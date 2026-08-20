TfL encourages parents and guardians not to miss out on free or discounted travel for their children

Parents and guardians reminded to apply for their child's Zip Oyster photocard or check that their existing card is still valid ahead of the new school term

Zip Oyster photocards provide free and discounted travel for children, offering cheaper travel on buses, trams and trains across London

Londoners and visitors reminded to make the most of the Weekend Hopper fare on buses and trams, until 31 August

As the summer holiday draws to a close and Londoners prepare for the start of the new school term, Transport for London (TfL) is reminding parents and guardians to apply for their child's Zip Oyster photocard and check that existing cards are still valid so they can continue to benefit from free or discounted travel across London.

Zip Oyster photocards are available for children and young people aged 5-10, 11-15 and 16+, providing free or discounted travel on buses, trams and trains across London. The photocard has an administration fee and parents can apply online through the TfL website. Once their photo and documents have been accepted, the Zip Oyster photocard will usually arrive within two weeks.

For school children, a Zip Oyster photocard helps them travel independently while giving families peace of mind that they can spend less getting to school or visiting friends.

The 5-10 Zip Oyster photocard allows free travel on all bus, Tube, tram, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line (except West Drayton-Reading) and most National Rail services in London. The 11-15 Zip Oyster photocard gives free bus and tram travel, child-rate pay as you go fares on Tube, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line, London Cable Car and most National Rail services in London as well as 50 per cent off adult rate fares on the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers River Bus services.

Parents and guardians are also reminded to check whether their children could be eligible for 16+, 18+ or apprentice Oyster Photocards as well, which offer further discounts to those in education or undertaking apprenticeships.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, said:

'With the new school year fast approaching, it's important that parents and guardians check their child's Zip Oyster photocard and make sure they apply for a new or updated card if needed. Ensuring that their Zip photocards are valid before the start of term will help children continue to benefit from affordable travel across London's Tube, bus and rail network.'

As London continues to come alive with a packed calendar of events and activities this August, the Mayor and TfL are also encouraging Londoners and visitors alike to take advantage of the Weekend Hopper fare to explore the capital's world-class attractions, outdoor events and cultural performances. The offer, which is running every weekend until 31 August - including the bank holiday Monday, means that for the first time ever, anyone travelling on buses and trams on a Saturday or a Sunday during the summer holidays can make unlimited bus and tram journeys throughout the day for just £1.75. Simply touch in using the same card or device for all journeys and the Weekend Hopper fare will be applied automatically. The Weekend Hopper fare also applies to discounted-rate fares. Over the last four weekends of the offer, around half of all bus and tram users in London benefitted from the Mayor's Weekend Hopper, saving 4.2 million customers around £9 million.

More information about Zip Oyster photocards and how to apply is available on the TfL website at tfl.gov.uk/fares/free-and-discounted-travel.

Notes to editors:

Further information about TfL's range of concession photocards can be found here:

Photocard administration fees vary according to age group. The 5-10 Zip Oyster Photocard is £11.50 , the 11-15 Zip Oyster Photocard is £16.50 and 16+ Zip Oyster Photocard is £22.

Any existing pay as you go credit on a previous Zip photocard is not transferred automatically to the child's new Zip photocard. Once the original card expires, customers will need to contact TfL Customer Services to request a refund for any remaining credit. TfL Customer Services can be contacted on 0343 222 1234