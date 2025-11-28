TfL Go app gets another update with more new features to make journeys even smoother

Transport for London (TfL) has introduced more new features to its free TfL Go app, designed to keep customers informed about their journeys and travel with confidence on the network.

The latest updates to the app include the introduction of real-time line status notifications, allowing customers to receive alerts on their phone when their chosen Tube, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground or Tram lines are disrupted. Customers can personalise notifications by line and time of day, as well as pause alerts when on holiday or outside London, via the account menu or status board.

TfL has also redesigned the information about next train arrivals for Tube, DLR, and Tram services. The new layout, which can be accessed by tapping on an individual station, groups 'next train' information by direction of travel and destination, helping customers quickly understand where each service is heading.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London, said: "We know how important it is for our customers to feel in control of their journeys, and these new TfL Go features are all about making that easier. Whether it's getting real-time notifications on your line or checking which bus stop to head to next while on the Tube, these updates give our customers the information they need, right when they need and want it most."

Regular updates to TfL Go are part of TfL's ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience and making travel information more accessible and personalised. Last month, TfL improved access to bus stop information on the app. Customers can now find any bus stop and check arrival times for bus services anywhere in London simply by moving the map in the app, making it easier to plan ahead or coordinate travel. Previously, this was limited to local bus stops based on GPS-based views, but the update means that users can now check onward bus times while travelling on Tube and rail services.

Disrupted or closed bus stops are now clearly marked, adding even more convenience for daily travel. iOS users can now also view entire bus routes on the map, search for specific stops, and save favourites for quick access, with Android support for these features coming soon.

Launched in 2020, TfL Go provides real-time arrival times and information in a mobile-friendly and accessible way to customers travelling on Tube, bus, and rail services across London. It also suggests alternative routes, and walking and cycling options, and provides information about which stations have toilets and where they are located.

The app has around 1.4 million monthly active users and has been downloaded more than ten million times since it launched. Earlier this year, it was updated to allow customers to easily access their contactless or Oyster online account and then view their journey history directly in the TfL Go app, rather than having to do so via the TfL website.

The TfL Go app is free to download and available on both iOS and Android devices at www.tfl.gov.uk/go