TfL marks Pride Month and 10 years of diversity traffic signals with a new Art on the Underground audio tour

TfL's new Pride Audio Tour produced by Art on the Underground in collaboration with OUTbound, TfL's LGBTQIA+ staff network, celebrates LGBTQIA+ perspectives across artworks on the London's transport network.

19 June marks the 10-year anniversary of around 50 pedestrian traffic signals around Trafalgar Square having their 'walk' image replaced with diversity images

Later this month, customers will be able to see portrait posters across London's transport network of staff, community groups, organisations and individuals who have made huge contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community

TfL will once again be taking part in the Pride in London parade on Saturday 4 July with a bus containing TfL staff wearing newly designed T-shirts that represent embracing everyone

Transport for London (TfL) is marking the start of Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of diversity traffic signals around Trafalgar Square with the launch of a new Art on the Underground audio experience, celebrating LGBTQIA+ perspectives across London's transport network.

TfL's new Pride Audio Tour is a new remote public audio guide produced by Art on the Underground in collaboration with OUTbound, TfL's LGBTQIA+ staff network. The tour invites customers and Londoners to explore five significant artworks while hearing personal reflections from LGBTQIA+ contributors connected to the pieces. Each stop on the audio tour pairs a featured artwork with a personal reflection, offering a range of voices - from TfL staff members and artists to individuals who have directly contributed to or been inspired by the works.

19 June will also mark the 10-year anniversary of around 50 pedestrian traffic signals around Trafalgar Square having their 'walk' image replaced with new diversity images as part of the celebrations for the capital's Pride event. The familiar green walking symbol was replaced with either green gender related symbols or a 'holding hands' design. The designs represent LGBTQIA+ relationships, including a holding hands symbol and trans symbol that have remained in place and have been a mainstay in Trafalgar Square for 10 years.

Later this month, customers will be able to see portrait posters of staff across the network who have made huge contributions to LGBTQIA+ community within TfL and across the transport industry, alongside portraits with local community groups, organisations and individuals that have been in the forefront of showcasing their Pride in identity and Power in Unity in London and beyond.

TfL will also once again take part in the Pride in London parade on Saturday 4 July with a bus containing TfL staff who will be wearing newly designed T-shirts that represent embracing everyone. The TfL bus will contain specially designed advertising panels which depict the winning T-shirt design for TfL's 2026 theme of Pride in identity, Power in unity.

Central London will be busier than usual during London Pride as several event are taking place. For Pride, parade participants are advised to arrive at Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner or Marble Arch stations. Those planning to watch the parade or attend events at Trafalgar Square or in Soho are encouraged to arrive at Bond Street, Charing Cross, Embankment, Leicester Square, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road or Victoria. Some stations may be exit-only, and this will be implemented as needed.

The music event, BST, is taking place at Hyde Park and nearby stations including Marble Arch, Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner and Knightsbridge stations are expected to be busy. Customers who wish to avoid the queues are advised to use Victoria and Paddington stations where possible. TfL advises customers attending events in the capital to plan their journeys in advance using the free TfL Go app or journey planner.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London, said:

"London's transport network reflects the city's diversity, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate Pride Month by bringing these wonderful LGBTQIA+ stories to our customers. The new Art on the Underground audio tour offers a way to connect with public art, bridging the gap between the brilliant creativity on our network and the lived experiences of our staff and the wider community. "As we also celebrate a decade of our iconic diversity traffic signals in Trafalgar Square, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring London's transport network remains an inclusive, welcoming, and safe space for everyone and we hope those attending enjoy this year's Pride in London parade."

London's Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, said:

"London is and always will be a proud champion of LGBTQIA+ rights. Diversity is our greatest strength and this Pride Month we will be celebrating the incredible contribution that our LGBTQIA+ communities make to our capital. TfL's Art on the Underground audio tour is a great way to bring to life stories from both TfL colleagues and the wider community, and we're delighted to mark 10 years of the wonderful pedestrian lights at Trafalgar Square. By celebrating Pride Month we are reaffirming London as a beacon of equality, unity and solidarity, as we build a fairer London for everyone."

The free Pride Audio Tour is now available from 9 June via the Art on the Underground website and runs until the end of June.

Notes to Editors