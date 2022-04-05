TfL encourages everyone to enjoy the best of London this Easter using public transport

Customers are advised to check before they travel as planned closures are in place for vital improvement work.

Transport for London (TfL) is today (Tuesday 5 April) encouraging customers to check before they travel over the Easter weekend, as some closures are in place to complete essential work across the network. However, most of the transport network will be running to help Londoners and visitors make the most of the capital in the springtime.

Buses will run a Saturday service on Good Friday and a Sunday service on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Santander Cycles will be available throughout the Easter period, alongside London's network of Cycleways. More than 10,200 bikes are available across more than 800 docking stations, 24 hours a day. The Emirates Air Line cable car will be open, running from 08:00 to 23:00 on the bank holidays. River services are running as normal and these modes are great options for exploring London.

There will be no Hammersmith & City line running over the Easter weekend (Friday 15 - Monday 18 April) and there will be closures on the District line between Tower Hill and West Ham, as well as Earl's Court to Kensington (Olympia). These are to facilitate the removal of the temporary ticket hall at Whitechapel, as part of the Elizabeth line improvements at the station. On Sunday 17 April, the District line will be closed between Turnham Green and Richmond for Network Rail to carry out maintenance to the track.

From Friday 15 to Monday 18 April, the Piccadilly line will be closed between Acton Town and Heathrow, and Rayners Lane and Uxbridge for track works, so engineers can install new track and drainage as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade. Customers for Heathrow are advised to use TfL Rail or Heathrow Express services and replacement buses will operate.

In addition to the ongoing closure of the Bank branch of the Northern line between Moorgate and Kennington, there will be no service from Charing Cross to Stockwell and Battersea Power Station, or from Euston to Moorgate on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March. Services will run northbound from Charing Cross, and between Stockwell and Morden. This closure will enable test trains to run through the new section of Northern line southbound tunnel at Bank station for the first time ahead of the current phase of the major upgrade work finishing in mid-May.

The DLR will be closed between Prince Regent and Beckton from Friday 15 - Sunday 17 April to enable improvements to be made to the Beckton depot. These works are a vital part of replacing the oldest DLR trains with modern, larger and more accessible trains, providing more space for customers from 2024.

On the Overground, there will be no service Euston to Kilburn High Road over the Easter weekend and on 17 April to allow work on HS2 to take place and in addition, Willesden Junction to Richmond will be closed for engineering work. There will be no trains between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford on the Overground on 17 April until 10:15 for Network Rail to carry out maintenance to the track, and no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town / Cheshunt after 22:45. On Easter Monday, a Saturday service will operate on all other London Overground routes.

In addition, there is currently no service on London Trams between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane until 14 April for track renewal work to help ensure tram reliability is maintained.

Andy Lord, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said:

"Easter is a brilliant time to get out and explore London. I'd encourage customers to check before they travel as there are some closures, but the majority of the public transport network will be open over the Easter weekend, meaning people can enjoy everything the capital has to offer. We're seeing more and more people using our network again, which is a great sign, and we're pleased to welcome them back."

For those visiting friends and family in London this Easter, the free TfL Go app is the easiest way to plan your journey while on the move. The app, which has been downloaded more than a million times since it launched, was developed in-house by TfL and provides real-time information for buses, trams, Tube and TfL rail services in a mobile-friendly way. It also shows which stations are fully step-free, where accessible journeys can be made within stations to specific platforms, including interchanging between lines, and also offers walking and cycling options across London.

TfL strongly encourages customers to wear face coverings on its services to drive down transmission of the virus and keep each other as safe as possible.

