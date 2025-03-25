TfL invites bidders to provide a long-term support service for those affected by road traffic collision

In 2023, TfL launched a pilot project in partnership with MOPAC and the Met Police to provide enhanced support for victims of the most serious road traffic collisions in London.

Following a successful pilot, TfL is inviting bidders to contract for a long-term London support service

Interim evaluation report into the pilot service shows more than 200 people have been referred into the service

Enhancing support for victims is part of TfL's Vision Zero commitment to reduce road danger and its impact in London

The service complements the Sarah Hope Line, which continues to be a crucial source of support for anyone affected by an incident involving the TfL public transport network

Transport for London (TfL) is seeking a supplier to provide a long-term support service for victims of road traffic collisions in London once the pilot scheme service ends on 31 October 2025. TfL launched the pilot project in 2023, in partnership with the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), the Metropolitan Police (Met) and the City of London Police (CoLP) to provide enhanced support for people who had been victims of the most serious road traffic collisions in London - collisions resulting in a fatality or life-changing injury. Given the success of the scheme, TfL has issued an invitation to tender to bidders to ensure this important service continues.

The Met and CoLP will work with the successful bidder to implement a direct consent-based referral mechanism from the police into the service. This will ensure that more victims are connected with services, and that those needing support receive early intervention. The contract length is 3.5 years, with a two-year extension option.

The pilot scheme has enhanced the level of support available to families left bereaved and those catastrophically injured following road traffic collisions. It has also made it easier for people to access the support they need. The service allows for direct referral from the police into support services, where previously, victims would have to initiate contact proactively. It provides timely and face-to-face support and to date, more than 200 people have been referred.

The new service complements the Sarah Hope Line, which continues to be a crucial source of support for anyone affected by an incident involving the TfL public transport network, including the Tube, buses, Elizabeth line, London Overground, Docklands Light Railway and Trams. Since 2016, the Sarah Hope Line's dedicated team has provided comprehensive help and support to hundreds of individuals. The team has also worked in partnership with other expert organisations to ensure that those involved in life changing incidents have access to the support they need.

TfL has also published its interim evaluation report into the roads victim support service pilot, which highlights the positive difference the scheme has made. The pilot has increased both the reach and timeliness of support, demonstrating the benefits of direct referral from the police. This shows that the best outcomes are achieved through early intervention, as well as support from specialists trained in the specific emotional, legal and practical implications of a road collision. Service users have reported that the quality of personal support has been high, and that the referral and triage process has been smooth and simple, facilitating users' access to support at the right time for them.

Post-collision response is a key part of TfL's Vision Zero commitment to reduce road danger and its impact in London. TfL believes that a long-term London roads support service will help to achieve this goal and bring London in line with other parts of the UK where victims of traffic collisions are offered face-to-face support.

Working alongside the police and local boroughs, TfL remains committed to eliminating all death and serious injury from the transport network as part of the collective Vision Zero goal. It also continues to work on a number of major programmes with its partners to make London's roads and the vehicles using them safer. TfL's world-first Direct Vision Standard, which reduces lethal blind spots on lorries, is already helping to save lives and prevent life-changing injuries. Last year, TfL enhanced DVS requirements, with all HGVs over 12 tonnes required to have a three-star rating or fit Progressive Safe System measures to operate in Greater London. TfL has also continued to work on its Safer Junctions programme to make life-saving changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions. TfL has so far completed work at 45 junctions across London as part of the programme, with works recently starting at Lambeth Bridge and Battersea Bridge.

TfL continues to work on lowering speeds across London and exceeded its target to lower the speed limit on 140km of roads by March 2024. There are now 264km of TfL roads that are subject to a 20mph speed limit. TfL is also working closely with the police to increase their capacity to take enforcement action against drivers and riders who speed, given the risk and harm it causes.

TfL's Bus Safety Standard is also leading the way globally on bus safety – going above and beyond regulatory requirements in specifying safety features for new buses in London. It has pushed the market to develop and introduce safety technologies more quickly and is periodically updated to keep up with emerging technology. Nearly a quarter of London's buses now meet the BSS requirements for the point at which they entered the fleet, with a further 35 per cent retrofitted with a BSS feature. Measures include the introduction of intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology which ensures buses cannot exceed speed limits, changes to bus interiors to improve occupant safety, an artificial sound so road users can hear quiet-running buses and replacing wing mirrors with camera monitoring systems to eliminate blind spots and improve driver vision.

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, yesterday said:

“In the aftermath of a road traffic collision, lives of victims, their families and loved ones are devastated. We are committed to ensuring they are able to get the support they need and deserve. That's why we're proud that our roads Victim Support Service, which provides timely, face-to-face support for people who have been victims of the most serious road traffic collisions in London, is being taken forward long-term. Working alongside the police and boroughs, we remain dedicated to our Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the transport network, which is an essential part of building a better London for everyone.”

Chief Superintendent Tom Naughton, who leads the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, yesterday said:

“Being involved in a serious collision, or experiencing grief following one can be an incredibly tough experience. This scheme has proved successful in identifying and offering the appropriate support to those who need it. Thank you to all of our partners for making it possible for this scheme to continue into the longer term, as we work together to make the roads of London safer.”

