TfL celebrates east London's creativity with community-woven London Overground Weaver line roundel

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a new roundel woven by Londoners at Hackney Downs London Overground station to mark the naming of the Weaver line.

In September, TfL partnered with Chingford Community Hub and Cockpit to give Londoners the chance to help create a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line. Two free weaving sessions took place at Chingford Community Hub, with each participant given a piece of the sign to weave. The creator Dalia James then wove together each individual piece to create the iconic roundel.

The new woven roundel is now in place above the stairs leading to the two London Overground Weaver line platforms at Hackney Downs station. It celebrates the historical significance of weaving and textile industries and communities along this line, in areas like Spitalfields Market, Bethnal Green and Hackney.

The names for each London Overground line highlight the contributions of different communities to the capital, while making the network easier to navigate. Six thousand station wayfinding signs have been updated, as well as the iconic Tube map, station digital screens, onboard train information, and audio and visual announcements. Updates have also been made to the TfL Go app - ensuring smooth travel for all customers.

Trish Ashton, Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, said: "The London Overground Weaver line honours to the rich history and vibrant spirit of the community in east London. The new London Overground line names are not only helping customers to navigate the network with greater ease but are a great way to celebrate people who have made a positive impact on communities the London Overground serves. We hope that customers using the Hackney Downs London Overground station will take a minute to look up to take in the new roundel when they next visit the station, and we'd like to thank everyone who helped create it."

The creator, Dalia James, said: "Having been born and raised in east London, I was delighted to have been commissioned by TfL to create a woven tapestry of the new London Overground Weaver line's iconic roundel. There is such a great sense of community in London, and being able to run two workshops whereby Londoners could be part of the commission makes this project one that I will be forever proud of."

TfL's Mind the Gap' podcast has a series dedicated to the London Overground line names. The sixth episode celebrates the rich history of the textile industry and weaving in east London. Tim Dunn, the podcast's presenter, speaks with fine artist Anna Ray about her family's connection to the French Huguenot silk workers of Spitalfields Market. The episode also includes insights from Honor Clough, of Camira Fabrics and Claire Dilnot-Smith, a designer at TfL, who detail the creation of TfL's iconic train and bus seat fabric known as moquette.

After the new names for the London Overground lines were announced last year, TfL also organised a competition inviting Londoners to submit poems and illustrations inspired by these new names. Open to Londoners across all ages, the winners have now been selected, and their work will be displayed at Hackney Central London Overground station from the end of January.

London Overground is today one of the top performing railways, carrying more than three million customers a week with more than 100 miles of railway, serving 113 stations and all nine London fare zones. Since its formation, it has expanded, improved connectivity for millions of people and supported new jobs, homes and economic growth.

