable options for everyone. That's why I'm delighted that TfL's grants programme continues to support community groups in breaking down barriers to active travel. “These projects are already having an incredible impact in communities across the city but we want even more Londoners to benefit. The Mayor and I encourage community and not-for-profit organisations in the capital to apply for these grants, which can help bring their ideas to life as we work together to build a better, greener and fairer London for all.”

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL, yesterday said:

“Walking and cycling can improve people's physical and mental wellbeing, help reduce congestion and support a greener London. Through these grants, community organisations play a vital role in helping people build the confidence to travel actively, particularly those who may face barriers to participation. We look forward to supporting another year of amazing projects that will help even more Londoners enjoy the benefits of walking and cycling.”

Mike Diaper, Group Funding and Impact Director at the London Marathon Foundation, yesterday said:

“Walking and cycling are great ways to get more active. Since 2020, we've supported more than 60,000 people through Walking and Cycling Grants London, delivered in partnership with Transport for London. “We encourage community groups with ideas to make walking and cycling more accessible and inclusive to apply for funding. Together, we can help thousands more people across the capital become more physically active and improve their health and wellbeing.”

Ben Coles, Director of Development & Strategic Programmes at Groundwork London, yesterday said:

“We are a proud partner of Walking and Cycling Grants with TfL and London Marathon Foundation, delivering this unique grant for over ten years to a diverse range of projects and community groups. This collaborative work to bring people closer to walking and cycling goes beyond community engagement - particularly for people that are underrepresented or face barriers to participation - providing solutions for better health, inclusion, skills and opportunity. We're excited to work with the next cohort of grantees, helping more people across the capital to improve their lives and the places they live through walking and cycling.”

Ros Daniels, Director of London and South East, Canal & River Trust, yesterday said:

“Canal & River Trust is the charity caring for canals in London and across England and Wales, and with the kind support of Walking and Cycling Grants London in 2026 we are able to deliver a community walking initiative centred on the special natural spaces along the Grand Union Canal in Southall; the "blue and green" haven that meanders around Southall, Hayes and North Hyde, providing a sanctuary from the urban environment. “Building on our Let's Walk programme, we are running weekly free inclusive group walks along various sections of the canal led by trained local volunteers, for Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow residents to connect with nature, spend time by water, connect with others and improve their health and wellbeing. So far over 85 people have joined our walk leaders on more than 30 walks and they are still going strong.”

Zoe Flynn, Lead Artist, Frames of Mind, yesterday said: