TfL and Santander unveil ten Santander Cycles named after inspirational women cyclists

More than 150 public nominations were submitted celebrating pioneers, community leaders and everyday heroes

Judges selected ten women whose achievements are transforming cycling for women and girls to have Santander Cycles named after them for International Women's Day (8 March)

TfL and the Mayor remain committed to breaking down barriers that stop women and girls from cycling

Transport for London (TfL) and Santander Cycles have unveiled ten cycle hire bikes named after inspirational women cyclists to celebrate International Women's Day.

Earlier this year, Londoners made more than 150 nominations for female cycling heroes: women who have paved the way for others, inspired new riders and worked tirelessly to make London's cycling community more inclusive. Many were grassroots leaders teaching children to ride, supporting women traditionally underrepresented in cycling to take to two wheels, and advocating for safer cycling infrastructure.

A judging panel from City Hall, TfL and Santander selected ten women - nine contemporary "unsung heroes" and one historical pioneer:

Annahita Benbow - Founder of Northwest Pedal Express in Brent, recognised for leading weekly bike buses that help children travel to school safely and confidently. While TfL builds infrastructure, Annahita ensures the next generation knows how to use it - teaching skills, building confidence and championing road safety

Carol Summers - London Ambulance Service paramedic of more than 20 years and Cycle Response Unit leader, honoured for inspiring confidence in female paramedics to cycle and responding to 999 calls by bike. Outside work she cycles a 40-mile daily commute, conquers major cycle climbs like Mont Ventoux and has competed in the 2023 UCI World Championships

Emily Chappell - Ultracyclist, courier and author, celebrated for inspiring women and girls to see cycling as a route to adventure and confidence. The first female finisher of the Transcontinental Race, she has encouraged countless riders to push their limits through her writing and community support

Harjit Kaur Lakhan - Sikh Cycling Club leader, honoured for helping women (particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds) to access cycling. She mentors new riders, leads inclusive rides and removes cultural, financial and confidence barriers, all while undertaking major charity challenges

Jean Dollimore - Camden cycling campaigner for more than two decades. Drawing on her data expertise, she has shaped local decisions on safer cycling infrastructure, contributed to key policy documents and supported countless consultations. Her calm, evidence-driven advocacy has made Camden a leader in active travel

Dr Jenny Drife - Consultant Psychiatrist leading the START Homeless Mental Health Outreach Team. She cycles daily across Lambeth and Southwark to reach rough sleepers in parks, tents and hostels, providing care where it's needed most. A fearless all-weather rider and inspiring role model

Naomi Rumble - Director of Together We Ride (TWR), recognised for empowering women (especially Black women) to embrace cycling joyfully and confidently. She champions diversity, body positivity and belonging, building a supportive London cycling community

Samra Said - Chair and Ride Leader of Cycle Sisters, who received the highest number of nominations. Under her leadership, Samra has transformed access to cycling for Muslim and ethnically diverse women, growing the network to more than 2,200 riders. She creates spaces where women feel welcome, empowered and safe, and is described as "life‑changing" by those she leads

Terry Clarke - U3A cycling group leader whose weekly rides along back streets and lanes to avoid the traffic, together with her boundless energy and encouragement, has helped people in later life discover and rediscover the benefits and camaraderie of cycling in a group. Her compassionate leadership, inclusive community spirit and dedication have inspired beginners, returning riders and those recovering from serious injury to get on their bikes

Tessie Reynolds - Pioneering historical trailblazer who rode from Brighton to London and back in 1893, aged just 16, breaking the record at a time when women weren't even recognised as cyclists. Riding in cycling shorts, she defied strict Victorian norms and faced hostility, yet her determination paved the way for generations of women riders

Helen Cansick, Head of Investment Planning at TfL and one of the judges, said:

'It was incredibly moving to hear the nominations - from early pioneers like Tessie Reynolds to today's community champions. Whether running local groups, advocating for safer streets or supporting children to cycle to school, their dedication is truly inspiring. We hope celebrating these women on Santander Cycles will encourage even more women and girls to experience the joy of cycling.'

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: '

'The Mayor and I want cycling to be an option for everyone in London, but women and girls unfortunately still face barriers that can prevent them from riding - from safety concerns to costs and confidence - all of which we're working with TfL to address.

'In addition to making streets safer, our research also highlighted the need for more positive representation of female cyclists. So, this campaign to celebrate inspirational women in cycling is an important step in encouraging others to embrace active travel as we continue building a greener, fairer, better London for everyone.'

Samra Said, Chair & Ride Leader of Cycle Sisters, who received the highest number of nominations, said:

'I'm incredibly honoured to have received the most nominations for TfL and Santander Cycle's International Women's Day Campaign. This recognition reflects the joy of cycling and the community spirit of every woman who has been part of our journey. Though my name is on the bike, this award is for everyone who gives their time, skills, energy and heart to Cycle Sisters. Together we are creating accessible and empowering spaces for Muslim and ethnically diverse women to cycle and become more healthy, confident and connected.'

The celebration of these role models highlights how far women's cycling has come, while recognising that a significant gender gap remains. National cycling data* shows men make nearly three times as many trips each year as women. TfL and the Mayor are committed to removing these barriers, including concerns around safety, cost and access.

TfL's Cycling Action Plan and Equity in Motion inclusion strategies set out a number of actions to make cycling safer and more accessible, including offering a range of concessions*. TfL continues to invest in new Cycleways, safer junctions and community projects that help women to cycle, including those supporting ethnically diverse communities, socially isolated women and women in the criminal justice system.

Since 2010, Santander Cycles has become one of Europe's largest cycle hire schemes. Cycling in London has risen by 43 per cent since 2019, with an estimated 1.5 million journeys made each day, and record levels of Santander Cycle hires.

TfL and the Mayor are committed to growing these numbers further by expanding the strategic cycle network, which has increased from 90km in 2016 to more than 431km today, and investing over £150m through the Safe and Healthy Streets programme to make London safer for walking and cycling.

Notes to editors

* Department for Transport (DfT) cycling data for 2024-2025 August 2025

Concessions - Santander Cycles offers & discounts

