TfL prepares as world-class events draw millions across London

Transport staff from World Cup competing nations gather at Wembley Park Tube station ahead of a busy summer of late-night travel.

Football screenings, major concerts and extended pub opening hours expected to drive some of the busiest evenings of the year on public transport

TfL to partner with Boxpark and Toca Social venues in London to provide travel advice at World Cup screenings, amid launch of new multilingual customer information on the Elizabeth line in 38 different languages in June

London named Culture Capital of the World by Time Out, beating global rivals Paris and New York

Millions of Londoners are set to travel late into the night this summer, as international football screenings, major concerts, outdoor events and extended pub opening hours drive some of the busiest evenings of the year on the capital's transport network.

This will come after some of the busiest weekends of the year, marked by the London Marathon and the dramatic climax of the Premier League season. Based on previous years and the range of events in London, TfL expects Sunday 24 May to have seen more than 5.8 million Tube and bus journeys, making it one of the busiest Premier League final days in recent years*. Just weeks earlier, London Marathon day (Sunday 26 April) saw millions of journeys across London's transport network, highlighting the scale of demand during major events.

TfL expects this trend to continue, with Arsenal's victory parade on Sunday 31 May and this summer's FIFA Men's World Cup set to drive significant late-night travel. Although matches will take place overseas, fan events, screenings and extended licensed hours are expected to increase evening and late-night journeys across London, alongside a packed programme of concerts and major events at venues across the capital.

To mark preparations for the busy months ahead, frontline transport staff representing nations competing in the Men's World Cup gathered at Wembley Park Underground station - one of the busiest stations during major events - highlighting both the global nature of London's transport workforce and its role in keeping the city moving safely during large-scale occasions.

As part of the Mayor's ongoing work to improve public transport and support Londoners with the cost of living, he has introduced the new Weekend Hopper, which means that people will be able to travel across the city on buses and trams for the whole day on Saturdays and Sundays for the price of just a single fare. This innovative fare will run for six weekends throughout the school summer holidays, from 25 July to the end of August - including the bank holiday Monday, when millions travel across the capital to enjoy Notting Hill Carnival.

London has recently been named Culture Capital of the World by Time Out, beating global rivals Paris and New York, and TfL's teams are ready to welcome visitors from across the UK and around the world for a summer of major cultural and sporting events.

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, yesterday said:

“We've already seen the positive impact that major events like the London Marathon and the end of the Premier League season have on the city, and we expect this summer's FIFA Men's World Cup to bring the same energy to London with people coming together to support their teams. “London is a truly global city, and that is reflected in the diversity of our brilliant transport workforce. Our teams work around the clock to keep customers moving safely and reliably - whether they're heading to a concert, watching football with friends or enjoying a night out.”

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport, yesterday said:

“London is the world's sporting and cultural capital, and this summer is no exception. Whether you're attending a World Cup screening, a headline concert or dining al fresco with friends, TfL will ensure you can travel around the city safely, efficiently and reliably. “The Mayor and I are proud of our world-class public transport system, which provides great sustainable travel options to help millions of Londoners and visitors make the most of everything our incredible city has to offer, as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Jason Mcintee from TfL's Visitor Centre, yesterday said:

“Excitement is already building across our stations ahead of this summer's World Cup. As a Scot, I'll be among many in London celebrating each game with friends and colleagues, and that's true for so many nationalities across the capital. “Events like this showcase the diversity of London's communities, and we are ready to welcome customers from around the world to the network this summer.”

As part of its customer support plans during the tournament, TfL will partner with Boxpark and Toca Social venues in London to provide travel advice at World Cup screenings. Customers travelling into London via Heathrow will be able to access a new Elizabeth line multilingual customer information service, translating live train departure and arrival information, as well as the latest service updates, into 38 languages, in June. By scanning QR codes on posters and promotions at Heathrow, customers will be able to view live service updates, planned disruptions, and real-time journey options in their preferred language.

The service will also be available at elizabethlinego.co.uk. Covering all 41 Elizabeth line stations, it helps welcome new visitors and guides them with clear, in-journey information for greater confidence and ease. The service also includes a route map and station information pages, highlighting key facilities such as catering, toilets, and accessibility features - including live lift status to support step-free travel.

Notes to editors:

*TfL's Network demand dashboard

This shows journeys across Bus and Tube networks. Tube journeys do not include journeys between DLR, Elizabeth line or London Overground only stations. Figures are an approximation and rounded to the nearest thousand.

Images and B-roll footage for broadcast is available from TfL Press Office