TfL partners with the Old Royal Naval College to offer discounted entry

TfL customers can save 30 per cent on entry to the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College when using the TfL network* until 17 November 2024

A must-visit cultural destination in the heart of the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site

One of the most popular heritage film locations in London, as seen in Netflix's Bridgerton and The Crown series, and films such as Napoleon, Pirates of the Caribbean and Les Misérables

TfL seeks to encourage Londoners to enjoy the city's cultural gems for less through partnerships with attractions across London

Transport for London (TfL) has joined forces with the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich to offer its customers a 30 per cent discount. When booked online, adult entry is reduced to just £11.55 when customers show a TfL journey* on the day of their visit via the TfL Oyster and Contactless app.

The Old Royal Naval College was designed by esteemed architect Sir Christopher Wren and is set within a riverside estate. It boasts 600 years of rich history, from Tudor Palace to becoming the iconic centerpiece of Maritime Greenwich. Inside, TfL customers will be able to gaze at the splendor of the Painted Hall. The hall features a stunning painted celling, known as 'Britain's Sistine Chapel', which took nineteen years from the start of the commission to its completion in 1726.

Entrance to the site includes free daily guided tours with expert guides bringing history and architecture to life amongst some of Britain's finest Baroque buildings in the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Also included are free, twice-weekly, guided film tours enabling TfL customers to embark on a captivating journey through more than 90 years of filming, including some of the most unforgettable cinematic moments in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Les Misérables, Cruella, Thor: The Dark World, plus popular TV series Bridgerton and The Crown.

Julie Dixon, Director of Customer Revenue and Marketing at TfL, said: "London is packed full of must-see attractions, and we hope that our partnership with the Old Royal Naval College will encourage even more Londoners and visitors to discover this one in Greenwich. With many of us considering what to do with family and friends over the summer holidays, this offer is a great way of enjoying one of the city's cultural gems and unique attractions for less, and especially as the College offers free entry to under 16s."

Rosie Armstrong-Dwyer, Marketing Manager at the Old Royal Naval College, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with TfL to offer 30 per cent off for Londoners and visitors traveling on the TfL network, so that more people can explore our beautiful site for less. Whether you're a film buff, art lover or have a love for royal or naval history, there's something for you to enjoy at the Old Royal Naval College."

This offer is available for up to four adults when they book in advance by visiting TfL's London blog. At least one person from each party must show proof of travel for the same day via the TfL Oyster and Contactless app to receive the offer, which must be downloaded and logged into in advance. Children 16 and under go free.

Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel for free with a fare-paying adult on TfL's network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL's most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.

The IFS Cloud Cable Car is also offering customers up to 30 per cent discount when tickets are booked online and in advance. London's only cable car is a great way to see the capital's landmarks, with views including St Paul's Cathedral and The Gherkin, and also provide transport to popular sight-seeing attractions such as the O2 and The National Maritime Museum. They are also fully wheelchair-accessible and offer concession tickets, allowing every Londoner to come on board.

For more information and to book the Old Royal Naval College partnership offer and see terms and conditions please visit tfl.gov.uk/deals

* excluding Santander Cycles

About the Old Royal Naval College

The Old Royal Naval College is the centrepiece of Maritime Greenwich, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with a long and celebrated 600-year history. Today it is a diverse cultural destination and one of London's most popular venues, filming locations and visitor attractions, attracting over 700,000 visitors a year.

The site was originally home to Greenwich Palace, a Tudor palace favoured by Henry VIII and Elizabeth I, excavations of which can still be seen today. After the English Civil War, Queen Mary II ordered the creation of the Royal Hospital for Seamen on the same site, which at its peak housed over 2,700 injured and retired sailors. These are the stunning classical buildings visitors can see today, designed by one of England's greatest architects, Sir Christopher Wren. The rich maritime history of the site continued after the departure of the Royal Hospital in the 1860s. From 1873 - 1997 the buildings housed the Royal Naval College, training naval officers for over a hundred years, including the first female members of the Royal Navy in the 1940s, known as the WRENs.

In 1997, the Greenwich Foundation was established to conserve the magnificent baroque buildings and grounds of the Old Royal Naval College for present and future generations and provides opportunities for wide and diverse audiences to enjoy and share their significance.