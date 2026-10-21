TfL and Santander to make bike hire quicker and easier than ever

New Santander Cycles app with major upgrades launches 17 November, when existing app will cease to work

New features include QR code on all bikes enabling cycle hire in seconds as well as quicker and simpler payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay

Temporary service closure will take place between 13 and 17 November to enable these exciting upgrades

Ahead of the launch on 17 November, customers who use the Santander Cycles app are encouraged to download the new app. The current app will no longer be available once the new app goes live

New customers who download the new app will get a free ride, and existing customers will get a subscription extension

TfL and Santander have announced a brand new Santander Cycles app, launching on 17 November, featuring a range of major improvements that will make hiring a bike even easier for Londoners and visitors. From 17 November, customers will be able to buy passes before travelling, and find available bikes and docking stations more easily.

TfL and Santander have also transformed the cycle hire process, meaning you can get on your bike in seconds. Now, customers can hire a bike by simply scanning a QR code printed on the bike itself to unlock it. Payments will also be made easier through the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay.

TfL is continuing to make improvements to their e-bikes to make the scheme even more convenient, including new in-dock charging systems that are being installed next year. This means that e-bikes will be able to charge while in their docking station, ensuring they are consistently charged and ready to ride when customers need them.

The launch of the new app comes as TfL expands its long-term partnership with Serco, which will support continued investment into Santander Cycles and help deliver future improvements for customers across London, including rolling out more e-bikes.

To facilitate the launch of the new Santander Cycles app, there will be a planned service outage from the evening of 13 November to the evening of 17 November. During this period, customers will be unable to hire bikes, purchase access periods or access their account information.

To celebrate the launch and to thank customers for their patience during the outage, TfL is offering a free ride to everyone who downloads and registers on the new app. Apple and Android users can pre-order the new app using this code: https://get-santandercycles.lft.to/

Customers can redeem a free single ride by entering the code: NEWAPP. Santander e-bikes can be redeemed as part of the offer.

Annual Pass holders, who would not benefit from a free ride, will receive a free seven-day extension and Monthly Pass holders will receive a free five-day extension to their subscription. These will be applied from the 17 November.

Cycling continues to play a vital role in helping people travel more sustainably across the capital and the Santander Cycle Hire scheme remains a key priority for both TfL and the Mayor. Santander Cycles recorded 7.6 million hires in 2026 so far, representing 2.5 per cent growth compared with the same period last year. E-bikes continue to attract new and existing customers, with e-bike hires up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.

These latest improvements to the scheme highlight TfL's commitment to supporting a greener, healthier city and making flexible and affordable travel more accessible for everyone in London.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner said:

'London is a cycling city, with more than 1.5 million bike trips a day last year, the highest number on record, and this shows no sign of slowing down. The brand new Santander Cycles app has been designed to meet this growing demand, and features major new upgrades including a QR code to unlock your bike in seconds, and smoother payments with Apple Pay and Google Pay. By making Santander Cycles even more convenient and accessible, we can enable even more Londoners to choose cycling for everyday journeys, supporting the Mayor's ambition for a healthier and greener London for everyone.'

David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said:

'We're really excited to be launching a brand-new Santander Cycles app and to introduce a range of improvements that will make hiring a bike and using the scheme quicker, simpler and better than ever before. These upgrades will transform the customer experience, from being able to unlock a bike in seconds using a QR code, to faster payment options and better access to fully charged e-bikes. Whether you're commuting, exploring the city or making a short journey, the new technology will help people get on a bike and start riding with ease.

'Cycling is not only brilliant for your physical and mental wellbeing, but it's also a greener way to travel, helping to improve air quality. If you're new to cycling or a regular rider, we look forward to seeing people take advantage of the upgrades to the Santander cycle scheme and discover just how easy and enjoyable cycling can be.'

Dan Sherwood, Marketing Director at Santander UK, said:

'Over the past decade, we have worked closely with TfL to make Santander Cycles a truly accessible, enjoyable and convenient way for people to travel across the capital. Now, navigating the streets of London has just become even simpler with the new Santander Cycles app. We're really excited to support this next chapter for Santander Cycles and look forward to seeing even more people - both Londoners and visitors - use the scheme as a result.'

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