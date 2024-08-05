TfL confirms the next 12 Tube stations to be prioritised for step-free access

Design work to start on making Alperton, Arnos Grove and Eastcote Underground stations step-free, building on feasibility work that started last year

These stations join North Acton and West Hampstead, announced earlier this year

An additional seven Tube stations will be assessed for step-free access feasibility, including Colliers Wood and Tooting Broadway

Construction remains on schedule to start at Northolt station early next year

Transport for London (TfL) has today set out that work is getting underway on increasing the number of step-free stations on the London Underground network. TfL is starting design work imminently on making a further three Tube stations step-free, which means there are now five Underground stations with funding in place for this phase. A further seven Tube stations will undergo assessment for step-free access feasibility.

Work is starting on the designs that would make three Piccadilly line stations step-free (Alperton, Arnos Grove and Eastcote, which is also served by the Metropolitan line), building on feasibility work that started last year.

This follows TfL confirming earlier this year that work was to start at Northolt Tube station on the Central line to make it step-free, and that design work will start at North Acton (Central line) and West Hampstead (Jubilee line).

A further seven Tube stations will also undergo assessment for step-free access feasibility; they are Croxley (Metropolitan line), East Finchley (Northern line), Neasden (Jubilee line), Northwood (Metropolitan line) and Turnham Green (District / Piccadilly lines), as well as Colliers Wood and Tooting Broadway on the Northern line.

The feasibility studies at Colliers Wood and Tooting Broadway come after an initial assessment of stations on the southern end of the Northern line. TfL will examine benefits, costs, funding opportunities and impact on customers. The southern end of the Northern line is the longest stretch of the Tube network that does not have any step-free stations, with just the terminus station of Morden being step-free from street to train.

Today, more than a third of Underground stations across the city provide step-free access, with the Mayor of London's ambitious goal set at making 50 per cent of Tube stations step-free by 2030. Increasing the number of Underground stations with step-free access continues TfL's work to make the capital's transport network more accessible but progress will depend on deliverability and TfL's future funding position, with schemes prioritised where there is third party funding available.

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "London is for everyone, and the Mayor and I are committed to making London's transport network as accessible as possible, to enable everyone to enjoy all that London has to offer. I'm pleased that work will begin soon to give three more stations step-free access, and I will continue to work with TfL to keep increasing this number, and build a better, fairer and more accessible London for everyone."

Alex Williams, TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said: "More than a third of Underground stations across the capital are step-free and we're working hard to increase this number to help create a fairer, more accessible and inclusive transport network, opening up more of London to everyone. I'm really pleased that we're now able to confirm the next tranche of Tube stations that will be prioritised for step-free access planning, building on feasibility work that started last year and influenced by feedback from accessibility campaigners and TfL's consultation on step-free access."

Councillor Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member for Environment and Infrastructure at Brent Council, said: "Our borough and the whole of London are for all to work, socialise and enjoy. So, I am delighted to hear of the progress towards more step-free access Tube stations on our network in Brent and across the capital. I look forward to the openings which will make our transport more accessible."

Cllr Jenny Yates, Wandsworth Council's Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "More than 11 million passenger journeys were made to and from Tooting Broadway last year, with typically 40 tube services an hour serving the station even outside peak travel times.

"Many of these journeys would have been made by passengers travelling to nearby St George's Hospital. A accessible lift at the station would enable many more people to travel to their appointments or visit families and friends by public transport. So, we welcome Tooting Broadway being considered for step-free access and are keen to see the results of the feasibility study from TfL."

John McGeachy, Campaigns Manager for Age UK, said: "Step-free stations have the potential to transform the daily lives of older and disabled Londoners, as well as many others. We really welcome the start of design work towards making three more stations step free, as well as news that more stations are to be assessed for their potential to be made step free. Increasing the number of step-free stations on the Underground network will make life easier for people that have faced too many barriers for too long."

Step-free schemes at both Colindale and Leyton Tube stations are in progress, with Colindale station now closed until December 2024 while major upgrade work to give the station a larger ticket hall and make it step-free for the first time continues. Detailed design work is taking place at Leyton station, ahead of the construction contract being let later this year. Work continues with third parties to deliver step-free access at Knightsbridge and Paddington (Bakerloo line entrance) Tube stations.

Notes to editors