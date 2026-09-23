TfL and Santander Cycles offer half-price Monthly Pass for World Car Free Day

Londoners encouraged to leave the car at home and choose active travel this World Car Free Day

New Santander Cycles subscribers can get 50 per cent off a Monthly Pass and enjoy 30 days of unlimited 60-minute rides for just £10

Offer aims to help more people discover the convenience, affordability and health benefits of cycling in London ahead of new Santander Cycles app launching later this year

Transport for London (TfL) and Santander Cycles are encouraging more Londoners to get on their bikes this World Car Free Day by offering half price Santander Cycles monthly passes. To mark World Car Free Day on 22 September, new subscribers can purchase a Santander Cycles Monthly Pass for just £10, reduced from the usual £20.

The Monthly Pass includes unlimited 60-minute rides for 30 days, making it easier and more affordable for people to choose cycling for everyday journeys. The offer supports efforts to encourage more people to travel actively, helping to improve health, reduce congestion and support cleaner air across the capital.

The World Car Free Day offer comes ahead of the launch of a new Santander Cycles app later this year, which will deliver a faster and more intuitive experience for customers, getting people on their way in seconds. The app will make it easier to find available bikes and docking stations, unlock bikes, purchase passes and manage journeys, helping more Londoners make the most of Santander Cycles. The launch forms part of a wider programme of improvements designed to make cycling an even more convenient and attractive option for everyday journeys across London.

Customers can redeem the discount using the promotional code CFD26 through the Santander Cycles app or online. The offer is available from 00:00 on Tuesday 22 September until 23:59 on Sunday 27 September 2026 for new subscribers.

Will Norman, the Mayor of London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

'Cycling is a fantastic way to get around London - especially now that we've grown our Cycleways network five-fold, helping people of all abilities to cycle safely across the capital. I'm delighted that TfL is making it even cheaper and easier for more Londoners to get on a bike with this new Santander Cycles offer, which the Mayor and I encourage everyone to take up, as we continue building a greener and better London for all.'

David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said:

'World Car Free Day is a great opportunity to try a different way of travelling around London. Whether you're commuting, meeting friends or exploring the city, cycling is often one of the quickest, most convenient and most affordable ways to get around. By offering a 50 per cent discount on a Santander Cycles Monthly Pass, we're making it even easier for more people to experience the benefits of cycling. With a new app launching later this year and further improvements planned, we're continuing to make Santander Cycles more convenient and accessible for everyone while supporting a greener, healthier and less congested city.'

Londoners looking to take part in World Car Free Day can also explore the capital using Santander Cycles' free Side Quest routes. Developed with London-based explorers and local experts, the routes help riders discover hidden parts of the city, uncover lesser-known neighbourhood destinations and support independent businesses and cultural attractions along the way. The routes showcase how cycling can connect people with local high streets and communities while offering a fun and sustainable way to travel.

TfL's new The Stop Is Just The Start campaign highlights how transport helps people experience more of their city, whether that's discovering a new neighbourhood by bike, catching the Tube to attend an event, or taking a bus to spend time with loved ones or support local businesses. The campaign celebrates four key motivations behind why people travel across London: making human connections, doing the things we love, finding space to breathe and getting things done locally. By making cycling more accessible and affordable this World Car Free Day, TfL and Santander Cycles are helping more Londoners discover new places and make the most of everything the capital has to offer.

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