TfL completes work on two major new sections of Cycleway in Hackney and Islington

Transport for London (TfL) has completed work on the latest phase of Cycleway 50 in Islington and Cycleway 23 in Hackney, as part of TfL's commitment to expand the network, making it even safer and easier for people to travel around London. The extended routes will play a vital role in enabling people living in and travelling through the area to travel affordably and sustainably. Around 60 per cent of households in inner London do not have access to a car and creating enough space for people to walk and cycle safely is vital to a sustainable transport network. TfL data has shown that the number of daily cycle journeys increased to 1.26 million in 2023, up by 6.3 per cent since 2022.

On Cycleway 50 in Islington, the new sections between Finsbury Park and Holloway Road connect people in local neighbourhoods along two new segregated cycle lanes, running westbound along Seven Sisters Road and eastbound along Isledon Road and Tollington Road. The work means that the Nag's Head gyratory is now integrated into the existing cycle network, making it safer and easier for people to navigate this previously intimidating section of the road network by bike. Cycleway 50 now runs between Holloway Road to Finsbury Park, further extending the Cycleway network for thousands of people living in the borough.

On Cycleway 23, Lea Bridge Roundabout has been transformed to make it safer for people walking and cycling. There are now new segregated cycle lanes on the overhauled roundabout to separate people cycling from traffic, while pedestrian crossing and signals at the roundabout have been upgraded to make it easier for people to walk.

Previous analysis carried out by TfL has shown that the Camden to Finsbury Park corridor is within the top five per cent in London with the greatest potential for increasing the number of people cycling, and one of the top ten for travel to and from central London. Between June 2017 and June 2020, 31 people cycling and 53 people walking were injured at the Nag's Head gyratory and the route forms part of the Mayor's Vision Zero commitment to eliminate death and serious injury on the transport network.

The Cycleway 23 route between Lea Bridge and Dalston was identified in TfL's Strategic Cycling Analysis as a key area for existing and potential cycling. Once complete, Cycleway 23 will be a major new walking and cycling corridor connecting neighbourhoods in Hackney and Waltham Forest to London's growing network of high-quality cycleways.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, yesterday said:

“The Mayor and I want to build on the boom in cycling we've seen in recent years, as our rapidly expanding cycle network enables more and more Londoners to switch to cycling for local journeys. The extension of these two cycleways will make cycling journeys easier and safer around Hackney and Islington and help us continue building a better, greener, safer London for everyone.”

Penny Rees, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, yesterday said:

“This is an exciting next step in extending Cycleways 23 and 50, which will help more people across London to access the growing network of high-quality Cycleways. Our continued work in expanding these routes unlocks access to cycling for many more thousands of Londoners, contributing to a greener and fairer city. Everyone in London deserves safe and sustainable travel, regardless of where they live and we will continue to work closely with boroughs to connect even more of the capital to our high-quality cycle network.”

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council's Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality, and Transport, yesterday said:

“Here in Islington, we believe that streets aren't just a route from A to B - they're community spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy, and play a key role in our efforts to create a greener, healthier, more equal borough. That's why we're so supportive of the creation of Cycleway 50, which will help make it easier for people of all ages and backgrounds to walk, cycle, and wheel. These exciting changes will help to reduce air pollution, support more local people to fit physical activity into their day, and create more welcoming spaces for all to enjoy.”

Cycleway 50 is an experimental scheme. Local residents will be invited to share their views on the scheme in a consultation from May 2024.

TfL and the boroughs continue to expand London's strategic cycle network at pace, with 24 per cent of Londoners now living within 400m of the network, up from 5 per cent in 2016. Construction works continue on Cycleway 4, with many more routes being developed in partnership with boroughs.

TfL will continue to work closely with London boroughs to deliver even more walking and cycling infrastructure in the coming years. At Old Street, protected cycle lanes around the former roundabout are now complete, enabling people to travel through this busy junction safely and confidently. TfL and Southwark Council are also continuing work to complete Cycleway 4, a major high-quality Cycleway which will connect central London, Greenwich and beyond once complete.

