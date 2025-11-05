TfL helps customers get into the festive spirit with Christmas gifts competition

To mark the end of its 25th anniversary year, TfL partners with attractions across London to offer incredible gifts including boat and bus tours, an IFS Cloud Cable Car champagne experience, Santander Cycles monthly passes, ice skating and theatre tickets helping Londoners and visitors to explore the capital this winter

A number of free festive events happening across the capital this winter include a free festive treasure hunt on the DLR and free carols at Canary Wharf station

TfL has overseen a huge modernisation of London's transport network since it was formed, including introducing new and extended Tube and rail services, world-leading measures to tackle congestion and clean up the city's air, safer roads and a more inclusive and accessible transport network

Transport for London (TfL) is marking the end of its 25th anniversary year with a free prize draw, offering customers the chance to win a range of festive gifts to explore London this winter. From boat and bus tours to ice skating and theatre trips, each gift highlights one of London's popular Christmas attractions.

To be in with a chance of winning, customers simply need to visit tfl.gov.uk/TfL25Xmas or send a postal entry* before midnight on Sunday 7 December explaining what they love about London's festive period and which gift they would like to win. All winners will be selected at random.

The fantastic range of gifts up for grabs includes tickets to see English National Ballet's production of Nutcracker at London Coliseum, a guided Snow Globe climb at The O2, an afternoon tea sightseeing bus tour, boat trips, tickets to a range of unmissable plays and comedy shows, a champagne experience on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and many more.

Emma Strain, Transport for London's Customer Director, said:

'Throughout the year we've been celebrating the development of London's transport network - and the thousands of colleagues who keep millions of customers moving around London every day as part of our 25th anniversary campaign.

'As we approach London's magical festive season, we wanted to mark the end of our celebrations with a range of festive gifts for our customers to explore London this winter that have so generously been donated by the amazing attractions participating. From festive favourites like Winter Wonderland, theatre shows and ice skating to boat and bus tours, and London Transport Museum there is something for everyone to enjoy, and we encourage people to get their entries in before the closing date on the 7 December to avoid missing out.'

There are a number of free festive events happening across the capital this winter including a festive treasure hunt on the DLR, which runs from 15 December to 2 January. The treasure hunt starts at Tower Gateway and participants look for clues at nine stations along the line.** Customers are encouraged to download the Actionbound app and help Doris and Dave bring the festive spirit to the Docklands, with prizes available for participants. People can also enjoy free festive carols at Canary Wharf station by the DLR platforms every afternoon from 8 - 12 December, as local school children fill the station with Christmas cheer.

Customers are also encouraged to look out for eight different specially-wrapped trains, buses and other transport services, which have recently been given a new look to celebrate TfL's 25th birthday. Each transport wrap celebrates different customer improvements since 2000 including; extending the Northern line, introducing Oyster cards and contactless payments, low-emission buses and Night Tube.

TfL's new series of its 'Mind the Gap' podcast is also now available with four episodes that tell the story of how London's transport network has been transformed since 2000. Railway historian and broadcaster Tim Dunn speaks with several experts and celebrities including former TfL employee, writer and comedian Babatunde Aléshé, singer Heather Small MBE, radio presenter DJ Jaguar, and Olympic Gold medallist rower Pete Reed OBE. The new 'Mind the Gap' podcast episodes are available on all major podcast platforms.

TfL also has partnerships with a number of leading attractions across the capital which aim to encourage people to use public transport to explore London's cultural gems. TfL offers customers discounts at attractions including Historic Royal Palaces, HMS Belfast, Royal Academy of Arts and Royal Museums Greenwich Cutty Sark and Royal Observatory Greenwich. This December, TfL will be teaming up with Official London Theatre to launch a special Theatre Tokens offer. To find out more visit tfl.gov.uk/deals.

Londoners and visitors can use the free TfL Go app or Journey Planner online to plan all their journeys over the festive period and get live bus, rail and Tube information for across London.

For more information on the free prize draw visit tfl.gov.uk/TfL25Xmas and for terms and conditions visit - tfl.gov.uk/competition-terms.

Full list of Christmas gifts:

Big London Bake East - A pair of tickets for The Cheeky Elf Cake theme at London's award-winning immersive baking experience in Haggerston. Guests have 90 mins on the clock to bake, decorate and see one pair crowned the winners! Tickets valid on any available session until 4 January

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story - Four tickets to see Dickens' most enduring Christmas tale in the stunning Alexandra Palace Theatre until 4 January

Christmas at Up at The O2 - Snow Globe Climb for Two- Taking winter wonderland to new heights - enjoy a guided climb over The O2's iconic roof, before stepping into an immersive snow globe at the 52m-high summit

Christmas lights afternoon tea sightseeing bus tour- Step aboard a Christmas lights afternoon tea bus tour with Evan Evans Tours and PG Tips. A pair of tickets to delight in a selection of classic treats and freshly brewed tea while enjoying a 90-minute panoramic London festive bus tour. Relax onboard while an expert guide shares fascinating stories, all against the backdrop of the city's most iconic landmarks

City Cruises London - Enjoy a delicious two-course lunch for two and great views with a river cruise lunch while relaxing and taking in London's riverside attractions

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular - Family of four VIP tickets to see the brand-new Greatest Showman circus spectacular playing in London's Earls Court, including a meet and greet with the cast

Immerse LDN, Excel London! - Win four VIP tickets to the spectacular Elvis Evolution and four VIP tickets to discover your inner celebrity at FAME*FACTORY — the ultimate Christmas treat!

