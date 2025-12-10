TfL and the London Marathon Foundation unlock barriers to walking and cycling for Londoners

TfL and the London Marathon Foundation funding 61 new and 119 existing community groups, supporting every London borough, providing opportunities for people from all backgrounds to walk and cycle

Applications increased by 50 per cent this year, with 209 community groups applying to the scheme

More than £550,000 will be invested in 180 community projects to be delivered through 2026, including 61 newly launched initiatives and 119 continuing projects

Projects include initiatives to boost cycling among traditionally underrepresented groups, such as walking programmes for over 60s and bike maintenance workshops for the LGBT+ community

Since 2016, more than 100,000 Londoners have been involved in WCGL projects, with more than 11,000 participants taking part in 2025 alone

Transport for London (TfL) and the London Marathon Foundation have awarded more than £550,000 of funding to support 61 new projects and 119 continuing initiatives run by community groups as part of the Walking and Cycling Grants London (WCGL) programme. Each investment will make a difference to communities across the capital, with projects unlocking barriers to walking and cycling for even more Londoners.

A record 209 applications were received this year, up 50 per cent on 2024, reflecting the scheme's growing popularity and its vital role in empowering more Londoners from all backgrounds to choose active travel.

Almost £280,000 of the funding has been dedicated to ongoing projects, to continue their vital work within communities. More than £270,000 has been awarded to new one year initiatives, creating opportunities for new community groups to promote walking and cycling. These projects will benefit over 10,000 Londoners across 32 boroughs including Hounslow, Barnet, Ealing and the City of London. As a pan-London fund, grantees will engage with residents in every borough throughout the year.

Over the past decade, the Walking and Cycling Grants London (WCGL) programme has made a significant impact in enabling more people to walk, cycle, and embrace active travel. Since 2016, more than 100,000 Londoners have been involved in WCGL projects, with more than 11,000 participants taking part in 2025 alone. In total, the WCGL programme has supported 476 projects across boroughs over the last 10 years, helping to embed healthier, more sustainable travel choices into everyday life.

The WCGL scheme aims to make walking and cycling more representative of London's diverse communities, with successful projects targeting a wide range of groups. These include individuals from underrepresented ethnic communities, those living with disabilities, people on low income, homeless people, refugees, asylum seekers and the LGBTQ+ community.

TfL and the London Marathon Foundation are committed to making active travel an easier option for all road users, with walking and cycling options integrated across the network. The WGCL scheme aims to improve participants' confidence in walking and cycling in London, while enabling people to connect with their local communities, learn new skills, and improve their physical and mental health.

The projects will also help to break down the barriers that prevent people from getting active and ensure everyone in the capital can enjoy the health and economic benefits of walking and cycling.

Newly funded projects include:

Growing Momentum: Ride leader training and maintenance for the queer community, run by Queers on Wheels: Cycling project based across London supporting the LGBTQ+ community through ride leader training, bike maintenance and events

Let's Walk: Canalside Wellbeing Walks (Southall), run by the Canal and River Trust: Walking project based around Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow providing safe, welcoming, and free walking opportunities

Cycle Together: Working with socially isolated women in Sutton to support the rehabilitation of women at HMP Downview Prison

The Hope of Childs Hill, run by Sisters in Saddles and Serenity: Aiming to increase cycling participation amongst people from ethnically diverse backgrounds and women based in Barnet

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

'The Mayor and I share a vision for a London where everyone can walk and cycle confidently as part of their daily journeys. That's why I'm delighted that TfL's grants programme continues to support community groups in breaking down barriers to active travel for traditionally underrepresented groups. The Mayor and I remain committed to supporting projects that help Londoners from all backgrounds stay healthy and connected with their communities as we build a greener, better London for everyone.'

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL, said:

'Walking and Cycling Grants London has been vital in helping thousands of participants build the confidence to walk and cycle more, while also connecting with their community, learning new skills, and improving their physical and mental health.

'We are dedicated to ensuring active travel is accessible to all road users, with walking and cycling options integrated across the network, and we are excited to see even more Londoners, of all backgrounds, get active and help create a greener and more accessible London for all.'

Mike Diaper, Group Funding and Impact Director at the London Marathon Foundation, said:

'Providing opportunities for more people to walk and cycle is vital for the physical, social and environmental wellbeing of our capital. In the five years we've co-funded Walking and Cycling Grants London with TfL, we've helped more than 60,000 people from underserved communities to take part in walking and cycling - supporting our vision to inspire activity - and will be helping many more get active through the wide-range of projects announced today.

'That's why we're delighted to extend this partnership for a further three years, so that together, we continue to make the benefits of walking and cycling accessible to even more communities across London.'

Martin Petry, Grants Manager at Groundwork London, said:

'Groundwork London has delivered WCGL for ten years now, engaging over 100,000 participants since its inception. We are delighted to partner with TfL and London Marathon Foundation again in 2025/26 to get even more Londoners walking and cycling. The programme has huge physical and mental health benefits, in addition to enabling social and economic mobility and encouraging sustainable methods of travel in the capital. We can't wait to see what the 180 projects supported this year will achieve!'

Biola Babawale, CEO of Cycle Together Ltd, said:

'This support enables us to give women in custody a safe and accessible way to build confidence, learn new skills and stay active — many will be cycling for the first time in years. With this grant, we can deliver structured cycling and wellbeing sessions at HMP Downview that combine skills training, confidence-building and peer support. We're helping women feel more independent, improve their physical and mental wellbeing, and prepare for life after release with practical bike skills they can use for work, travel and reconnecting with their families. The model is simple, practical and designed to scale so more Londoners who face barriers to cycling can benefit.'

Roo Haley, Chair of Queers on Wheels, said:

'Securing this funding marks an exciting new chapter for Queers on Wheels. It will empower more of our members to step up as ride leaders, growing their talents and broadening the diversity of ride leaders within our community. We're thrilled to also expand our skills in bike maintenance—and to collaborate with other cycling groups, offering even more opportunities, including off-road rides. If you identify as LGBTQIA+, we warmly invite you to join us—get in touch via Instagram with any questions and become part of our growing community.'

The community groups will be able to use London's growing cycleway network. TfL and the London boroughs have more than quadrupled the size of the London-wide strategic cycle network to more than 431km, meaning that 29 per cent of Londoners now live near the Cycleway network. Delivering high-quality new Cycleways will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely, encouraging greater diversity in cycling.

Notes to editors:

The full WCGL programme will be administered by Groundwork London, with details found on the Walking and Cycling Grants website here