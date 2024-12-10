TfL partners with The Play That Goes Wrong to launch discounted Theatre Tokens

Save 10 per cent on Theatre Tokens this festive season to gift and use on Official London Theatre's See It Live in 2025 deals.

Cast from The Play That Goes Wrong look to navigate their way around the TfL network to find their way to the West End

Get £30 tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong and book other top London shows including Stranger Things, Hansel and Gretel, The Devil Wears Prada and more, creating the perfect Christmas gift

For a third festive season, Transport for London (TfL) has partnered with Official London Theatre to offer discounts on Theatre Tokens ahead of Christmas. This partnership will allow customers to save 10 per cent on Theatre Tokens and make additional savings when used on Official London Theatre's See It Live in 2025 deals.

With no expiry date, Theatre Tokens can be redeemed at top shows across London and nationwide. When booking Theatre Tokens, customers should use the code 'TfL' to claim this offer - available only while stock lasts.

To celebrate the launch of the Theatre Tokens, TfL is teaming up with the cast from The Play That Goes Wrong, who cause chaos as they try to navigate the TfL network. Luckily though, TfL staff will be on hand to support them on their journey to the West End. Keep an eye out on TfL's social media channels in the coming days to find out how they got on.

With the play currently at the Duchess Theatre, near Covent Garden on the Piccadilly line, and Temple on the District and Circle lines, tickets to The Play that Goes Wrong are included in the See It Live in 2025 campaign from £30. Top theatre shows offering deals on Official London Theatre's site include 101 Dalmatians – The Musical, Back To The Future: The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Mousetrap, Wicked and many more.

As well as The Play That Goes Wrong, TfL has also teamed up with Stranger Things: The First Shadow to create engaging social media clips to encourage people to make the most of the offer to enjoy theatre shows for less.

Renowned as the heart of London's vibrant theatre scene, the West End boasts historic venues and world-class productions – attracting more than 17.1 billion people in 2023 alone. Located near iconic locations and stations in the city, like Piccadilly Circus and Covent Garden, the West End is easily accessible.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, recently said:

"Going to see a West End show is an unforgettable and magical experience. London is home to the best theatres in the world, and buying tickets for your loved ones is the perfect Christmas gift. This partnership between TfL and Official London Theatre is a fantastic way to open up London's incredible ensemble of plays and musicals to even more people, building a better London for everyone."

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, recently said:

"Each holiday season, millions of Londoners and visitors come to experience the culture, history and entertainment the capital offers. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Official London Theatres to make these experiences more accessible and affordable. "We encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of the Theatre Tokens offer and the New Year sale; See it Live 2025 deals to make the most of their discounts and enjoy all the amazing shows in the West End, and across the city."

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, recently said:

"As the not-for-profit membership association for London theatres, we're committed to encouraging audiences into our theatres with great value tickets available at OfficialLondonTheatre.com and at our TKTS booth in Leicester Square. What better way to escape the cold than to be warmed in a theatre and wowed by the storytelling from our incredibly talented casts and creatives. "With this special collaboration with TfL you can also share the joy of theatre through Theatre Tokens, which have no expiry date, offering the flexibility to enjoy a show at the perfect time."

With the upcoming holiday season in mind, TfL is also partnering with Imperial War Museums' HMS Belfast to offer 2-for-1 tickets for people that use TfL's transport network.

For details see here: Visit the famous landmark, HMS Belfast, for less thanks to TfL partnership.

