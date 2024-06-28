TfL completes major work to improve travel through Tolworth

The recent work has seen 6,000 square metres of sustainable drainage built in Tolworth, including rain gardens, increased vegetation and permeable paving

Work also included a new shared foot and cycleway along Kingston Road and a new dedicated left turn lane to access the A3 and new developments from the Kingston Road

Sustainable ways of removing excess water will be a vital part of London's future resilience to climate change and flooding

Transport for London (TfL) has completed work on major improvements to Tolworth Roundabout. The scheme, which was partly funded by The Guinness Partnership and Lidl Ltd will deliver much-needed improvements to the roundabout, reducing congestion and protecting bus services against potential congestion from new developments in the area, as well as making it easier for people to walk and cycle.

More than 6,000 square metres of sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) have also been installed, partly funded by Thames Water, to help address flooding risks. SuDS are important to preventing the increasing risk of flooding by managing water runoff in a way that mimics natural processes, including through using extra vegetation and rain gardens, which are covered with plants rather than concrete, and permeable paving, which allows some water to percolate into the ground. This slows down the rate at which water enters the sewage system during periods of heavy rain, reducing the risk of flooding on the road network. The new drainage systems installed at Tolworth will not only reduce flooding risks but also help to improve water quality in the rivers and support the Mayor's aim for swimmable rivers in the capital by 2034. Installing more sustainable drainage is a key part of TfL's plans to make the capital more resilient and biodiverse and will be increasingly important in future years.

Tolworth in southwest London is a busy district centre located next to the A3, which will see substantial growth over the coming years. The previous road layout experienced severe congestion at peak times, creating a poor environment for people walking, cycling and taking the bus. TfL has worked closely with the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames to understand the journey time impacts of the developments and what can be done to mitigate these. Bus journey times through the area were predicted to lengthen by 16-17 minutes due to the increased congestion from local developments. The changes will help prevent this journey time increase and also create more space for walking and cycling, making the transport network at this busy location healthier and more sustainable for everyone living here and moving through here.

The completed works create:

A new area for walking and cycling in the centre of Kingston Road, extending the existing "Greenway" in Tolworth Broadway. People walking and cycling will access the path from an existing crossing that connects through Tolworth Roundabout

Installation of pedestrian countdown timers on crossings

Footway renewal between the A3 roundabout and Tolworth rail station

New planting and landscaping on the roundabout and in front of Hollywood Bowl, Dean Court and Bell Court

Improved link for cyclists and pedestrians between Tolworth rail station and Tolworth town centre

An upgraded crossing at Donald Wood Gardens, giving people cycling a safer and more direct journey

Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said: "We are committed to making travelling by bus, bike and on foot more reliable and more enjoyable. Tolworth is a busy junction, and the work we have done means that it can now cope with a growth in people travelling around the area, as well as becoming a nicer place to live and work. We have worked hard to design a significant increase in sustainable drainage to protect from flooding and increase biodiversity, as well as contribute to the Mayor's aim to improve our river water quality."

Matthew Hill, Assistant Director - Highways, Transport, and Regulatory Services at Kingston Council says: "We are very happy to see this scheme for Tolworth completed, particularly the improvements for our pedestrians and cyclists and the welcome new sustainable drainage system. Schemes such as this are a vital contribution to our necessary future climate adaptation in response to the climate emergency."