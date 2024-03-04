TfL launches the Green Link Walk, from Epping Forest to Peckham

TfL is launching the Green Link Walk to respond to London's boom in leisure walking since the pandemic and Londoners' desire for more space dedicated to walking

London's newest walking and wheeling route, the Green Link Walk, has become the eighth route to be included in the Walk London Network

New route spans several London boroughs, linking almost 40 areas of green space and other Walk London routes

Leisure walking provides people with an affordable and easy way to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing, while protecting and improving the environment

A new 15-mile walking route, the Green Link Walk, has been launched by Transport for London (TfL), the City of London, Southwark, Islington, Hackney and Waltham Forest. The new route will link more communities with green spaces and help to build on increases in leisure walking seen since the pandemic and to fulfil a mayoral manifesto commitment. TfL and the Mayor aim to make London the most walkable city in the world, and the Green Link Walk was conceived in partnership with a range of different walking and wheeling groups, including Ramblers, London Living Streets, Sustrans and CPRE.

Green Link Walk is the eighth route in the Walk London Network and runs from Epping Forest to Peckham town. It links almost 40 areas of green space, including Walthamstow Marshes, London Fields and Burgess Park, and five other Walk London routes. The new route has been created to increase leisure walking in London, improve Londoners' health and wellbeing, and enhance community access to green space and nature. The Walk London Network is one of the largest walking and wheeling networks of any city in the world and includes the Capital Ring, Green Chain, Jubilee Greenway, Jubilee Walkway, Lea Valley, London Outer Orbital Path, and the Thames Path.

Since the pandemic, London has seen a 10 per cent increase in leisure walking, and according to TfL's Leisure Walking Plan, 57 per cent of Londoners want to see more space in London dedicated to walking. The Green Link will cater to this need, providing Londoners with a new 15-mile route travelling through some of London's best green spaces.

The route has been designed with accessibility in mind and TfL has removed barriers such as bollards to ensure that everyone can access the route. The route also avoids streets without dropped kerbs and bridges with steep ramps and steps. Green Link Walk signs will guide people along streets and paths to green spaces and waterways. Two new rain gardens that help reduce and prevent flooding, will be installed on the route, which will go through two major urban realm transformations planned for Clerkenwell Green.

The route is funded from the Mayor's Green and Healthy Streets Fund, which supports projects that redesign streets to integrate green infrastructure and climate resilience measures, alongside interventions that support active travel, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

The Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman said:

'We've seen a significant increase in leisure walking since the pandemic, and Londoners have told us they're keen for more space dedicated to walking. With spring just around the corner, this new walking route is a great way to improve Londoners' health and wellbeing by increasing access to nearly 40 of London's green spaces, helping to build a better city for all Londoners.'

Christina Calderato, TfL's Director of Strategy and Policy said:

'We are delighted to launch the Green Link Walk, London's newest leisure walking and wheeling route, and the eighth route to be included in the Walk London Network. London is already a great city to explore on foot and this new route will encourage Londoners to enjoy more of our beautiful green spaces across the capital. Leisure walking has a vital role to play in the health of everyone living in London and we'll continue to work with our partners to ensure everyone has access to high-quality walking infrastructure.'

National Active Travel Commissioner, Chris Boardman said:

'Walking is fantastic for both your physical and mental wellbeing - especially if it's done in nature - so it's excellent to see the launch of this new route, which will help residents and tourists get out and explore the greener side of London.

'Opening up more opportunities for walks with friends and family, runs along waterways or wildlife spotting will be vital to improving the nation's health. That's why we're working with councils to get more schemes like the Green Link Walk delivered up and down the country.'

David Harrison, Co-founder of Footways and Vice Chair of Living Streets, said:

'This Walk has everything: marshes and forest, squares, parks and canals, 12th century churches, quiet Georgian and Victorian terraces, and splendid architecture from the 20th and 21st centuries. Do take a look at the features on the Footways digital map of the route. I am so pleased to see the Walk launched after years working with partners to create it.'

Hana Sutch, CEO & Co-Founder at Go Jauntly, said:

'The new Green Link trail is a brilliant addition to London and navigates some lesser known hidden gems that more people should enjoy. We're so pleased to be able to host the brand new routes on the Go Jauntly app. You can walk or wheel them in sections or enjoy the whole route in one.'

Des Garrahan, Publicity Officer for Inner London Ramblers, said:

'It's exciting to see a new walk added to London's strategic routes. Joining the much walked as well as loved routes like the Thames Path, Capital Ring & the London LOOP, the Green Link Walk is a radial route that takes you from Epping to Peckham or even Peckham to Epping depending on your view. I can't wait to start leading walks from it, on it and to it. It's also really encouraging to see tangible results from London's Leisure Walking Plan evident on the ground so quickly.'

Kelly Clark, Sustrans London National Cycle Network lead, said:

'It's wonderful to welcome London's newest walking and wheeling route. The Green Link Walk joins an established network of hundreds of miles of interesting and beautiful traffic-free routes for Londoners to explore and enjoy for free - including Walk London routes, 150 miles of National Cycle Network (NCN), and many other great local leisure routes. We are proud to work with TfL and other partners to deliver the actions in the Leisure Walking Plan. As spring arrives, we can think of nothing better than setting out to adventure from your doorstep on London's newest Great Green Route.'

Michael Shilling, volunteer green routes champion, CPRE London, said:

'The Green Link Walk champions London's precious green and blue spaces, helping foster a deep connection to nature among residents. Through our Great Green Routes work at CPRE London, we campaign to create new green routes, and encourage more people to use existing routes. We want all Londoners gain the health and wellbeing benefits of walking, wheeling, and just being in nature so we're really excited the Green Link Walk is now being launched. London remains at the forefront of efforts to cultivate a greener, healthier, and more harmonious living environment, setting a global example for urban sustainability.'

TfL published London's first Leisure Walking Plan in 2022 to enhance and expand leisure walking routes and better connect London's communities with green spaces.

The Plan contains 13 actions to improve the Walk London Network including auditing the network, upgrading existing routes to make them more accessible, developing new routes to better connect communities with green spaces, and greater promotion of the vast array of leisure walking opportunities across London.

Notes to editors:

The Green Link Walk connects the following green spaces:

Waltham Forest: Epping Forest, Coppermill Park and Gardens, Coppermill Fields, Walthamstow Marshes, Leyton Marshes

Hackney: Millfields Park, Clapton Ponds, Hackney Downs Park, Clapton Square, St. John at Hackney, London Fields, Albion Square Gardens, Stonebridge Gardens, Stonebridge Common, De Beauvoir Square

Islington: Basire Street Playground, Packington Square, Canalside Square, Vincent Terrace Woods, Duncan Terrace Gardens, Owens Field, Middleton Square, Lloyd Square, Wilmington Square, Spa Fields, St. James' Church Garden

The City of London: West Smithfield, Postman's Park, Christchurch Greyfriars Garden, St. Paul's Churchyard, Carter Lane Gardens

Southwark: Tate Modern Garden, Elephant Park, Victory Community Park, Salisbury Row Park, Surrey Square Park, Burgess Park, Surrey Canal Walk, Jowett Street Park

The Footways map of the Green Link Walk can be found here: https://footways.london/the-green-link

The new walking route is also available on the Go Jauntly app here: https://walks.gojauntly.com/walks/green-link-walk-complete-route-1030393435626607086

TfL has teamed up with the Local Buyers Club to offer customers a year's membership for just £1.99 using code GREENLINKWALK (usual price £14.99 per year). The membership offers savings at hundreds of independent, local businesses in the Capital, with many businesses along the route: www.localbuyersclub.com/green-link-walk

More information on the Mayor's Green and Healthy Streets Fund can be found here: https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-and-strategies/environment-and-climate-change/parks-green-spaces-and-biodiversity/green-and-healthy-streets-fund

More information on walking trends can be found here

TfL's Walking Action Plan can be found here: TfL Walking Action Plan

TfL's Leisure Walking Plan can be found here: TfL Leisure Walking Plan