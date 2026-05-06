TfL Go gets further updates to make getting around London even easier

iPhone and iPad users can also now search by location for nearby bus stops, save personalised locations, and track live bus arrivals

Adult TfL concessionary card holders will be able to view journey history in the coming months

Free travel app has been downloaded more than twelve million times since it launched in 2020, and has around 1.4 million monthly active users

Transport for London (TfL) has introduced even more features to the free TfL Go app, designed to provide mobile-friendly and accessible travel information to customers travelling across London.

The latest updates to the app, mean that anyone using pay as you go with contactless who has reached the daily or weekly cap can now see this clearly in their journey history using the app.

App users can also now opt-in to gain further insights into which maximum daily cap might apply to their regular daily travel, based upon their recent journey history. This will help further raise awareness of TfL's daily caps and help reiterate that they will pay no more than a set amount based on their travel.

TfL has improved search functionality for iPhone and iPad users on the bus stop map, making it easier to find bus stops across London. App users can also save and personalise locations for journey planning, making it easier to plan their journeys.

Customers can also track their 'next bus' in real-time along its route informing them about waiting times and supporting route planning. Android users can expect these features in the coming months and are advised to look out for further updates.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London, said:

'We are always looking to improve our free TfL Go app and these latest improvements aim to make it easier for people to see when they have reached the daily or weekly cap. Adding these new features to the app, such as personalisation to its search functionality and making capping information easier to see, will help people plan journeys to their friends, family and other places of interest across London more easily. We have a range of further improvements planned to the app in the coming months to further make travelling in London by public transport as simple as possible.'

Last year, TfL introduced a range of new features to the TfL Go app, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience and making travel information more accessible. These included allowing customers to find any bus stop and check bus arrival times anywhere in London and introducing real-time line status notifications, allowing customers to receive alerts on their phone when their chosen Tube, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground or Tram lines are disrupted.

Looking forward, TfL is working to allow TfL concessionary photocard holders, such as the 18+ Student, 18-25 Care Leavers, Apprentice and 60+ Oyster photocard, to view their journey history, as well as add credit where applicable, via the TfL Go app. Adding this functionality will make it easier for photocard holders to see the journeys they have made, plan their journeys and see their photocard alongside any other cards they use for travel all in one app.

Launched in 2020, TfL Go provides real-time arrival times and information in a mobile-friendly and accessible way to customers travelling on Tube, bus, tram, and rail services across London. It also suggests alternative routes, and walking and cycling options, and provides information about which stations have toilets and where they are located.

The TfL Go app is free to download and available on both iOS and Android devices at www.tfl.gov.uk/go

Notes to editors