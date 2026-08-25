TfL celebrates 70 years of London Transport's Caribbean recruitment campaign and 60 years of Notting Hill Carnival

TfL is marking 70 years since London Transport's pioneering Caribbean recruitment campaign, which helped shape today's transport workforce and London's transport network

Celebrations coincide with the 60th anniversary of Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world's largest celebrations of Caribbean culture

TfL is working with Nubian Jak Community Trust, to honour the pioneers of Notting Hill Carnival with a 60-year anniversary plaque at Westbourne Park, which will be installed on Friday 28 August

A specially branded Go-Ahead London bus featuring bespoke Notting Hill Carnival advertising panels will take part in the Carnival parade on Sunday

TfL is partnering with Ebony Steelband and Ebony Mas to bring this year's theme 'Generations in Motion' to life, along with a staff artwork exhibition at Paddington station running from now until the end of September

Customers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the free TfL Go app or the on the TfL website and take advantage of the Mayor's Weekend Hopper fare which runs across the Bank Holiday weekend

Transport for London (TfL) is celebrating the 70th anniversary of London Transport's Caribbean recruitment campaign and the 60th anniversary of Notting Hill Carnival, recognising the generations of Londoners of Caribbean heritage whose contribution has helped shape both the capital's transport network and one of its most iconic cultural events.

In 1956, London Transport launched a recruitment campaign across the Caribbean, encouraging people to build careers in London's transport system at a time when the capital's growing network needed workers. The men and women who answered that call played a vital role in keeping London moving and helped build a more diverse workforce whose contribution continues to be felt across TfL today.

This 60th anniversary of Notting Hill Carnival provides an opportunity to recognise and honour that legacy while celebrating the rich culture, creativity and community spirit that Caribbean communities have contributed to London for generations.

As part of the celebrations, a plaque created by Nubian Jak Community Trust, will honour the Notting Hill Carnival Pioneers who started the carnival 60 years ago. The plaque will be located at Westbourne Park Underground station, the location where Notting Hill Carnival starts, and will be installed on Friday 28 August.

The plaque represents a diverse mix of people and cultures, with 70 names selected through a consultation process of people who contributed organically to the development of the festival, through costume design, Mas, Pan, sound systems, and other creative and cultural contributions. The first two names on the plaque are Claudia Jones and Rhaune Laslett. Claudia Jones, from Trinidad, introduced Caribbean Carnival to Britain in 1959. She organised an annual indoor carnival for the people of Notting Hill until her untimely passing in 1964. Rhaune Laslett was an English social worker who organised the Notting Hill Fayre in 1965. This was a multicultural street festival that brought together the different communities living in Notting Hill at the time.

A specially branded Go-Ahead London bus featuring bespoke Carnival advertising panels will take part in the Carnival parade on Sunday 30 August. The bus will showcase this year's Carnival theme of 'Generations in Motion', which celebrates the passing of culture, knowledge and creativity through generations and reflects the enduring contribution of Caribbean communities to the capital.

TfL is partnering with Ebony Steel Band and Ebony Mas, one of London's most respected and long-standing Carnival groups to bring the theme to life, and celebrate the rich histories, shared experiences and creativity through generations that have shaped Notting Hill Carnival over the past six decades. Earlier this year, staff entered into an artwork competition to honour this year's theme. The five winning artworks are currently on display at Paddington Underground station and will run until the end of September.

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "Notting Hill Carnival is a vital part of London's cultural identity and a celebration of the Caribbean communities that have helped shape our city for generations.

"This year is particularly significant as we mark 70 years since London Transport's Caribbean recruitment campaign started. The men and women who chose to build their lives and careers in London helped create the transport system the capital relies on today, and their legacy continues across our workforce and communities.

"We are proud to celebrate both that contribution and the 60th anniversary of Notting Hill Carnival. I hope everyone attending enjoys a fantastic and memorable weekend."

Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, London's Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice, said: "It's wonderful that for the last 60 years Notting Hill Carnival has brought people of all backgrounds together to celebrate Caribbean culture. This community-led event has grown to become one of the world's largest street festivals and it is a great symbol of how our capital celebrates our diversity.

"As we mark its 60th anniversary this weekend, it is fantastic to also honour 70 years since London Transport reached out to the Caribbean to build its workforce and forever change our transport network for the better."

Ijeoma Fenton-Agu, Raising Awareness of Culture and Ethnicity (RACE), Colleague Network Group Event lead at TfL, said: "I am honoured to be the RACE Colleague Network Group Event Lead for Notting Hill Carnival 2026. Notting Hill Carnival is a powerful celebration of London's rich cultural diversity and community, and it provides a fantastic opportunity for TfL to showcase our commitment to being an inclusive organisation that reflects the city we serve.

"Our colleagues play a vital role to keep London moving, and Carnival is one of the best examples of that. Every year, more than two million journeys are made across the transport network to support the event, and we work tirelessly behind the scenes to help ensure customers can travel safely and smoothly. We are proud to support an event that is such an important part of London's identity and to demonstrate how London's transport workers help make world-class events like Carnival possible."

Chris Samson, Executive Manager at TfL, said: "My family came here in the early 60s. I grew up with the uniform of London Transport being in the house, always seeing the hats and the uniform. It was very much a part of how we lived, you know, back then.

"The plan was always to help the mother country, and after a few years go back home. That was the significant part for a lot of the older generation and they instilled that in a lot of us as well.

"I'm fourth generation and I have that same feeling, this is our heritage, our culture and our organisation and I'm proud to take an active role in showing that I'm a part of it."

Stations close to the parade such as Paddington, Notting Hill Gate, Shepherd's Bush and Westbourne Park will be getting into the Carnival spirit with decorations and whiteboard displays.

For the easiest and least crowded journey to Notting Hill Carnival, customers are advised to take London Underground or Elizabeth line services to Paddington station as it is only a 20-minute walk away. The Bakerloo, Circle and Hammersmith & City lines, as well as the Elizabeth line offer step-free access, while the District line also serves the station. Smaller Tube stations such as Notting Hill Gate and Westbourne Park closer to the parade can get extremely busy.

There will be extensive road closures in west London around the Carnival area. The A402 Notting Hill Gate between Campden Hill Road and Kensington Church Street/Palace Gardens Terrace, will be closed to all traffic except buses and people walking. Local access will be maintained. Drivers travelling through west London should expect significant delays and are advised to use alternative routes and allow more journey time.

Across the weekend, the Mayor and TfL are also encouraging Londoners and visitors to take advantage of the Weekend Hopper fare to explore the capital's world-class attractions, outdoor events and cultural performances. The offer, which is running during the summer holidays until 31 August - including the bank holiday Monday, means that for the first time ever, anyone travelling on buses and trams on a Saturday or a Sunday can make unlimited bus and tram journeys throughout the day for just £1.75.

Customers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the free TfL Go app and visit tfl.gov.uk/carnival for the latest advice.

Notes to editors