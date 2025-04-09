TfL begins second phase of work to improve safety and accessibility in Nine Elms

Work between Pump House Lane and Vauxhall Gyratory includes new cycle tracks, bus stops, wider footways and new and improved pedestrian crossings

TfL also planting new trees, providing more cycle stands and benches, and improving drainage facilities

Construction work will begin on 28 April and is planned to finish in autumn 2026

Transport for London (TfL) will soon start the next phase of works to transform Nine Elms Lane and Battersea Park Road, upgrading bus stops and making it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in the area, as well as making the area more resilient to climate change. Nine Elms is an area of growth for London and these improvements will support these developments and the changing use and demands along the road. The first phase of the scheme opened in August 2021 between Duchess Bridge and Sleaford Street.

Following public consultation in 2017, and ongoing engagement with local residents, developers, businesses, Wandsworth Council and the Nine Elms Vauxhall Partnership, construction work between Pump House Lane and the Vauxhall Gyratory will begin on 28 April and is expected to be completed by autumn 2026. Improvements include:

1.6km of continuous cycleways in each direction

Additional and improved pedestrian crossings, and wider footways

Improved signal-controlled junctions to facilitate improvements for cyclists and pedestrians

Improved bus stops, with new bus shelters providing equal access for all bus users in line with TfL guidelines

More cycle stands and benches to encourage more Londoners to walk and cycle

Improved existing drainage systems, with new sustainable drainage helping the road to adapt to climate change

24 new trees to be planted

Resurfacing of all pavements and the road

Works will start on Monday 28 April and will take place between 08:00 to 18:00 Monday to Saturday. A limited amount of Sunday and nighttime working will also be required to undertake activities such as works to traffic signals and carriageway resurfacing. To carry out the work safely, a number of changes to traffic movements will be required, including:

Lane closures and the narrowing of the road to one lane in each direction

During the lane closures, there will be temporary banned right turns in to and out of all side and access roads

A banned left turn from Wandsworth Road into Nine Elms Lane will also be in place

Cringle Street will be restricted to southbound traffic between Kirtling Street and Battersea Park Road

During the main phases of the works temporary traffic management arrangements will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week

TfL aims to keep disruption to a minimum but journey times may increase slightly during the works. TfL will continue to monitor roads during the works and assess any impact on journey times. Bus stops will remain open and access to homes and businesses maintained. At some stages of the works, bus stops and pedestrian crossings will be moved to nearby temporary locations. Temporary cycle lanes will also be provided where possible.

TfL is working to improve conditions for people walking and cycling, bus passengers and users of the Northern line extension at Battersea Power Station. To build on this, TfL continues to work with Wandsworth Council on proposals for the western extent of the scheme between the Duchess Rail Bridge and Macduff road.

The Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "Making London's roads safer is a key priority for the Mayor, and is vital to enabling more people to choose walking and cycling. That's why I'm delighted that the second phase of work to improve safety and accessibility in Nine Elms will begin at the end of this month.

"These important improvements will ensure everyone living in and visiting the area can travel safely and sustainably, while supporting the regeneration of Nine Elms, building a better, greener, safer London for all."

Julie Lewington, Head of Projects & Programmes at TfL, said: "We are committed to ensuring the capital's transport network is safe and reliable for the next generation of Londoners.

"These works to transform Nine Elms Lane and Battersea Park Road are a significant step in the regeneration of the area and will improve accessibility and safety for the thousands of people already cycling in this busy location, as well as those who want to walk and cycle more, but don't feel safe. We'd like to thank local residents for their patience while these works are taking place. Roads in the surrounding area are expected to be busier than usual so please plan ahead and check before you travel."

