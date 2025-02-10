TfL encourages people to spark up new conversations on the IFS Cloud Cable Car as part of TfL’s 25th anniversary celebrations

Several of the cabins on the IFS Cloud Cable Car have been wrapped as 'Chatty Cabins' to encourage Londoners and visitors to spark new conversations about what they love about London

TfL and IFS are offering free Cable Car trips for those who sign up to support anyone feeling lonely this winter

Transport for London (TfL) is launching 'a Chatty Cabins' initiative on the IFS Cloud Cable Car as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, by inviting Londoners and visitors to spark new conversations as they fly above the Thames.

Each 20-minute round-trip on a 'Chatty Cabin' will encourage people to chat through a series of engaging questions about their favourite London moments, from cherished experiences in the city to what their favourite way of travelling is, with the aim to help support people's mental health and tackle loneliness. This initiative builds on the Mayor's Strategy for Social Inclusion and the Reconceptualising Loneliness in London report published in 2022, which estimates 700,000 Londoners feel lonely 'always' or 'most of the time'. Loneliness disproportionately affects young, low-income, LGBTQ+, single parents, deaf or disabled, or ethnic minority Londoners.



Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice, said: "Initiatives like 'Chatty Cabins' provide a lovely opportunity to share experiences, exchange ideas, and celebrate what makes our city so special. Loneliness can affect anyone, but small moments like this remind us of the power of human connection. I'd like to encourage Londoners and visitors to take a ride on the IFS Cloud Cable Car, enjoy the stunning views, and help to foster a sense of community as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

Trish Ashton, Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, said: "TfL is committed to fostering inclusion and creating a sense of belonging for all Londoners and these 'Chatty Cabins' on the Cable Car offer a chance to celebrate what makes London special and bring people together as we mark our 25th anniversary year. London's only Cable Car offers visitors a chance to enjoy spectacular views of the Thames as they fly across it, and we hope that 'Chatty Cabins' encourages those who use them to spark new conversations and bring Londoners and visitors together."

The 'Chatty Cabin' initiative will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from Tuesday 11 February until Thursday 13 March, apart from the February half-term. Operating from 10:00 to 12:00, tickets to the 'Chatty Cabins' are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/74674879523

Each Chatty Cabin ticket can be used by up to three people and includes a free round trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and a hot drink for participants.

TfL is marking 25 years of supporting London's growth and development with a series of events and activities this year including asking Londoners to share their favourite moment on London's transport network. People are invited to share their photos and special memories relating to TfL from the last 25 years, whether they are a lifelong Londoner, have adopted the city as their home or are a visitor.

The transport network has played a role in many people's big moments, from meeting their partner, to visiting the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to their first time using Santander Cycles or a marriage proposal on the Cable Car. Their stories will be told throughout the year on TfL's social media channels, TfL's blog and in stations.

To submit a memory as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, contact TfL25Memories@tfl.gov.uk.

London Transport Museum will also mark TfL's 25th anniversary with a programme of activity throughout the year including a creative competition for schools and events for the public to enjoy, school holiday activities for families at Easter and at its first Museum Depot Open Days of the year from 4 to 6 April in Acton, west London.

Notes to editors

About the IFS Cloud Cable Car

The IFS Cloud Cable Car crosses the River Thames between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks, just 5 minutes' walk from The O2 and North Greenwich Underground station.

The IFS Cloud Cable Car is wheelchair accessible and connected to North Greenwich on the Jubilee line in the south and Royal Docks on the DLR in the north, providing tourists and commuters with an exciting way to cross the river. Customers can enjoy views of the capital, including St Paul's Cathedral, The Gherkin, Thames Barrier, Maritime Greenwich and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.