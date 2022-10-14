TfL confirms new senior leadership appointments

Rachel McLean to become TfL's managing Chief Finance Officer, Glynn Barton appointed interim Chief Operating Officer.

Transport for London (TfL) yesterday confirmed new senior leadership appointments, which will ensure the organisation is in good shape to continue supporting London's economic recovery.

Following an open recruitment campaign Rachel McLean has been appointed to the role of managing Chief Finance Officer.

Rachel is currently the CFO for Crossrail and Finance Director for Operations, having re-joined TfL in January 2020 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government where she was a Board Member and the Director General - Chief Financial Officer.

Rachel was previously Director of Planning, Performance and Finance at HMRC Customer Services, has a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors and previously worked for TfL for nine years in senior asset management and finance roles. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

Patrick Doig, who has led TfL's finance team so ably as the statutory CFO - playing a key role in securing a long-term funding agreement with Government - will resume his role as Group Finance Director and will remain the statutory CFO.

It was recently announced that, with current Commissioner Andy Byford's departure later this month, Andy Lord will become Commissioner on an interim basis from 25 October. Consequently, an internal selection process has been underway to fill Andy Lord's current role of Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis.

Following this, Glynn Barton has been appointed as interim Chief Operating Officer. Glynn is currently TfL's Director of Network Management & resilience, responsible for the performance and management of the road network and TfL's statutory duties as Highway Authority. Over 21 years at TfL Glynn has used his Transport Planning and Management background across a range of important operational roles, and he recently played a pivotal role in the delivery of TfL's transport plan to support the events to mark the Platinum Jubilee and the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Of Rachel's appointment Andy Byford yesterday said:

“ Rachel brings a wealth of experience to this role and I am delighted that she will be joining my Executive Team. Rachel will be accountable for the overall TfL budget, funding and business enabling processes. She will drive cost efficiency across the entire organisation, including through supply chain transformation. “Both Rachel and I also want to pay tribute to Patrick Doig, who has led our finance team brilliantly at such a pivotal moment for TfL and for London. We're delighted to have him continue to play a crucial role in TfL as Group Finance Director and statutory CFO.”

Incoming Commissioner Andy Lord, who led the process to select the interim Chief Operating Officer, yesterday said:

“Glynn is an outstanding operational leader with a breadth of experience across TfL's operations. In particular his leadership of TfL's role in the events to mark the passing of Her Majesty the Queen was simply outstanding. While the eyes of the world were on London, he played a decisive role in ensuring that the transport network could support the safe and efficient movement of the hundreds of thousands of people who came to pay their respects. This was simply one highlight of a 21-year TfL career that has put him in great position to lead this part of the organisation as we focus on the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of our services and rebuilding our customer base.”

Glynn will become interim Chief Operations Officer on 25 October, with Rachel becoming Chief Finance Officer on 31 October.

Notes to Editors:

The following update has been issued to the markets by TFL:

