TfL becomes highway authority for Oxford Street as Mayor moves ahead with pedestrianisation proposal

Redesignation of the road to TfL follows discussions with Westminster City Council and will support the Mayor of London's proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street

TfL will now continue developing proposals for the pedestrianisation of the road between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street

No changes to vehicle restrictions or access as a result of the change in highway authority status, but businesses can check the TfL website for how to apply for permits and the latest information

Transport for London (TfL) will become the highway authority for Oxford Street from Saturday 20 September 2025, following discussions between Westminster City Council and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Following an extensive public consultation which closed in May 2025, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is moving forward with the next stage of plans to establish a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) and develop proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street, transforming it into a vibrant and world-class destination for Londoners and visitors alike.

To support the long-term plans for the regeneration of Oxford Street by the MDC and the potential pedestrianisation scheme, Oxford Street will be redesignated as part of the Transport for London Road Network (TLRN), meaning that TfL will be the highway authority. This followed a request from the GLA.

As the highway authority for Oxford Street, which runs between Marble Arch and Tottenham Court Road in central London, TfL will take over highway maintenance and roadworks permitting and coordination from Westminster City Council from Saturday 20 September 2025. Street cleaning and refuse collection will remain the responsibility of Westminster City Council, who will work closely with TfL to ensure activities are carried out collaboratively. Transition of some activities from Westminster City Council to TfL will take place over the coming months.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I have been working closely with Westminster City Council and I am delighted the process to hand over control of the nation's high street, Oxford Street has been completed, ensuring that Transport for London will become the highway authority for the road from this Saturday, 20 September.

"I have signed a Mayoral Decision which has allowed orders to be made confirming the redesignation of the road. This is a significant step forward on my pledge to pedestrianise the road and unlock Oxford Street's true potential to deliver a world-class, accessible, clean street for everyone as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

Claire Mann, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for London, said: "Oxford Street is an internationally iconic location, and we are pleased we will be the highway authority for it. We will continue working closely with Westminster City Council and the Mayor of London to support visitors, as well as local residents and businesses, while also engaging with stakeholders on wider proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street in the future, which will be consulted on later this year."

Cllr Max Sullivan, Westminster City Council's Cabinet Member for Streets, said: "While Transport for London will become the highway authority for Oxford Street, Westminster City Council remain committed to working with the Mayor to listen and act on the knowledge of local residents and businesses. We want to build on our successes - in tackling rogue trading candy shops and attracting high quality retailers like IKEA and HMV. Westminster Council will work pragmatically, as our residents expect us to, with TfL and the new Mayoral Development Corporation to ensure that the future of Oxford Street is bright. We need Oxford Street to work for everyone — locals, Londoners, and the world.'

There will be no changes to vehicle access arrangements along Oxford Street as a result of this redesignation of the highway. Any issues related to roadworks, potholes and damaged bus shelters and traffic lights will be able to be reported via the TfL Street Care service, available at streetcare.tfl.gov.uk.

The redesignation of Oxford Street comes as the Mayor continues to progress proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street West and supercharge regeneration in the area following the overwhelmingly positive response from Londoners to proposals for the transformation of Oxford Street. The GLA's report on the public consultation, published in June 2025, showed Londoners and businesses back the Mayor's ideas. Almost seven in 10 of those who responded expressed support for the Mayor's proposed interventions to regenerate Oxford Street, while two-thirds were supportive of the pedestrianisation idea specifically. [1]

The plans include a public consultation on proposals to pedestrianise the main shopping thoroughfare on Oxford Street which could improve visitor experience and better enable new leisure offers, such as al fresco dining and outdoor events. The Mayor has been clear that Oxford Street is an area of critical national economic importance, with an estimated annual contribution of £25bn to London's economy - but it has suffered over many years for a variety of reasons, from the pandemic to the growth of online shopping and retail parks. [2] TfL continues to work with stakeholders on the development of detailed traffic and highways proposals to pedestrianise the western section of Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, which will be consulted on later this year.

The Mayor is progressing with steps to establish a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) dedicated to regenerating the area and ultimately making Oxford Street a world-leading urban space for shopping, leisure and outdoor events. Following support from the London Assembly in July 2025, the Mayor is working with Government to make the necessary legislation for the MDC to be established by 1 January 2026.

Notes to Editors

More information for local businesses and stakeholders is available at https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/about-tfl/how-we-work/planning-for-the-future/oxford-street-road-transfer, including guidance on street licenses and reporting defects.

[1] The consultation can be found here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/oxford-street.

In June 2025, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced he will move ahead with bold proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street and revitalise the area following overwhelming public and business support for his proposals. More information: https://www.london.gov.uk/overwhelming-support-for-mayors-oxford-street-plans.

Between 28 February and 2 May 2025, the Greater London Authority (GLA) consulted Londoners on two questions related to Oxford Street: the designation of a Mayoral Development Area (MDA) and the principle of pedestrianising Oxford Street. The consultation was widely publicised to statutory consultees, local stakeholders, Londoners and other interested parties throughout this period.

The consultation received 6,642 submissions from a wide range of respondents across Greater London and beyond. These included statutory consultees, individuals, residents' associations, businesses, trade unions, trade bodies, active travel groups, and accessibility organisations.

On the question of designating an MDA, 69 per cent supported the proposal, of those who responded on this topic. On the principle of pedestrianisation, 66 per cent of those who responded on this topic were in support. This does not include those who responded with boilerplate text through campaigns. If all campaigns are included, the MDC support rises to 70 per cent and the pedestrianisation support rises to 67 per cent.

The Mayor is progressing with steps to establish a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) dedicated to regenerating the area and ultimately making Oxford Street a world-leading urban space for shopping, leisure and outdoor events. Following support from the London Assembly in July 2025, the Mayor is working with Government to make the necessary legislation for the MDC to be established by 1 January 2026.

The MDC will work alongside government, businesses, local councils and local residents to develop and deliver a bold new vision for London's flagship high street.

The Mayor's proposals include:

creating a beautiful pedestrian-friendly public space to attract shoppers, which can host exciting events and activities to make Oxford Street a place for all;

creating a well-designed, high-quality space that showcases the best of London's talent, assets and opportunities - a place that Londoners feel proud of and those coming to London want to visit, invest in and return to;

hosting exciting events to showcase and test the potential of a new and more inviting public space.

These proposals aim to attract more national and international visitors, bringing the world to London and showcasing the best of London to the world. This will also help drive progress on the recently published London Growth Plan by acting as a magnet for new customers, new investment and new jobs for decades to come. More information: London Growth Plan | London City Hall.

[2] The ONS estimates on UK small area gross value added (GVA), 2021 (latest available data)