TfL announces safety ban of non-folded e-bikes on its transport network

Non-folded e-bikes will not be permitted on most TfL services

Ban will come into effect on 31 March 2025

TfL is the first transport operator in the UK to enforce a ban on its services

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that all non-folded e-bikes will be banned on parts of London's transport network from 31 March to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

TfL has been working closely with the London Fire Brigade and other partners to carry out a comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes and their suitability for carriage on the TfL transport network.

While the majority of e-bikes are safe, there have been a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system in London. To ensure the safety of the network for customers and staff, customers in possession of non-foldable e-bikes will not be permitted to travel on most TfL services, including on the Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR. The ban includes all non-folding e-bikes, including standard cycles that have been converted to e-bikes using conversion kits.

TfL's analysis suggests that cycles that have been adapted using electronic conversion kits pose a greater fire risk than purpose-built e-bikes, however, it can be hard to differentiate between modified and un-modified e-bikes. Until improved product safety measures are in place for converted cycles, batteries and chargers, a ban is necessary for all non-folded e-bikes. TfL and LFB continue to work with Government to seek improved product safety for electronic cycles. TfL is not aware of any reports of foldable e-bike fires in London, and there are fewer opportunities for foldable cycles to be converted into e-bikes using conversion kits, due to their specific shape, size and mechanical constraints.

Non-folding bikes are currently not permitted on buses or trams. No e-bikes are permitted on the IFS Cloud Cable Car, and this will remain the position. Due to the particular safety arrangements and operational environments of these services, non-foldable e-bikes will continue to be permitted on the Woolwich Ferry, river services (subject to operator), coach services (subject to operator), and on the Silvertown Tunnel Cycle Shuttle Service when it opens on 7 April. TfL's analysis drew on evidence of reported electric bike fires incidents to date, which showed a higher level of occurrence of fire in non-folding e-bikes.

TfL recognises the important role of e-bikes and micro-mobility for London now and in the future so will keep these changes under review, pending any future measures to improve product safety by the Government regarding e-bike safety standards. TfL continues to work with the Government and the London Fire Brigade on this. TfL is the first transport operator in the UK to enforce a ban on its services.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The safety of Londoners is my top priority and, while most e-bikes are safe, there have been a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system, which have caused me great concern.

"This is why, following a comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes, TfL is banning all non-folding e-bikes on tube and rail services. I have asked TfL to continue to work with Government and partners to improve e-bike safety as we build a safer London for everyone."

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, said: "Our priority is always the safety of our customers and colleagues. We have been working closely with the London Fire Brigade on a review of the safety risks associated with e-bikes on our network and following this review, we will be putting this safety ban in place from 31 March 2025. Customers with non-foldable e-bikes will not be permitted to use our tube and rail services. This safety ban will play a vital role in keeping our transport system safe for everyone, and we continue to work with partners in government and beyond to improve e-bike safety."

London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner for Prevention, Protection & Policy, Charlie Pugsley, said: "We welcome this move by Transport for London following their detailed safety review, as it acknowledges the risks that we know e-bike batteries can pose.

"While we recognise the sustainable benefits e-bikes, and micromobility generally, bring to our city, the reality is that across London we have been seeing an e-bike or e-scooter fire every other day, on average, and we have particular concern about the risk posed by conversion kits or modified e-bikes. When these fires occur, they can be sudden, incredibly ferocious and produce smoke that is extremely toxic.

"As part of London Fire Brigade's #ChargeSafe campaign, we have been raising awareness about the fire risks and educating Londoners on how they can store and charge their e-bikes safely. We are also working closely with the Government to improve the regulation around e-bikes and e-scooters. We hope this will reduce the risk of consumers being exposed to products like batteries and chargers that are more likely to malfunction because of the way they have been built, especially if they have been bought from an online marketplace or auction site where products may not meet safety standards."