Hidden London - A pair of tickets to discover closed-off parts of Green Park station on one of London Transport Museum's exclusive Hidden London tours. Discover the fascinating story of Dover Street (as Green Park was originally known), hear tales of wartime intrigue, and explore former passageways and lift landings that have been closed to passengers for decades and strikingly vast ventilation shafts and corridors

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland- Four tickets to visit the ultimate destination for festive fun with more than 100 rides and attractions for visitors of all ages to enjoy. The UK's largest and most enchanting festive event is thrilled to offer tickets to enjoy ice skating, the Giant Wheel and three ride vouchers per person

IFS Cloud Cable Car - A pair of tickets for a Champagne Experience on London's only Cable Car where people can enjoy a festive glass of fizz as they soar 90m above the River Thames

Ice Rink Canary Wharf- A family ticket to enjoy a skate on one of London's popular seasonal rinks

Ice Skating at The Queen's House Ice Rink - A pair of VIP tickets to enjoy a skate on a beautiful, seasonal outdoor ice rink located at The Queen's House in Greenwich, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which offers breathtaking views of the London skyline

Illuminated River Official Boat Tour- Three pairs of tickets to experience London's stunning night-time skyline on an Illuminated River Boat Tour. Operated by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, these special tours depart from Tower Pier every Saturday until the spring

Jack and the Beanstalk Panto - Pair of band A tickets to see the popular festive pantomime at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith on 21 December at 13.30

London Eye VIP Champagne Experience for two people - Elevate your London adventure with this VIP Champagne Experience on the London Eye - sip chilled Moët & Chandon as you soar above iconic skyline views. Cheers to sightseeing in style!

London Transport Museum- Five sets of family day tickets to explore the festive fun at the Museum this winter with a 20 per cent discount at the café and shop included

Nutcracker- Four tickets to enjoy English National Ballet's acclaimed production of Nutcracker at London Coliseum between 11 and 24 December

Pinocchio at Shakespeare's Globe - A pair of tickets to see a magical new musical for the whole family by Charlie Josephine and Jim Fortune

POP MART - You may already know POP MART designer collectibles, such as LABUBU, which have quickly become cult icons among design, art and pop culture fans worldwide. POP MART is proud to contribute £500 worth of favourites to one lucky winner this Christmas!

Santander Cycles- Enjoy a festive cycle including on Christmas Day with 25 free monthly memberships up for grabs

SEA LIFE London- Family tickets to discover an amazing underwater world. With 14 themed zones that are home to fascinating species from around the world - plus interactive rockpool displays, there is something for everyone to enjoy

STARLIGHT EXPRESS at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre - Family tickets to see Andrew Lloyd Webber's jaw-dropping musical in the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and enjoy a family dinner at Studio Five Restaurant

Stick Man Live - Family ticket to see the touching, funny and original Freckle Productions adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's popular children's story at the Bloomsbury Theatre on Sundays through to Thursdays from the 4 December until 18 December

The Chimney Lift at Battersea Power Station - Family ticket to enjoy one of London's epic viewing experiences, and make a thrilling ascent 109 metres to the top of the north-west chimney and take in a 360-degree view of London's skyline

The Firework-Maker's Daughter at Polka Theatre in Wimbledon- A pair of tickets to see a brand-new production of the much-loved, award-winning book by Philip Pullman until the 18 January

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - Win a pair of tickets to see the brand-new live version of Douglas Adams' imaginative comedy (mis)adventure at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith until 31 December

The Play That Goes Wrong - Family VIP theatre tickets to see the longest running comedy in the West End at the Duchess Theatre from 6 January - 26 March

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers - Three pairs of hop-on hop-off tickets offering unlimited all-day travel with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. Explore London's iconic landmarks and festive Christmas lights from the unique vantage point of the River Thames

* Postal entries

Entries by post should be sent to TfL Press Office, Transport for London, 11th Floor, Palestra, 197 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8NJ

**DLR Treasure Hunt participating stations

Participating stations include: Tower Gateway, West India Quay, Canary Wharf, Greenwich, Island Gardens, Mudchute, Royal Victoria, Pontoon Dock, London City Airport and Woolwich Arsenal

TfL's 25th anniversary campaign partners