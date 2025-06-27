TfL presses forward with plans to regulate pedicabs in London

TfL has published a report on its consultation to regulate pedicabs in London showing overwhelming support for regulation of the industry to improve safety and driver standards

Transport for London (TfL) has announced the next steps for regulating pedicabs in London after publishing the results of a consultation held earlier this year, which contained proposals to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time.

Bringing pedicabs into regulation will make them safer, ensuring that they are driven, maintained and operated in a safe and professional manner. The report shows the public's overwhelming support for regulation of the industry, to improve driver and safety standards.

The consultation, which received more than 7,500 responses, set out policy principles and sought views from a wide range of stakeholders. Feedback from the consultation included:

75 per cent of people who responded currently feel unsafe when using a pedicab in London;

95 per cent of respondents agreed that pedicab drivers should be required to pass UK criminal background checks, bringing them into line with taxi and private hire vehicle drivers;

97 per cent of respondents felt that pedicabs should have appropriate insurance in place to carry passengers;

96 per cent of respondents felt that music and other audio from pedicabs should be controlled. More than 2,400 comments in response to the consultation were about music in the vehicles;

85 per cent of respondents felt that pedicab fares are too expensive.

The consultation responses are now being used to develop detailed policy proposals for pedicabs in London which will be subject to a further consultation later this year.

This further consultation is necessary to ensure that the pedicab industry and Londoners are able to have their say on TfL's specific proposals for regulations, including details on safety regulations and a potential fare structure, this is with a view to regulations coming into force in early 2026.

This ongoing engagement will ensure that any future regulation is fair, proportionate and effective in addressing concerns raised while supporting a safe and professional pedicab industry in London.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

"Pedicabs should be a fun and sustainable way to explore what our city has to offer, but without regulation some drivers are behaving unsafely or anti-socially and charging extortionate prices. The Mayor and I have always been clear that regulation is needed to ensure pedicabs can operate safely in London, and this report shows that Londoners agree. We're looking forward to pressing on with next steps and further consultation, with a view to introducing regulation next year, as we build a fairer and safer London for everyone."

Helen Chapman, TfL's Director of Licensing & Regulation, said:

"Pedicabs can provide a unique and green way to see the capital. However, pedicabs have an impact on the safety of the road network and are currently unregulated. Following this first consultation on pedicabs, we are using the responses and comments provided to ensure that the changes work for everyone. We look forward to working with the pedicab industry to ensure it is run fairly and safely and continues to be a sustainable mode of transport in the capital."

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive, Heart of London Business Alliance, said:

"It comes as no surprise that this consultation has resulted in such strong support for new regulations and a licensing scheme for pedicabs. For far too long, members of the public have been at the mercy of rogue operators who do nothing to enhance the reputation of the West End. We welcome the thorough approach that TfL has taken to develop the proposals and implementation of the scheme could not come soon enough to ensure the West End continues to be a world class destination."

