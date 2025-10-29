Transport for London
TfL, Befriending Networks and KAD bring people together on the IFS Cloud Cable Car
Local community groups and befriending volunteers and service users will travel on the IFS Cloud Cable Car each morning from Monday 3 – Friday 7 November in support of Befriending Week, to help tackle loneliness and isolation.
- TfL has partnered with Befriending Networks to raise awareness of how new conversations can help tackle loneliness and isolation
- Free tickets will also be available to the public each day between 14:00 – 16:00, where customers will receive a free 20-minute round trip and a hot drink. Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-befriending-week-ifs-cloud-cable-car-tickets-1777666320819
Transport for London (TfL) has joined forces with Befriending Networks to launch special cable car trips to help raise awareness of loneliness and isolation at the IFS Cloud Cable Car in support of Befriending Week (Monday 3 - Friday 7 November).
Between 10:00 - 12:00 each day, local community groups will meet with Befriending Networks members to help tackle loneliness and isolation, while offering sky high views over the capital in a bespoke cabin that provides conversational topics and prompts to get cross-generational discussion flowing.
Those who are feeling lonely as the festive period approaches are also encouraged to get involved, with tickets available to the public between 14:00 - 16:00 each day. Customers will receive a free 20-minute round trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and a free hot drink, with tickets available here: Free Befriending Week – IFS Cloud Cable Car.
This partnership follows TfL's popular 'Chatty Cabins' initiative, which first launched in 2024 and encouraged people who complete a round-trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car across the River Thames between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks to engage in conversations with each other. This initiative builds on the Mayor's Strategy for Social Inclusion and the Reconceptualising Loneliness in London report published in 2022, which estimates 700,000 Londoners feel lonely 'always' or 'most of the time'.
Befriending Week is the annual campaign to raise awareness about befriending and highlight the power of social connection in reducing loneliness and isolation and runs from 1 - 7 November.
Danny Price, General Manager Sponsored Services at TfL, recently said:
“We are delighted to be partnering with Befriending Networks to support Befriending Week, a hugely important initiative that raises awareness of loneliness and isolation. As we approach the festive period, we encourage those that are feeling lonely to take advantage of the free IFS Cloud Cable Car journey and free hot drink and hopefully spark new conversations and build new friendships.”
Cat Major, Communications Officer at Befriending Networks, recently said:
“Befriending Week is a chance for communities to come together and celebrate the power of conversation to help reduce loneliness and build connections. We are thrilled to be working with Transport for London to provide this special experience for our members and the wider community. Our members are looking forward to taking their journeys on the IFS Cloud Cable Car, meeting new people and having some great conversations.”
Befriending Networks will be running other events over the course of Befriending Week, and details can be found here: https://befriending.co.uk/bw
Notes to Editors:
- Book tickets for the Befriending Week Cable Car Experience: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-befriending-week-ifs-cloud-cable-car-tickets-1777666320819
- Full details on Befriending Week may be found here: https://befriending.co.uk/bw
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/october/tfl-befriending-networks-and-kad-bring-people-together-on-the-ifs-cloud-cable-car
