TfL appoints IMG to further grow its global brand licensing programme

Transport for London (TfL) has announced a multi-year deal with internationally renowned licensing agency IMG to expand its brand engagement and licensing programme both within the UK and across the world.

The new multi-year agreement will see IMG manage and build on TfL's existing licensing programme, which has seen major collaborations with brands in recent years such as Arsenal, Kurt Geiger and Uniqlo.

Working together, the two companies will look to extend TfL's internationally recognised brand across new markets, with a special focus on engaging children and supporting wellness and active travel products. These will include apparel and accessories, home, gift and stationery, publishing, food and beverage, toy and games, and experiential experiences.

London's transport network has a rich history, with the city having the world's oldest underground railway which opened in 1863. Over the last two centuries, the transport network has become synonymous with the city itself, representing it on the world stage and the distinctive London Underground roundel and Tube map, Routemaster bus, as well as its moquette (fabric designs) used on its Tubes, buses, and trains all being instantly recognisable.

The partnership will help brands access these assets, as well as iconography for rail and river services, buses, active travel modes such as walking and cycling, as well as the Elizabeth line. This new addition to London's public transport network opened in May 2022 and already its iconic purple colour theme is seeing brands eager to collaborate with TfL on a wide range of products.

Brands will also have access to TfL's extensive poster archive dating back to the early 20th century, which contains posters advertising travel to sporting events, tourist attractions and the much-loved art deco styles of the 1920s.

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager at TfL yesterday said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with IMG to grow our brand licensing work. Every penny made by TfL is reinvested back into the transport network, and working with such a recognised leader in this field will help us reach new markets and engage with new audiences, such as licensed products for children. We are so excited to see where we can take the brand!"

Tim Smith, Senior Vice President of Licensing, IMG, yesterday said:

"In addition to being a world-leading transport system, Transport for London has also become a hallmark of London itself and an iconic brand that resonates around the world. We are excited to leverage our global network and expertise in licensing British heritage brands to curate a first-class collection of TfL products and experiences that stay true to the brand's values and identity."

Notes to Editors

The new partnership follows TfL's successful seven-year partnership with TSBA Group, who helped secure a number of award-winning brand collaborations and launched TfL's brand to new markets across the world.

About Transport for London

Transport for London (TfL) is the integrated transport authority responsible for delivering Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's strategy and commitments on transport. It runs the day-to-day operation of the capital's public transport network, including London Underground, London Overground and Elizabeth line services, Docklands Light Railway, London Trams, London Buses, Santander Cycles and the IFS Cloud Cable Car, as well as promoting walking and cycling and managing London's main roads. TfL does all it can to keep the city moving, working and growing and reinvests all income generated through fares and commercial revenue to run and improve services.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

Media Contact

IMG

Jo Robertson

Joanna.robertson@img.com

+44(0)7392088227