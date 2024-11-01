TfL invites bidders to install and operate solar farms for the Tube network

From 31 October, TfL invites bidders to be the delivery partner to invest in and set up solar farms for the Tube network

These solar farms could provide up to 64 MW of clean energy, which is around five per cent of the electricity needed to run the Tube network

Unlocking renewable energy sources in London will create green jobs and increase the UK's renewable energy market confidence

This is part of the wider ambition to use 100 per cent renewable source electricity across TfL's operations by 2030

Transport for London (TfL) is seeking a delivery partner to work collaboratively to develop purpose-built solar farms to connect to the London Underground network, with opportunities for a broader connection to TfL's estate. Bidders are invited to participate in a competitive tender, which opens from 31 October.

Following the conclusion of this tender, the appointed delivery partner will design and deliver proposals for solar developments that could bring up to 64 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the network, which is approximately five per cent of the electricity needed to run the Tube network. The project will explore developing and connecting solar infrastructure near the TfL network, facilitating development of assets at scale, contributing to the wider ambition to use 100 per cent renewable source electricity across TfL's operations by 2030.

By entering into private wire agreements with a dedicated delivery partner, TfL will directly receive zero-carbon electricity from a local facility, bypassing the National Grid's centralised sources and Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and reducing pressure on the central electricity grids. In the longer term, private wire schemes could generate financial savings, bypassing some of the costs associated with delivery of power through the National Grid.

TfL is the largest single electricity consumer in London with a demand of approximately 1.6 Terawatt hours (TWh) per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumed by around 420,000 homes [1] or 12 per cent of homes across London. The project will increase solar energy generation, stimulating the market for green jobs and creating greater market security and confidence. By harvesting renewable energy opportunities and working towards 100 per cent renewable-sourced electricity, this initiative will help to deliver the Mayor's target of a net zero carbon London by 2030.

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety Health Environment Officer, said: "As London's strong, green heartbeat, we're unlocking new ways to make our network and the energy we consume greener. We're inviting bidders to help us deliver purpose-built solar photovoltaic (PV) farms for the Tube network, in a move to make the energy we use and rely on cleaner, greener and potentially more cost-efficient.

"By opening up new opportunities in the energy market and creating green jobs along the way, this is a start of a long-term journey to decarbonise London's iconic transport system. We want to stay ahead of the curve and make a significant contribution to the acceleration of Great Britain's grid transition towards net zero."

Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, said: "The Mayor has ambitious goals to cut London's carbon footprint, so powering London's world-leading transport system with green energy is a clear win-win. Installing solar panels as a source of renewable energy is one of many ways organisations in London can lower their carbon footprint.

"Not only will the solar panels help TfL to cut running costs and save passengers money, they will also create green jobs while helping TfL to reduce its carbon emissions.

"This is a great opportunity for organisations to work with us as we build a greener, fairer London for everyone."

Frank Gordon, Director of Policy at The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, said: "We welcome this innovative approach from TfL to procuring renewable power for their network, as well as the wider ambition to use 100 per cent renewable source electricity across TfL's operations by 2030.

"As one of the largest procurers of electricity in the South East this is a considerable opportunity for the solar industry to partner with a leading public organisation and start to roll out innovative solutions for decarbonising our energy supplies. As the UN's recent warnings on likely future temperature rise make clear, the time for such action is now and has never been more clear both environmentally but also economically, with the spikes in fossil fuel bills in recent times."

Rosie Allen, Policy Adviser at the Green Alliance, said: "It's exciting to see this innovation into powering London's Tube network with solar. TfL is continuing to trailblaze on sustainable transport. Soon the District Line won't be the only green route on the Tube!"

As part of wider work to drive sustainability across London, TfL is investing in further decarbonising its operations, including transitioning its support vehicles and buses. It continues to work towards the Mayor's commitment to have a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2030, which is acting as a catalyst for new production models and is helping to transform the bus industry in the UK.

TfL is working to remove fossil fuels across its buildings, as well as developing wider projects to improve energy efficiency and identify opportunities to generate renewable energy across its estate. Work to procure Power Purchase Agreements, which aims to purchase a significant proportion of TfL's required electricity from renewable energy sources via the grid is well underway.

TfL is also converting lighting within stations, bus shelters and on trains to LEDs, which use up to 60 per cent less energy than traditional lighting, while achieving around a 10 per cent increase in brightness. Currently, more than a third of Tube stations across London have been converted to LED lighting, and TfL expects to have all bus shelters, including those used in advertising panels, converted to LEDs in the coming months.

For construction projects, TfL is taking an active approach to decarbonisation by recently signing up to the Construction Leadership Council's Five Client Carbon Commitments. This involves setting out actions under a common framework on how to reduce carbon emissions from its construction activities. The Five Client Carbon Commitments are:

Procure for low carbon construction and provide incentives in our contracts

Set phase out dates for fossil fuel use

Eliminate the most carbon intensive concrete products

Eliminate the most carbon intensive steel products

Adopt PAS 2080, Carbon Management in Infrastructure, as a common standard.

TfL is already making progress to include low carbon requirements in our contracts, reducing carbon in major construction projects like Old Street, Neasden and Surrey Quays. TfL also continues to improve processes in early stages of construction and taking a structured, phased approach to decarbonisation, including reducing the 25 per cent of embodied carbon emissions from steel and 20 per cent of the same from concrete materials on site and work towards emission-free deliveries by 2030 and diesel-free sites by 2035.

The TfL Corporate Environment Plan, launched in 2021, explains how TfL will help make London a net zero carbon city by 2030 and achieve the environmental outcomes of the Mayor's Transport Strategy. TfL is delivering measures to clean London's toxic air such as the London-wide Ultra Low Emission Zone, the growing numbers of greener buses and zero emission capable taxis.

[1] Source: Based on the annual average domestic electricity consumption (2017) taken from the London Energy and Greenhouse Gas Inventory. https://data.london.gov.uk/dataset/leggi

Notes to editors

The procurement documentation will be available to interested bidders from 31 October 2024. For more information, please go to TfL Solar Private Wire Delivery Partner - Find a Tender (find-tender.service.gov.uk)

The successful delivery partner will enter into a private wire agreement with TfL to supply the solar power from the built solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The contract(s) resulting from this call for competition could be for TfL and/or any of its subsidiaries

TfL has published the measures it is taking to support the Mayor's Net Zero 2030 target, including measures financed directly by the Mayor and those where further funding is needed: https://content.tfl.gov.uk/tfl-mayors-budget-submission-2024-25-dec-2023-acs.pdf

TfL recently published its Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Plan which lays out how TfL is seeking to continue improving the vast green spaces in and around the transport network to keep making London a green city for all https://content.tfl.gov.uk/green-infrastructure-and-biodiversity-plan-2024.pdf

TfL's Corporate Environment Plan is here: https://content.tfl.gov.uk/tfl-corporate-environment-plan-29-september-2021-acc.pdf