TfL begins next phase of work to improve safety at Lambeth Bridge

Work to improve safety at one of London's most dangerous junctions begins on 30 January 2025

Next phase of construction, which includes replacing roundabouts at either end of Lambeth Bridge with signal-controlled junctions, will require a series of full and partial closures on the bridge

Waterproofing and urgent repairs will also prolong the life of this Grade II listed structure

Between 10 February 2025 to 15 December 2025 a southbound closure on Lambeth Bridge means traffic travelling from Westminster to Lambeth will follow diversion routes, but pedestrian and cyclist access will be largely maintained

Transport for London (TfL) will soon start the next phase of works to install important new safety measures at Lambeth Bridge, which includes replacing the unsignalised roundabouts at either end of Lambeth Bridge with signal-controlled junctions.

Lambeth Bridge's northern junction is the most dangerous in London in terms of cycle collisions *. These changes will improve safety in the area, particularly for people cycling, who were involved in 22 of the 31 collisions at the roundabouts from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2024. Tragically, there was also a fatal cycle collision at this location in 2015. Other improvements include the addition of a cycle lane on the bridge itself and new signalised pedestrian crossings to improve pedestrian safety and access.

Making roads and junctions safer for everyone is a key part of the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the transport network by 2041. These works are part of TfL's Safer Junction programme to improve safety in areas across London with higher-than-average collision rates. The Grade II listed structure also requires urgent maintenance, including waterproofing, bridge deck repairs and replacing temporary security measures with permanent measures to protect pedestrians and cyclists. TfL is completing these works at the same time to reduce the need to close the bridge at a future date.

This scheme will connect to the existing Cycleway 8 route on the north side of the bridge and Cycleway 5 on the south of the bridge, improving cycling journeys towards Battersea, Waterloo and beyond.

From Thursday 30 January until Monday 15 December 2025, there will be a series of full and partial closures to enable the works to take place. There will be restrictions for drivers during this period and segregated cycle lanes will be in place across the bridge. Closures and restrictions include:

Between Thursday 30 January to Friday 7 February, Lambeth Bridge will be closed to all traffic each night between 21:30 and 05:00

Between Friday 7 and Monday 10 February 2025, a full closure of the bridge is required in both directions to install changes to traffic management. There will be pedestrian access only

From 10 February to 18 July, there will be there will be a directional closure in place, restricting all motorised vehicles coming out of Westminster towards Lambeth. Segregated cycle lanes will be in place, and pedestrians will be able to access the bridge. Traffic crossing towards Westminster is unaffected

Between 18 July and 21 July, there will be another full closure of Lambeth Bridge, impacting all motorised vehicles and cyclists. Pedestrians will be able to access the bridge

From 21 July to 15 December, there will be a directional closure in place, restricting all motorised traffic coming out of Westminster towards Lambeth. Segregated cycle lanes will be in place, and pedestrians will be able to access the bridge. Traffic crossing towards Westminster is unaffected

Roads in the surrounding area and alternative nearby routes across the river are expected to be busier than usual. TfL is encouraging Londoners to consider alternative transport options, and for drivers to use alternative river crossings where possible. Local residents have been informed of closures via a residents' letter and there is also a Public Liaison Officer on-site to talk to residents about any concerns.

TfL has continued to work on its Safer Junctions programme to make life-saving changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions. TfL has so far completed work at 45 junctions across London as part of the programme, with work recently starting at Battersea Bridge. TfL also recently launched a consultation on new plans to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in and around Shoreditch. In collaboration with Hackney Council, the plans would see the creation of new, high-quality crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians, alongside more footway space to help people travel sustainably and cut road danger.

Julie Lewington, TfL's Head of Projects and Programmes, said:

'We are committed to Vision Zero, the Mayor's goal to eliminate death and serious injury from the transport network, and these changes will play a vital role in reducing danger at this key junction. We'd like to thank Londoners for their patience while these works are taking place and would encourage drivers to use alternative crossings where possible. Roads in the surrounding area are expected to be busier than usual so please plan ahead and check before you travel.'

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said:

'Lambeth Bridge North is one of the most dangerous junctions in London, so I'm pleased TfL is starting work to make both the north and south junctions safer for both cyclists and pedestrians.

'This project is just one example of the Mayor and TfL's commitment to make London's most dangerous junctions safer, as we work towards our Vision Zero goal.'

Notes to editor: