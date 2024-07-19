Transport for London
TfL makes £80 million of funding available to boroughs to help make streets safer and improve bus journey times
Funding includes up to £50 million available over the next three years for boroughs to deliver significant safety improvements to their local area.
- £30m also available to deliver transformational bus infrastructure and operational improvements in three successful boroughs
- London's 33 boroughs are responsible for around 95 per cent of streets across the capital and are vital partners in making them safe, accessible and reliable for all
Transport for London is making up to £50 million of funding available for boroughs to improve road safety on borough roads, as well as £30 million of funding to improve bus journey times and increase bus ridership. London's boroughs play a key role in the planning and delivery of schemes that transform local areas and support the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network, as well as improving opportunities for safe and active travel in local communities. They also help ensure that the capital's bus service is comfortable and easy for all to use, offers attractive journey times and provides the connections people need.
This funding is in addition to the £80.4 million of Local Implementation Plan funding allocated to London's boroughs in 2024/25 and will help boroughs to continue their vital work making the capital's roads safer and more attractive for people using public transport, walking and cycling.
TfL is providing a fund of £50 million available to boroughs over the next three years to deliver significant safety improvements in their local area by reducing speeds and tackling the city's most dangerous roads and junctions. The fund will be open to projects between £0.5 million and £5 million. Examples of schemes TfL will consider funding through Borough Safer Streets include:
- Projects that look to improve safety by reducing speeding and help to reduce the risk and severity of collisions
- Projects that develop improvements to protect vulnerable road users and improve safety for people walking and cycling
- Road safety improvements in high-risk locations
TfL is also providing £30 million in funding to a new programme called Better Bus Partnerships, which will make up to £10 million available for three successful boroughs to deliver transformational bus infrastructure and operational improvements. This includes new bus priority measures to improve journey times, better management of road works to reduce delays to buses, improvements to stops and stations to make it easier to change between buses and other modes of transport, and improvements to streets to make it easier to walk to bus stops and stations.
Penny Rees, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, yesterday said:
"We are delighted to announce two new funding opportunities available to boroughs to continue their vital work improving road safety and investing in bus priority and bus infrastructure. Working closely with London's boroughs is central to achieving a cleaner, greener and healthier London by reducing road danger, improving air quality and encouraging active travel. We look forward to working closely with the boroughs to deliver projects that make our city greener, safer and better for everyone."
Notes to Editor
- The funding opportunities will be provided in addition to established Borough funding streams, such as the formula-driven Safer Corridors & Neighbourhoods program, and Borough Cycling funds. The funding is included in the current TfL Business Plan, which sets out a budget for Safe & Healthy Streets of £150m p/a plus inflation. TfL has ring-fenced this funding by reducing the number of TfL-led projects and increasing the number of Borough-led projects
- TfL allocated £80.4 million in funding for London's boroughs in 2024/25. This is an increase of 16 per cent from 2023/24, when boroughs were allocated £69 million. Outer London boroughs continue to receive a higher proportion of funding compared to inner London boroughs
- Earlier this year, TfL and London Councils published a Borough Three Year Report, which demonstrates how boroughs have used LIP funding over three years (2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22) to transform local areas, making London's roads safer and more attractive for people using public transport, walking and cycling: https://content.tfl.gov.uk/mts-boroughs-3-year-report.pdf
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/july/tfl-makes-80-million-of-funding-available-to-boroughs-to-help-make-streets-safer-and-improve-bus-journey-times
