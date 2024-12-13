TfL funds 55 new community groups to unlock barriers to walking and cycling for Londoners

Projects will support more people from underrepresented backgrounds to walk and cycle

Funding awarded across all 32 London boroughs and the City of London

Projects include hand cycling sessions for disabled people, walks for Black African and Caribbean people living with HIV, and cycling in Newham to support minority groups

Enabling more people from all backgrounds to walk and cycle is vital to building a fairer and greener London for everyone

Transport for London (TfL) and the London Marathon Foundation have awarded more than £580,000 of funding to 55 new projects run by community groups as part of the Walking and Cycling Grants (WCGL) programme.

Each investment will make a difference to communities across the capital, funding local organisations to deliver projects that get more Londoners walking and cycling. More than £328,000 of the funding has been awarded to 134 existing projects, to continue their important work in the community.

WCGL aims to make walking and cycling more representative of London's diverse communities, with successful projects targeting a wide range of traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. These include those from minority ethnic backgrounds, those living with disabilities, people on low income, homeless people, refugees, asylum seekers and people from the LGBTQ+ community.

The projects aim to improve participants' confidence in walking and cycling in London, while enabling people to connect with their local communities, learn new skills, and improve their physical and mental health.

They will also help to break down the barriers that prevent people from getting active and ensure everyone in the capital can enjoy the health and economic benefits of walking and cycling.

Newly funded projects include:

London Hand Cycling Club run by Regain the Trust for Sports Tetraplegics.

Positive Black Hikers by River House Trust: bi-weekly walks for Black African and Caribbean people living with HIV.

Babes on Bikes (BOB) by Future Challenges: Empowers ethnic minority groups, LGBTQ+ people, and women to cycle.

Positive Cycles by Single Homeless Project: Mechanics sessions and monthly cycling trips for young people experiencing homelessness.

Silver Cycling by Wheely Tots: Professional cycling sessions for adults over 60 to improve health and reduce social isolation.

Motion Makers by Creative and Connected Communities: Walking and cycling to support ethnic minority groups, disadvantaged individuals, and young people to improve health and well-being.

BAME Women's Bicycling Initiative by Newham African Initiative Development: Supports ethnic minority groups, women, refugees, and asylum seekers to cycle.

Re/Walk by InspiralLondon CIC: Themed walks to support cultural exchange and environmental awareness among ethnic minority groups and those with non-physical health issues.

The Furzedown Strollers by The Furzedown Project: Walking group to support socially isolated older adults and LGBTQ+ people.

Walk the Line by New Pathways: East London walking group to improve physical activity, boost mental well-being, and foster social relationships within the community.

The WCGL scheme is jointly funded in partnership with The London Marathon Foundation and is part of a five-year programme to inspire Londoners to cycle and walk. Since it began, TfL's Walking and Cycling Grants London programme has supported 339 projects across the London boroughs. This has encouraged more than 77,000 participants across London to walk and cycle.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "The Mayor and TfL are committed to making walking and cycling accessible to all. That's why I'm delighted the Walking and Cycling Grants Programme continues to support these important projects that remove barriers to active travel for traditionally underrepresented groups. We know what an impact these projects are having in their communities, enabling Londoners from all backgrounds to walk and cycle, and supporting the Mayor's aim to build a fairer, greener, more accessible London for everyone."

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL, said: "We are very excited to award grants to 55 new projects this year and continue to make walking and cycling accessible for all Londoners. Walking and Cycling Grants London has played a vital role in increasing representation of London's diverse communities and we're looking forward to seeing the results of these inspiring projects, which are removing the barriers for people from diverse backgrounds to travel more actively and sustainably around the capital."

Mike Diaper, Group Director Funding and Impact at London Marathon Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be funding this cohort of community groups across London in partnership with Transport for London. These grants are designed to reach community-led groups, at a grassroots level, who work with those facing the greatest barriers to getting active. By working with these groups, we can support projects with dual benefits, getting people into activity and supporting people into active travel. We'll be funding a project in every borough so that people across the capital will be able to benefit from a healthier, more sustainable London."

Martin Petry, Grants Manager at Groundwork London, said: "Groundwork London is thrilled to partner with TfL and London Marathon Foundation on Walking and Cycling Grants London. The fund has enabled tens of thousands of Londoners to walk and cycle more regularly and safely, benefiting their physical and mental wellbeing and enabling social and economic mobility and encouraging sustainable methods of travel in the capital. We look forward to supporting these amazing projects through 2025."

David Pitcher, CEO of Wheely Tots, said: "Support from WCGL for Silver Cycling will enable us to support people over 50 who are based in and around Tottenham to positively engage in cycling, participate regularly in physical activity and connect with each other and the outdoors. This funding means that sessions can be free, and we can provide equipment and bikes, ensuring the provision is safe, accessible and inclusive to all."

Sandra Shaw, Director at The Furzedown Project, said: "The Furzedown Project is delighted to receive funding from TfL to develop and run a series of accessible walking programmes designed to support socially isolated older adults in the Furzedown community and surrounding areas. Social isolation can have profound effects on the health and happiness of older adults. By combining gentle physical activity with social interaction, these walks will help combat loneliness and create a sense of belonging amongst our participants.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of socially isolated older adults and we are deeply thankful to Transport for London for making this possible."

The community groups will be able to use London's growing cycleway network. TfL and London boroughs have more than quadrupled the size of the London-wide strategic cycle network, from 90km in 2016 to over 400km in June 2024. Delivering high-quality new Cycleways will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely, encouraging greater diversity in cycling.

