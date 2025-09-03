TfL Chief Finance Officer, Rachel McLean to retire

Rachel McLean, Transport for London's (TfL's) Chief Finance Officer, will be retiring from TfL in February 2026. Her stellar career shaping London's transport network has seen her play a central role in enabling TfL to achieve an operating surplus for the first time in its history, securing the first long-term capital funding agreement with Government since before the pandemic and delivering the game-changing Elizabeth line.

Rachel was appointed as TfL's Chief Finance Officer in October 2022 and was previously the CFO for Crossrail and Finance Director for Operations, having re-joined TfL in January 2020 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government where she was a Board Member and the Director General - Chief Financial Officer.

Rachel was also previously the Director of Planning, Performance and Finance at HMRC Customer Services.

London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord said:

'Rachel's retirement marks the close of an extraordinary chapter. Over her tenure she has led TfL to its first-ever operating surplus, delivering this milestone for two consecutive years, and with a third year of surplus set as our budget for this year. She has also been instrumental in securing a long-term capital funding agreement with the Department for Transport (DfT) - a transformative achievement that will support our future ambitions. This, and her work to deliver Crossrail, leaves a lasting legacy for London.

'Rachel's ability to influence and engage stakeholders at every level has been a defining strength. Her clarity, credibility, and calm leadership have earned trust across both central and local government, industry, and within our own teams - helping us navigate complexity with confidence. We wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement.'

Rachel McLean, Transport for London's Chief Finance officer, said:

'It has been an immense honour and privilege to play a small part in the success of TfL and this wonderful, vibrant city we serve. Even though I am retiring, I am confident that the exceptional leadership and committed teams working at TfL will make even greater progress in the months and years ahead.'

TfL will now commence a recruitment process to appoint a successor to the role.

Notes to editors:

Rachel McLean's final working day will be 13 February 2026.