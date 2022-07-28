TfL Book Club launched in novel partnership with Hodder & Stoughton

TfL and Hodder & Stoughton are launching the new TfL Book Club as part of a new partnership for customers to enjoy while using the transport network.

TfL Book Club is a subscription service that will enable customers to choose one of three carefully curated eBooks each month – including new and discounted releases – alongside access to special author content, additional discounts and sneak peeks of upcoming releases

The first three eBooks that subscribers can enjoy are BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox's Sunday Times bestseller 'Thrown', Simon Reeve's bestseller 'Step by Step' and 'Sun Damage' by Sabine Durrant

TfL Book Club members will also benefit from discounts on other Hodder & Stoughton books as well as a range of exclusive content

Transport for London (TfL) and Hodder & Stoughton (Hodder) have launched the brand-new TfL Book Club as part of a novel partnership. TfL Book Club will enable customers to easily access a new eBook each month to read, including during their journey on TfL's network, as part of a monthly subscription.

The monthly subscription – costing only £4.99 each month – gives customers one credit to redeem against a specially curated library of eBooks each month. Each eBook will represent one of three categories - crime/thriller, fiction (more broadly) and non-fiction. Many of the titles will be new releases and it will often be the first time that these books will be available as an eBook at such discounts. Customers will be able to download their selected book each month to their phone or another device using the TfL Book Club app or read it online using the website.

Three exciting titles have been selected to launch the first month of TfL's Book Club. Members can choose between BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox's Sunday Times bestseller 'Thrown', adventurer and TV presenter Simon Reeve's bestselling 'Step by Step' and compelling thriller 'Sun Damage' by the acclaimed author Sabine Durrant. Once they've made their choice, customers will be able to get lost in their new eBook, while travelling on the TfL network.

TfL hopes that this partnership will help encourage customers back onto the network as public transport can offer many people the often rare opportunity of having time to themselves, with reading a book being a perfect pastime while making a journey.

Three new titles are added to the library on the 1st of every month. Members will have a rolling monthly subscription, which they will be able to cancel at any time.

Book club members will also receive a range of additional benefits including exclusive author content, discounts on more must-read Hodder eBooks and competitions. Other perks will include sneak peaks of forthcoming books from bestseller authors and new debuts.

Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer and Revenue Director, recently said:

“We are excited to be launching the TfL Book Club with Hodder & Stoughton, offering our customers the chance to lose themselves in a new book while making their journey across our network. We are increasingly seeing more people travelling across London and for many, one of their favourite things to do while using public transport is to read a book. The new TfL Book Club is one of the many ways that we are improving our customers' journeys as we welcome them back to our network and to experience everything the capital has to offer.”

Vickie Boff, Hodder & Stoughton Marketing Director, recently said:

“As publishers, we've long known that reading and travelling go hand in hand so we are thrilled to be launching this new Book Club in partnership with TfL. We are always looking for new ways to reach potential new readers wherever they are and this Book Club is a fantastic way to do just that. I'm really excited about the opportunities it will give our authors, books and readers all over London.”

Sabine Durrant, author of 'Sun Damage', recently said:

“As a Londoner, I am absolutely delighted that my thriller Sun Damage is included in the inaugural TfL Book Club, and in such great company. I really hope readers enjoy these books over the summer.”

Readers will also be able to share their thoughts and reading experiences with each other as part of the TfL Book Club community by using #TfLBookClub on social media.

For more information about TfL Book Club, or to join now, visit https://tflbookclub.co.uk

