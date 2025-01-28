TfL celebrates 25 years of supporting the growth and development of the capital

TfL has overseen the biggest transformation of London's transport network since it was first introduced more than 160 years ago.

This includes new and extended services, cleaner air, safer roads and a more inclusive and accessible transport network

London's Transport Commissioner Andy Lord and 25 talented buskers led anniversary event at Liverpool Street Underground station

Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers and National Teacher of the Year and rapper MC Grammar record special PA announcements

London Transport Museum will host events to mark anniversary, with people invited to share their special moments from the capital's transport network

London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, yesterday (27 January 2025) launched celebrations to mark 25 years since Transport for London (TfL) started transforming the capital's transport network, supporting jobs, homes and economic growth, and connecting Londoners to education, employment and leisure.

Flagship improvements over the last 25 years include the Elizabeth line – now the busiest railway service in the country, which has boosted economic growth and job creation across the UK and housing across London. Trams and the London Overground have revolutionised the rail network and the six London Overground lines have been given their own identities to make it easier for customers to navigate. The London Underground has been modernised, while the Night Tube and Night Overground services are supporting London's nighttime economy.

TfL pioneered the creation of pay as you go with Oyster and contactless payment and is delivering uninterrupted 4G and 5G across the network. Accessibility has also increased with more than 200 step-free stations on TfL's network, and work is underway to increase this number for a fairer, more accessible and inclusive network.

Cycle hire and more than 400 km of safe cycle paths have transformed London's streets, while Vision Zero, the Mayor's bold action plan to eliminate deaths on London's roads, is working to create a safer London for all.

Work is ongoing to make London's extensive bus and taxi network zero-emission, with 1,800 electric and hydrogen buses now in service, the largest fleet in Western Europe. The pioneering Superloop express bus service has improved connections and journey times in outer London, with plans being developed for more routes, while the Mayor's Hopper fare is helping Londoners save money on travel. The world's first 24-hour Ultra Low Emission Zone has improved air quality across the capital, while the Congestion Charge has reduced traffic in central London for more than 20 years and helped people travel more sustainably.

Andy Lord joined 25 buskers to celebrate TfL's 25th anniversary at Liverpool Street Underground station yesterday, alongside a new roundel and series of eye-catching new posters* marking the improvements to public transport since TfL was established. TfL's busking scheme was introduced in 2003, and last year hundreds of musicians auditioned for a coveted license, with new pitches set to be introduced on the Elizabeth line this year.

London-born pianist and Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers, along with National Teacher of the Year and rapper MC Grammar, welcomed customers to Liverpool Street Underground station with specially recorded PA announcements to mark the event, and a special silver-toned roundel was also unveiled.

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said:

"London's transport network - and the thousands of colleagues who keep London moving every day – are part of the fabric of all our lives, and since 2000 we have delivered momentous positive change across the city and on our services. TfL 25 will showcase the many ways we have improved the lives of all Londoners socially, culturally, economically and environmentally, with an exciting year of activity planned for everyone to enjoy. "We are also really excited to look ahead to the next 25 years, delivering new projects for Londoners, benefiting both the capital and the UK as a whole. Among the things we'll be working on this year are the introduction of new DLR and Piccadilly line trains, and the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel, which will happen alongside our important work to make the network as inclusive and accessible as possible, to enable everyone to enjoy all that London has to offer."

Elizabeth McKay, Director and CEO of London Transport Museum, said: "No other capital city has been defined and shaped so much by its transport as London, known the world over for its great feats of engineering and iconic design heritage. Over the last 25 years, Transport for London have been keeping our city moving, working, and growing. Throughout 2025, we'll be inviting our visitors to enjoy a line-up of programming celebrating this legacy as they explore the past, present, and future of transport here in London. Look out for fun family activities at the Museum in Covent Garden, the chance to explore behind the scenes at our Museum Depot in Acton this spring and a brand-new photography exhibition for our visitors to enjoy, with more to follow later in the year."

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "For 25 years, TfL has been connecting Londoners to work, education and leisure opportunities, working to deliver a transport network that is worthy of the greatest city in the world. The Mayor and I are excited for what's to come, including the next phase of the Superloop, new Piccadilly line and DLR trains, continuing the expansion of our cycle network, and accelerating efforts to make the network more accessible. The Mayor and I are so proud of what TfL has achieved in the last 25 years and we are determined that it will continue to deliver a world-leading service, contributing to a better, safer and fairer city for all Londoners."

London Transport Museum will mark TfL's 25th anniversary with a programme including a creative competition for schools and events for the public to enjoy, school holiday activities for families at Easter and at its first Museum Depot Open Days of the year from 4 to 6 April in Acton, west London. A new photography exhibition will open in June featuring historic photographs of London's transport from the 19th century, alongside contemporary images of today, showing how transport has helped shape the capital. More programming will follow later in the year.

People are invited to share their photos and special memories relating to TfL from the last 25 years, whether they are a lifelong Londoner, have adopted the city as their home or are a visitor. The transport network has played a role in many people's big moments, from meeting their partner, to visiting the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to their first time using Santander Cycles. Their stories will be told throughout the year on TfL's social media channels, TfL's blog and in stations. A Jubilee line treasure hunt will be held on Saturday 1 February to celebrate the extension of the service from the West End to the Docklands.**

To submit a memory as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, contact TfL25Memories@tfl.gov.uk.

Transport for London (TfL) was created on 3 July 2000 as part of the Greater London Authority (GLA) by the Greater London Authority Act 1999. Between 1933 and 2000 the organisation was known as London Transport

*Copies of the five posters will be for sale at the London Transport Museum

**A Jubilee line treasure hunt will be held on Saturday 1 February to celebrate the Jubilee Line Extension stations and the growth of the service from the West End to the Docklands. Those who wish to participate only need to show up at Stratford station between 10:00 and 15:00on that day to pick up a clue pack, and then visit six stations to answer clues. Those who complete the hunt will receive a limited edition tote bag, while supplies last. For more information, visit https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/terms-and-conditions/competitions-and-offers/jubilee-line-extension-25-treasure-hunt

Some of TfL's key achievements over the last 25 years include the following, some of which will appear on posters as part of the work to mark TfL's anniversary.