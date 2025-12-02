TfL gifts customers with discounts to the biggest West End shows to get into the festive spirit

Transport for London (TfL) partners with Official London Theatre to offer a 10 per cent discount on Theatre Tokens, which can be redeemed to attend London's famous West End stages.

Customers can use their discounted Theatre Tokens to gain entry into some of the West End's blockbuster productions including Elf: The Musical, The Christmas Carol that Goes Wrong and Top Hat

TfL is also marking the end of its 25th anniversary year with a free prize draw, offering customers the chance to win a range of incredible gifts to explore London this winter. To enter customers simply need to visit tfl.gov.uk/TfL25Xmas or send a postal entry* before midnight on Sunday 7 December

TfL partners with Official London Theatre this festive season to offer customers exclusive savings on Theatre Tokens, that make the perfect Christmas gift for people to enjoy an array of blockbuster theatre shows at a discounted rate.

The offer provides customers the chance to enjoy a wide range of world-class productions across the West End, with a 10 per cent discount. This includes shows like Elf: The Musical, Top Hat and The Christmas Carol that Goes Wrong, a festive spin on the award-winning production, The Play that Goes Wrong.

TfL also partners with theatre shows across the capital to help mark the end of its 25th anniversary year with a free prize draw offering customers the chance to win a range of incredible gifts to explore London this winter. From boat and bus tours to ice skating and theatre trips, each gift highlights one of London's popular Christmas attractions.

To be in with a chance of winning, customers simply need to visit tfl.gov.uk/TfL25Xmas or send a postal entry* before midnight on Sunday 7 December explaining what they love about London's festive period and which gift they would like to win. All winners will be selected at random.

The fantastic range of gifts up for grabs includes tickets to see Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular playing in London's Earls Court, an immersive festive baking experience, £500 of POP MART favourites, tickets to a range of unmissable plays and comedy shows, champagne experiences on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and London Eye and many more.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "Our world-leading theatres are at the heart of London's cultural scene and there's no better time to experience them than during the festive period. It is fantastic that TfL are once again partnering with Official London Theatre to make it easier for Londoners and visitors alike to enjoy world-class productions in the West End."

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, yesterday said:

"People from around the world come to experience the capital's iconic West End theatres, and we're delighted to be continuing our partnership with Official London Theatre to provide discounts of our customers to see these award-winning productions. We encourage all our customers to take advantage of Theatre Tokens and not to miss our free festive prize draw to enjoy everything London's theatre scene has to offer this winter."

London's West End is home to dozens of beautiful theatres and features world-class productions all year round. London's theatres are globally renowned for their award-winning productions, rich history, and world-class talent, attracting over millions of theatregoers each year, and is located in the heart of the capital near Covent Garden, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus and Soho.

Londoners and visitors can visit tfl.gov.uk/christmas-travel to get travel information for the festive period or use the free TfL Go app or Journey Planner online and get live bus, rail and Tube information for across London.

This is an exclusive offer which can be redeemed by customers until 31 January or until stocks last

Customers can redeem the 10 per cent off Theatres Tokens promotion via OfficialLondonTheatre.com/TfL

Customers should use code 'TfL' to be eligible for the discount at checkout

* Postal entries for the 25th anniversary free prize draw should be sent to TfL Press Office, Transport for London, 11th Floor, Palestra, 197 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8NJ