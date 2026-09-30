TfL launches new road safety education programme for teens

Dozens of London schools achieve TfL's Travel for Life Gold accreditation for the first time, bringing the total number of Gold-accredited schools in London to a record high of 1,057

Hundreds more schools retain Gold accreditation for another three years, demonstrating continued commitment to safer, greener travel

New TfL Navigators programme brings road safety education to 16-18-year-olds, who local and national data show face particular road safety risks, to help them travel safely and confidently and reduce road traffic collisions

With the new academic year underway, Transport for London (TfL) is celebrating a record number of schools that have gained or retained Gold accreditation with its educational programme TfL Travel for Life, and launching a new educational scheme to help older teens travel safely and confidently on the capital's roads.

TfL's new TfL Navigators road safety programme within TfL Travel for Life guides young people aged 16-18 to become risk-aware, safe and considerate road users. The programme is free to all secondary schools and colleges, with ready-made lessons that include discussions, quizzes and case studies, focused on three modules: Drive Safe, Cycle Safe and Ride Safe.

In 2025, five people aged between 16 and 18 died on London's roads, while 187 people in this age group sustained serious injuries and 657 sustained minor injuries.1

TfL Travel for Life is an educational programme delivered in partnership with London Transport Museum and London boroughs that sees schools awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold accreditation for their efforts in reducing car use, improving safety and increasing sustainable travel. A school achieves Gold accreditation if it reduces car use on the school run by six per cent or achieves 90 per cent of morning and afternoon journeys by sustainable transport.

The total number of schools achieving Gold accreditation has risen by 48 this year, bringing the overall number of Gold schools across London to 1,057 - a record for the programme. Gold accreditation lasts three years and schools must complete 48 activities, such as balance bike workshops, educational assemblies and sustainability clubs. Newly accredited Gold schools include St James' C of E Primary School in Enfield, Richard Atkins Primary School in Lambeth, and Islington's Samuel Rhodes School. In addition, 214 London schools have retained their Gold accreditation for three more years, reflecting their continuing efforts to support safer and sustainable travel.

Will Norman, the Mayor of London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

'I'm delighted that a record number of schools across London are so deeply committed to helping more children walk, cycle and scoot across the capital, working to improve road safety and air quality in their communities. I look forward to seeing the new TfL Navigators offer bring more young Londoners into this vital work.

'We're determined to keep building on this success, as we want even more people to benefit from TfL's Travel for Life programme, so I really encourage any schools that aren't signed up yet to get involved. The Mayor and I are committed to making it easier for people to choose walking or cycling on short regular journeys like the school run as we continue building a greener, safer, better London for everyone.'

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, said:

'Knowing how to travel safely and sustainably is a key life skill, and we want to thank the many schools across London that are continuing to build TfL Travel for Life into their curriculum to help reduce road danger and air pollution, as well as improve both physical and mental health.

'Learning to drive a car, ride a moped or motorcycle or cycle independently can be a really exciting time for young people as they become more independent, and it's vital that as they do so, they have a good understanding of the rules of the road, and the potential consequences of their choices and behaviours. Our new TfL Navigators programme approaches all this in a fun, thought-provoking and accessible way.'

Elizabeth McKay, Director and CEO of London Transport Museum, said:

'It's fantastic that there's now a record number of schools achieving gold accreditation through Travel for Life. Education plays a crucial role in helping young people travel through London safely, and as they gain greater independence and make more journeys on their own, programmes like Travel for Life provide the knowledge and confidence needed to make safe choices. We're delighted to work alongside TfL and London boroughs to launch TfL Navigators and help more young Londoners develop the skills and awareness they need to stay safe on our roads.'

TfL Travel for Life and the work delivered by local boroughs and schools support the Mayor of London's Transport Strategy. Vision Zero is part of this strategy and aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on London's transport network by 2041, while the Healthy Streets approach focuses on creating streets where everyone feels safe to walk, wheel, scoot and cycle. Latest TfL data shows two-thirds (66 per cent) of primary-age children use active travel on the school run, with car journeys now at a ten-year low.2

Road safety education remains particularly important for 16-18-year-olds because this is a formative life stage when attitudes, social norms and travel behaviours are still developing. Research shows that younger people are particularly influenced by peers and are more likely to engage in risk-taking behaviours to gain social approval. Younger drivers can also be less aware of risk, with the brain continuing to develop its ability to process and evaluate risks into the mid-twenties.[3]

The launch of TfL Navigators comes as evidence highlights the particular road safety risks facing young people as they become more independent road users. Analysis by road safety consultancy Agilysis, on behalf of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), found that between 2021 and 2025, more than 23,000 people were killed or seriously injured in collisions involving car drivers aged 17-24 across Great Britain.4 Through TfL Navigators and its wider road safety education, TfL is helping young people better understand these risks and make safe choices when cycling, riding or driving.

TfL is encouraging any schools that are not yet involved with TfL Travel for Life to find out more and sign up. TfL Navigators is one of five free programmes under the TfL Travel for Life umbrella, which are all tailored to different educational stages between the ages of 3 and 18. By taking part in TfL Travel for Life, schools can play a vital role in creating safer, greener and healthier journeys for young Londoners.

Notes to editors:

About Travel for Life

TfL Travel for Life helps children travel with confidence and independence and is delivered in partnership with the London Transport Museum and all London boroughs, and designed in line with the OFSTED enrichment programme, the Curriculum and the new Climate Action Planning expectations. A recent rebranding of TfL's schools scheme to TfL Travel for Life has brought all of TfL's different programmes together to create one cohesive programme through a child's school life, with a new website and more support for teachers and parents. It comprises:

TfL Discoverers (formerly known as Road Safety Club) - Helping little Londoners be safe around roads

TfL Explorers (formerly known as STARS Primary) - Inspiring primary-aged children to travel actively, responsibly and safely

TfL Citizens (formerly known as Safety and Citizenship) - Preparing Year 6 children for safe, considerate and independent travel to secondary school

TfL Pioneers (formerly known as STARS Secondary) - Empowering secondary-aged children to be advocates for active, responsible and safe travel

TfL Navigators (formerly known as Travel Smart) - Guiding young people to become risk-aware, safe and considerate road users

Analysis of DfT data by the AA Charitable Trust for Road Safety & Environment found that 35.6 per cent of people aged 17-29 killed in car collisions over the last five years were not wearing a seatbelt, compared with 24.6 per cent across all age groups. 5