TfL joins with Barclays Women's Super League to celebrate the London Overground Lioness line

TfL's upcoming London Overground Lioness line champions women's sports and connecting fans

To celebrate, TfL joins forces with Barclays Women's Super League to promote a historic weekend for women's football, as all games in Barclays Women's Super League and Barclays Women's Championship will be played in main stadiums for the very first time

This includes top-table clashes on Saturday 16 November as Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal and Chelsea host Manchester City

Fans travelling to these games will be treated to special station announcements by Barclays Women's Super League star players Alex Greenwood, Bethany England, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lucy Bronze

Transport for London (TfL) is teaming up with the Barclays Women's Super League to celebrate the naming of the London Overground Lioness line and a historic weekend for women's football. Station announcements from star players on Saturday 16 November at Fulham Broadway, Seven Sisters and White Hart Lane stations will welcome fans to two blockbuster matches in the capital.

History will be made this weekend with all games in Barclays Women's Super League and Barclays Women's Championship set to be played in main stadiums for the very first time. This includes top table clashes between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and Chelsea and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur and Stamford Bridge stadiums on Saturday 16 November. To help celebrate this, fans travelling to these games will be treated to special station announcements from England Women's footballers Alex Greenwood, Bethany England, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lucy Bronze.

Alongside these messages from England's finest, whiteboard messages will highlight the games and the upcoming launch of the London Overground Lioness line. The line runs through Wembley and honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy of the England women's football team, which continues to inspire and empower the next generation of women and girls in sport.

The naming of this London Overground line pays homage to the most successful senior team since 1966. This choice of name will help to cement their impact on society and keep the legacy alive for generations to come. Running between Watford Junction and Euston, the line connects fans to Wembley Stadium. Not only will this line draw attention to women's sport for fans travelling to England's national stadium, but also increase visibility of women's football amongst the millions of people who use Euston station.

To delve into the history behind the name for the London Overground Lioness line, TfL's Mind the Gap podcast invited Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson on the anniversary of the historic Euro 2022 win to speak about the history of their sport and recognising the impact of the new line name in helping young women and girls find their voice within sports and society at large.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "I'm thrilled that TfL has partnered with Barclays Women's Super League to celebrate this historic weekend for women's football and mark the launch of the London Overground Lioness line. The line running from Watford to Euston commemorates the England women's football team's unforgettable Euros win in 2022, which sparked a step change in attitudes towards women's football all around the country and changed the football landscape forever.

"I hope fans enjoy this special weekend and reflect on how women's football continues to thrive, inspire and unite communities."

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, said: "We're working with Barclays Women's Super League to mark this historic weekend for women's football as it comes as we get ready to launch the London Overground Lioness line soon. The line honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy of the England women's football team from 2022, which you can see today with tens of thousands of fans watching women's football in the capital this weekend. We hope that fans travelling to these matches will take a moment to appreciate how women's sport continues to grow, inspire and bring communities together."

TfL and the Barclays Women's Super League are also supporting fans who want to catch both matches with advice on how to travel between the two stadiums, with a unique route illustration showing fans how easy it is to travel by public transport between the two stadiums with Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal kicking off at 13:45, and Chelsea vs Manchester City getting underway at 17:30 on Saturday 16 November.

