TfL launches new poster campaign to raise awareness of Highway Code rules

New campaign aims to raise awareness of the Highway Code, with a particular focus on highlighting key rules designed to protect people walking, cycling and motorcycling

New campaign aims to raise awareness of the Highway Code, with a particular focus on highlighting key rules designed to protect people walking, cycling and motorcycling

Campaign will appear on roadside posters across the capital and TfL's social media channels and is supported by the DfT

Recent TfL survey found only 16 per cent of people understand key Highway Code rules designed to keep everyone safe

Latest data shows cycling and motorcycling and walking remain the most at-risk road users in London

Renewed action to make roads safer is part of Mayor's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from the city's transport network by 2041

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a new campaign, which will include posters around the capital's transport network, to raise awareness of the Highway Code with a particular focus on the rules designed to protect people walking, cycling and motorcycling.

The Highway Code aims to promote safety on the road, while also supporting a healthy, sustainable and efficient transport system, and many of the rules in the Code are legal requirements. However, a recent survey conducted by TfL shows that there is low awareness and understanding of the rules, which were updated in 2022, associated with protecting those who continue to be the most at risk on London's roads.

A London-based survey by TfL found that only 16 per cent of respondents showed a correct understanding of all five rules, which aim to protect the most at-risk road users [1]. TfL is determined to tackle this, as people walking, cycling and motorcycling continue to be most at risk of death and serious injury on London's roads. Of all people killed or seriously injured in 2024, 81 per cent (2,988 people) were walking, cycling or motorcycling [2]. TfL remains committed to working closely with London's boroughs, the police and other partners to eliminate death and serious injury from London's streets by 2041.

The new campaign, which is supported by the Department for Transport, will appear on roadside posters across London, social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok), and online video. It will raise awareness and highlight five key rules in the Highway Code, which protect at-risk road users and look to address areas where research shows there is poor compliance and understanding of the rules. The rules spotlighted by the new campaign are:

You must stop for people on zebra crossings

Always let people cross before you turn

Always let cyclists pass before you turn

Always stop for people at zebra crossings on cycle tracks

Cyclists must always stop at red lights

TfL continues to work closely with boroughs across the capital to invest in the walking and cycling infrastructure needed to enable increases in active travel and keep people walking and cycling safe. Earlier this year, TfL confirmed £87m of funding for London's boroughs would be ringfenced to boost investment in safer streets. Subject to funding in future years, over the next three years this investment could help to fix dangerous junctions and deliver 95km of new cycle routes across the capital as part of a continued expansion of London's network of high-quality Cycleways [3]. Recent expansion through both borough and TfL delivered routes means that 28 per cent of Londoners now live within 400m of the cycling network. The network has more than quadrupled in size since 2016, to more than 420km in length.

TfL also continues to work on a number of major programmes with its partners to make London's roads and the vehicles using them safer. TfL's world-first Direct Vision Standard, which reduces lethal blind spots on lorries, is already helping to save lives, on average six a year, and prevent many more life-changing injuries. Last year, TfL enhanced DVS requirements, with all HGVs over 12 tonnes required to have a three-star rating or fit Progressive Safe System measures to operate in Greater London. TfL has also continued to work on its Safer Junctions programme to make life-saving changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions. TfL has so far completed work at 45 junctions across London as part of the programme, with works ongoing at Lambeth Bridge and Battersea Bridge.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "Making London's roads safer for everyone is a key priority for the Mayor and this important campaign, supported by the Government, is part of the work we're doing to ensure people are aware of the rules of the road. Through the Mayor's Vision Zero Strategy, we are doing everyone we can to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from our roads and investing record amounts in green transport options and initiatives for Londoners across our city as we build a better and safer London for all."

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety Health and Environment Officer, said: "We are proud to launch this new campaign to raise awareness of the Highway Code, with a particular focus on the rules that protect people walking and cycling. These are some of the most at-risk road users, and it's vital that everyone understands their responsibilities to help keep them safe. This campaign is an important reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility, and by following the Highway Code, we can all play a part in creating a safer and more sustainable transport network for everyone in London."

Howard Jones, RoadPeace CEO: "Breaking the rules can break people. Our ability to live alongside each other in an increasingly mechanised and fast-moving world, full of distractions and demands, depends upon us accepting rules that benefit us all. Dangers can never be eradicated in full, but we know that consensual rules of behaviour, if they are obeyed and respected, enable us to get along with each other, to live our lives side by side, with courtesy, kindness and tolerance for others. More than this, good rules help our society and communities to prosper, with confidence, security and mutual respect. Take that away, and humans can tend to hurt each other - and when heavy machinery such as a car, operated unwisely and unthinkingly - selfishly - is put into the mix, the results can be tragic. We know this - so let's play by our rules and stop breaking people."

Notes to editors

[1] The question appeared on an online survey of a representative sample of 1002 Londoners aged 16+ in February 2025.

[2] 2024 data is available on the Vision Zero dashboard (page 2): https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/publications-and-reports/road-safety.

[3] TfL announces new £87 million investment for London boroughs to boost capital's cycleways