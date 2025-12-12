TfL joins forces with Serco to make major upgrades to Santander Cycles

In-dock charging set to be introduced in summer 2026 as Serco extends their operating contract of TfL's flagship cycle hire scheme until 2031

TfL to introduce UK's first in-dock charging for e-bikes and a new and improved mobile app

Santander Cycles scheme sees record number of monthly member hires in October 2025, with more than 728,000 hires

Transport for London (TfL) has awarded a contract to cycle hire operator, Serco that will see the operating provider continue to run London's flagship cycle hire scheme, Santander Cycles until 2031, with an opportunity to extend for a further five years.

The new contract supports TfL to move forward with ambitious plans for the cycle hire scheme, to ensure it keeps pace with the extraordinary growth in rental e-bikes in recent years. The next six years will see huge improvements to the customer experience with a new mobile app and a new QR Code bike release system to make hiring a bike much easier.

Planned upgrades to the Santander Cycles scheme will also include the introduction of the UK's first in-dock charging system across terminals in the capital. This innovative technology will enhance efficiency for both users and the scheme by ensuring e-bikes are consistently charged and ready to ride. By eliminating the issue of low charge in batteries, customers can enjoy a more reliable and seamless cycling experience. Santander Cycles terminals will also be modernised across the network to make hiring a bike easier and more accessible than ever before, supporting a more sustainable and user-friendly transport option for Londoners and visitors.

This new contract comes as TfL's cycle hire scheme has enjoyed one of its most successful years. This success has been supported by work to improve and modernise the scheme, including the increased rollout of e-bikes. There are currently 2000 e-bikes in the Santander Cycle fleet, which has led to a significant increase in longer hires. In October, the scheme surpassed 109 million hires since 2015, with 3.1 million e-bike hires. Daily hire figures have been particularly strong in the past 12 months (November 2024 - October 2025) with more than 9 million hires taking place, a four per cent increase from the same time last year.

Alongside Santander Cycles, TfL is working with boroughs and operators to manage and grow dockless e-bike schemes in a safe and sustainable way, including the introduction of designated parking bays and clear standards for operators. By modernising the cycle hire scheme and supporting a range of bike hire choices, TfL is working to enable more people benefitting from flexible, affordable and sustainable ways to travel.

The Santander Cycle Hire scheme remains a key priority for both TfL and the Mayor and continued investment in the scheme reinforces the commitment to make sustainable travel more accessible for everyone in London.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

'London's boom in cycling shows no sign of slowing down, so it's great to see further investment in improvements to the Santander Cycles scheme including the UK's first in-dock charging for e-bikes and a new, easier-to-use app. Following a record number of Santander Cycles member hires in October 2025 and soaring numbers of bike trips across the capital, the Mayor and I will keep investing in sustainable and accessible transport options as we continue to create a greener, fairer, better London for everyone.'

David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said:

'Our cycle hire scheme has gone from strength to strength thanks to our successful operating partnership with Serco. We look forward to continuing working with Serco to see even more innovative and creative technologies introduced ensuring that Santander Cycles can continue to be the best choice for Londoners.'

Anthony Kirby, Serco Group Chief Executive, said:

'We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract that will see significant service improvements for TfL and the thousands of Londoners and visitors who use the bikes every day.

'I am extremely proud of the role Serco has played in the London bike scheme since 2010, making it a core part of London's transport system and I believe this contract is a recognition of that success.

'As part of our operation, we have committed to partner with TfL to help decarbonise London and we are supporting the Mayor's transport strategy, under which 80 per cent of all trips in London will be made by walking, cycling and public transport by 2041.'

A thriving cycle hire scheme is central to the Mayor's plans to make walking and cycling easier for all Londoners. TfL and London boroughs have more than quadrupled London's Cycleway network, from 90km in 2016 to over 400km in 2025. TfL's updated Cycling Action Plan plays a vital role in making cycling a fundamental part of a greener, more progressive, modern city where everyone who wants to cycle can do so. The plan outlines why it is essential to broaden the appeal of cycling to a more diverse range of Londoners to ensure cycling levels continue to increase at pace and that all Londoners benefit from the health and economic benefits of cycling.