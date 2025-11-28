Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL Go app gets another update with more new features to make journeys even smoother
Transport for London (TfL) has introduced more new features to its free TfL Go app, designed to keep customers informed about their journeys and travel with confidence on the network.
The latest updates to the app include the introduction of real-time line status notifications, allowing customers to receive alerts on their phone when their chosen Tube, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground or Tram lines are disrupted. Customers can personalise notifications by line and time of day, as well as pause alerts when on holiday or outside London, via the account menu or status board.
TfL has also redesigned the information about next train arrivals for Tube, DLR, and Tram services. The new layout, which can be accessed by tapping on an individual station, groups 'next train' information by direction of travel and destination, helping customers quickly understand where each service is heading.
Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London, said: "We know how important it is for our customers to feel in control of their journeys, and these new TfL Go features are all about making that easier. Whether it's getting real-time notifications on your line or checking which bus stop to head to next while on the Tube, these updates give our customers the information they need, right when they need and want it most."
Regular updates to TfL Go are part of TfL's ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience and making travel information more accessible and personalised. Last month, TfL improved access to bus stop information on the app. Customers can now find any bus stop and check arrival times for bus services anywhere in London simply by moving the map in the app, making it easier to plan ahead or coordinate travel. Previously, this was limited to local bus stops based on GPS-based views, but the update means that users can now check onward bus times while travelling on Tube and rail services.
Disrupted or closed bus stops are now clearly marked, adding even more convenience for daily travel. iOS users can now also view entire bus routes on the map, search for specific stops, and save favourites for quick access, with Android support for these features coming soon.
Launched in 2020, TfL Go provides real-time arrival times and information in a mobile-friendly and accessible way to customers travelling on Tube, bus, and rail services across London. It also suggests alternative routes, and walking and cycling options, and provides information about which stations have toilets and where they are located.
The app has around 1.4 million monthly active users and has been downloaded more than ten million times since it launched. Earlier this year, it was updated to allow customers to easily access their contactless or Oyster online account and then view their journey history directly in the TfL Go app, rather than having to do so via the TfL website.
The TfL Go app is free to download and available on both iOS and Android devices at www.tfl.gov.uk/go
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/november/tfl-go-app-gets-another-update-with-more-new-features-to-make-journeys-even-smoother
Latest News from
Transport for London
Mayor of London and TfL set out bold proposals to deliver pedestrianisation along Oxford Street21/11/2025 16:30:00
Eight-week consultation until 16 January 2026 allows those visiting, living and working in this iconic location to shape the future of Oxford Street
Vulnerable Road Users deaths and serious injuries in collisions with HGVs fall 50 per cent under Mayor's lorry safety scheme17/11/2025 16:05:00
Since London introduced the world's first Direct Vision Standard (DVS) for HGVs in 2019, on average six fewer people have been killed per year
Changes confirmed to the Congestion Charge to keep London moving sustainably14/11/2025 10:20:00
Changes to the Congestion Charging Scheme are being made to avoid around 2,200 extra vehicles using the zone on an average weekday, which would increase congestion* and associated air pollution
TfL helps customers get into the festive spirit with Christmas gifts competition05/11/2025 15:10:00
To mark the end of its 25th anniversary year, TfL partners with attractions across London to offer incredible gifts including boat and bus tours, an IFS Cloud Cable Car champagne experience, Santander Cycles monthly passes, ice skating and theatre tickets helping Londoners and visitors to explore the capital this winter
TfL launches long-term Road Victim Support service to improve care for Londoners affected by traffic collisions29/10/2025 14:15:00
Following a successful pilot, TfL and the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) have committed to a three-year contract offering enhanced support in London
TfL, Befriending Networks and KAD bring people together on the IFS Cloud Cable Car29/10/2025 11:25:00
Local community groups and befriending volunteers and service users will travel on the IFS Cloud Cable Car each morning from Monday 3 – Friday 7 November in support of Befriending Week, to help tackle loneliness and isolation.
10 new Elizabeth line trains start production, as new data shows how the hugely popular railway has boosted the economy28/10/2025 16:25:00
In the East Midlands, construction has begun on the first of an additional 10 new Elizabeth line trains to help meet growth demand.
More than 51km of new cycle routes and 400 new pedestrian crossings delivered by TfL and London's boroughs27/10/2025 11:15:00
TfL funding for boroughs last year enabled improvements including new cycle routes, pedestrian crossings, cycle parking, school streets and lower speed limits
TfL launches powerful campaigns to encourage people to be active bystanders13/10/2025 16:25:00
TfL launches powerful campaign for cinema and ITVX, drawing on real-life experiences of Londoners and encouraging people to "act like a friend" to those who experience hate crime, sexual offences and harassment on the transport network.