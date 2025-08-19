TfL and Metroline join forces to celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage at Notting Hill Carnival

TfL partners with bus operator Metroline and local community group Phoenix Rising for the Notting Hill Carnival parade on 24 August.

A specially wrapped London bus will feature in the parade with TfL, Metroline staff and steel pan music from community group Phoenix Rising

Customers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the free TfL Go app or the Notting Hill Carnival travel advice on the TfL website

Transport for London (TfL) and bus operator Metroline will join forces to celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage at Notting Hill Carnival this coming Bank Holiday weekend with a specially wrapped bus and steel pan music performances by local community group Phoenix Rising on Sunday 24 August.

Phoenix Rising are a community-based charity who provide support, guidance and skill development to disadvantaged people in Brent, northwest London. With St. Michael and All Angels Steel Orchestra, Phoenix Rising have embraced the unique art of the steel pan, which originated in the Caribbean, and teach the instrument to people of all ages and abilities, helping to build confidence, musical ability and performance skills. This year, the St Michael and All Angels Steel Orchestra will be joined by 150 TfL staff at the parade on 24 August.

The capital has already started to gear up for this year's Carnival, which will return to west London between Sunday 24 and Monday 25 August. After a busy summer for TfL's stations thanks to concerts by world-class music acts including Beyoncé, Oasis and Stray Kids, this Bank Holiday weekend is expected to also be busy, with events taking place across the capital including Notting Hill Carnival and All Points East at Victoria Park.

Stations close to the parade such as Paddington, Notting Hill Gate, Shepherd's Bush and Westbourne Park will be getting into the Carnival spirit with decorations and whiteboard displays. Smaller stations close to the parade can get extremely busy, so customers are advised to take London Underground or Elizabeth line services to Paddington station as the Carnival is only a 20-minute walk away. The Bakerloo, Circle and Hammersmith & City lines, as well as the Elizabeth line offer step-free access, while the District line also serves the station.

Customers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the free TfL Go app or the Notting Hill Carnival travel advice on the TfL website.

Emma Strain, TfL's Customer Director, yesterday said:

“For many years Notting Hill Carnival has represented London's diverse culture and strong Caribbean links; a community which is an integral part of TfL's history. That's why we are really excited to partner with Phoenix Rising to showcase Caribbean inspired steel pan music as part of this year's Carnival on one of our iconic buses. “We hope everyone attending has a great weekend. Stations around the Carnival are likely to get extremely busy so please plan journeys in advance using the free TfL Go app or using our dedicated travel advice page on the TfL website.”

Patrick McKay, Phoenix Rising's St. Michael and All Angels Steel Orchestra Lead, yesterday said:

“At Phoenix Rising we believe that everyone deserves the support and the provision of opportunities to thrive in life. Though our participation in Europe's largest street festival London's (NHC), St Michael & All Angels Steel Orchestra, has enabled the Caribbean inspired steel pan artists, the opportunity to perform to the millions of attendees, inspiring the confidence, to aspire, and achieve.”

Sean O'Shea, CEO, Metroline, yesterday said: