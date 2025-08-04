TfL Cycle Sundays is back, offering unlimited free Santander Cycle rides every Sunday in August

Santander Cycles is offering free unlimited 60 minute rides to all Londoners and visitors on Sundays in August to celebrate TfL Cycle Sundays

TfL Cycle Sundays encourages those new to cycling to give it a go, providing beginner-friendly routes, leisure ride routes and cycle training tips

Free day passes are available via the TfL website and can be redeemed from the app, website or from one of the more than 800 docking stations available across London

For the first time this year, e-bikes can also be redeemed with day passes offer

TfL has teamed up with fitness apps Strava and Komoot to help cyclists track and record their activities with easy to follow cycle routes across London

Cycle Sundays is back, with Transport for London (TfL) and Santander Cycles offering free and unlimited 60-minute rides for all on every Sunday in August (starting 3rd August). With Cycle Sundays, TfL is encouraging Londoners and visitors to the capital, especially those who are new to cycling, to try exploring London by bike on Sundays.

Santander Cycles are used by hundreds of thousands of Londoners each week - with 12,000 cycles available, including more than 2,000 electric cycles from more than 800 docking stations.

It is quick and simple for everyone to enjoy free bike rides throughout Sundays in August - TfL Cycle Sundays offer codes are available on the Santander Cycles discounts page and can be redeemed at any docking station terminal by choosing a Day Pass and entering the code. Passes can also be redeemed through the Santander Cycles app.

This year, for the first time, Santander e-bikes can also be redeemed as part of the Day Pass offer but they must be hired via the Santander Cycles app or with a membership key and are only available to registered members. Membership is free and can be created online or through the app. Rides exceeding 60 minutes will incur additional charges of £1.65 for each additional 60 minutes for pedal bikes and £3 for each additional 60 minutes for an e-bike.

TfL Cycle Sundays, launched in 2024 and developed in collaboration with leading cycling organisations, offers beginner friendly routes selected by TfL and a range of partners including British Cycling, Cycle Sisters, JoyRiders, London Cycling Campaign, Sustrans and Wheels for Wellbeing. The routes, which give cyclists of all abilities a choice of leisure rides up to ten miles long on quiet roads and paths, include park rides in Hampstead Heath and Primrose Hill, an accessible cycle through Hyde Park and Notting Hill, a loop through Tower Hamlets and many more spanning the capital, including in outer London boroughs.

TfL has partnered with fitness tracking apps Strava and Komoot for easy ways to access and track leisure routes across London, including in outer London boroughs. Riders will be able to see the map in real time with directions, track their route length, see the route difficulty level, elevation levels and how busy the road is. TfL has recently launched an improved cycle journey planner in the TfL Go app, which now shows users what percentage of the chosen journey is on Cycleways and highlighting them on the map, making it easier than ever to plan their journey.

A full list of routes can be found on the TfL Cycle Sundays website, which can be accessed through Strava and Komoot. The website also offers cycling discounts, links to cycling organisations and their events and access to TfL's free online Cycle Skills course for new cyclists or anyone who needs a refresher to get cycling again.

Earlier this week, TfL and Santander celebrated the 15th anniversary of cycle hire in the capital. TfL launched London's flagship cycle hire scheme on 30 July 2010 across eight London boroughs with 315 docking stations. Today, there are more than 12,000 cycles available, including 2,000 electric cycles from more than 800 docking stations.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

'TfL Cycle Sundays is back and better than ever, offering Londoners and visitors to our city free bike travel every Sunday throughout August. Cycling can be for everyone and it really is the best way to explore London this summer, with more than 410km of cycling routes available for both beginners and experienced riders. The Mayor and I are encouraging everyone to take up this fantastic offer as we continue to champion cycling and build a heathier, greener and more accessible London for everyone.'

David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said:

'We want everyone to enjoy the benefits of cycling, which is why we excited to see more Londoners or visitors to the capital, try out our easy and fun routes across London.

'Cycling is not only brilliant for your physical and mental health but also is a great way of getting around and exploring London. Whether you have never been on a bike, or are a regular user, we look forward to seeing many people claiming their free Santander cycle every Sunday in August.'

Mariam Draaijer, CEO of JoyRiders Britain CIC, said:

'Cycle Sundays is a brilliant initiative to help Londoners rediscover the joy and freedom of cycling. At JoyRiders, we know from experience how important it is to have safe, accessible routes that build confidence - especially for women and communities underrepresented in cycling. We're proud to have contributed to creating routes that are welcoming, scenic and practical, and we hope many will use this opportunity to get on a bike and see their city in a new way.'

Brian Bell, Vice President of Global Communications and Social Impact at Strava, said:

'TfL Cycle Sundays is a brilliant initiative that continues to create opportunities for people to experience and explore London on two wheels. We have partnered with TfL for a number of years through Strava Metro, the leading platform for active transportation data to make human-powered travel safe, accessible and efficient, and are proud that through our work together London's cycling infrastructure has been improved to make active transportation more accessible. At Strava, we believe everyone of all ability levels should be able to be active, safely. Through the TfL Cycle Sundays, we can't wait to see London's community, and people visiting the capital, enjoy the benefits of cycling.'

TfL's Cycling Action Plan 2 highlights the fundamental role cycling plays in making a greener, more progressive city. It is essential to broaden the appeal of cycling to a more diverse range of Londoners to ensure cycling levels continue to increase at pace and that all Londoners benefit from the health and economic benefits of cycling. TfL's research shows that people from under-represented groups are open to taking up cycling, but experience different barriers, and the plan outlines ambitious evidence-led measures to support these groups by addressing these barriers.

Notes to editors:

TfL Cycle Sundays leisurely routes include:

Central London

Barking & Dagenham

Barking Park Figure of 8 (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Dagenham's green spaces (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Eastbury and Parks Tour (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Tour of the Parks (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Barnet

Barnet at its Best - by Bike! (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Oak Hill Park Fun (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Bexley

Sidcup to Avery Hill Park (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Thamesmead Lakes/Crossways Loop (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Brent

Dollis Hill to City of London (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Granville via canal to the Collective at Old Oak (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

Tour of Brent Parks from Kilburn (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

Bromley

Norman Park Dash (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Camden

Back and Forth Across the Heath (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Hampstead Heath Link (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Hampstead Heath to Primrose Hill (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

King's Cross Loop (from JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

Croydon

A Wander round Wandle Park (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Let's Hit the Parks! (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Tram and Lake Loop (British Cycling - accessible) on komoot or Strava

Wandle Trail (Sustrans) on komoot or Strava

Ealing

Acton to Wormwood Scrubs (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

Dr Who Trail (British Cycling) on k omoot or Strava

S3 Southall and Greenford (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

S4 North Ealing (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Enfield

Enfield Loop (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

River Lea Discoverer (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Greenwich

Greenwich to Woolwich (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Tower Bridge to Greenwich (Sustrans) on komoot or Strava

Hackney

Dalston to Finsbury Park (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Golden Circle Loop (Sustrans) on komoot or Strava

Millfields Park Return (JoyRiders) on k omoot or Strava

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Cycle Tour (British Cycling - accessible) on komoot or Strava

Hammersmith & Fulham

Boat Race Ride (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Haringey

Bruce Grove Loop (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Haringey to Walthamstow Wetlands (Cycle Sisters) on komoot or Strava

Loop de Loop Through the Parks (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Secret Safari (London Cycling Campaign) on komoot or Strava

Havering

Follow the Leader (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Historic Byways and Greenways (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Romford Ride through Raphael and Lodge Farm Parks (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Hillingdon

The Uxbridge Lido Cycle (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Town to Country Adventure (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Hounslow

From Osterley Park House and Stables Courtyard to Lampton Park BikeHub (Cycle Sisters) on komoot or Strava

National Trust Osterley Park and House (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Southall Parkside (Cycle Sisters) on komoot or Strava

Islington

Angel to Finsbury Park Return (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

From St P to Vicky P (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Parks and stadiums old and new with a trip through the woods (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Kensington & Chelsea

Hyde Park and Notting Hill Loop (JoyRiders) on k omoot or Strava

Kingston

A Trip to the River (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Hampton Court to Kingston (TfL Cycleway) on komoot or Strava

Surbiton to Richmond Park (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

Lambeth

Brixton to Brockwell Park (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

Clapham Common to Battersea Power Station Return (JoyRiders) on komoot or Strava

South West London Commons (British Cycling) on komoot or Strava

Lewisham