Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL presses forward with plans to regulate pedicabs in London
TfL has published a report on its consultation to regulate pedicabs in London showing overwhelming support for regulation of the industry to improve safety and driver standards
- 75 per cent of respondents to TfL consultation said they did not feel safe when using a pedicab in London
- Feedback from Londoners and stakeholders is being used to develop detailed policy proposals which will be subject to further consultation involving the pedicab industry
- Pedicabs in the capital are currently unregulated and new regulation could come into force in 2026
Transport for London (TfL) has announced the next steps for regulating pedicabs in London after publishing the results of a consultation held earlier this year, which contained proposals to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time.
Bringing pedicabs into regulation will make them safer, ensuring that they are driven, maintained and operated in a safe and professional manner. The report shows the public's overwhelming support for regulation of the industry, to improve driver and safety standards.
The consultation, which received more than 7,500 responses, set out policy principles and sought views from a wide range of stakeholders. Feedback from the consultation included:
- 75 per cent of people who responded currently feel unsafe when using a pedicab in London;
- 95 per cent of respondents agreed that pedicab drivers should be required to pass UK criminal background checks, bringing them into line with taxi and private hire vehicle drivers;
- 97 per cent of respondents felt that pedicabs should have appropriate insurance in place to carry passengers;
- 96 per cent of respondents felt that music and other audio from pedicabs should be controlled. More than 2,400 comments in response to the consultation were about music in the vehicles;
- 85 per cent of respondents felt that pedicab fares are too expensive.
The consultation responses are now being used to develop detailed policy proposals for pedicabs in London which will be subject to a further consultation later this year.
This further consultation is necessary to ensure that the pedicab industry and Londoners are able to have their say on TfL's specific proposals for regulations, including details on safety regulations and a potential fare structure, this is with a view to regulations coming into force in early 2026.
This ongoing engagement will ensure that any future regulation is fair, proportionate and effective in addressing concerns raised while supporting a safe and professional pedicab industry in London.
Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:
"Pedicabs should be a fun and sustainable way to explore what our city has to offer, but without regulation some drivers are behaving unsafely or anti-socially and charging extortionate prices. The Mayor and I have always been clear that regulation is needed to ensure pedicabs can operate safely in London, and this report shows that Londoners agree. We're looking forward to pressing on with next steps and further consultation, with a view to introducing regulation next year, as we build a fairer and safer London for everyone."
Helen Chapman, TfL's Director of Licensing & Regulation, said:
"Pedicabs can provide a unique and green way to see the capital. However, pedicabs have an impact on the safety of the road network and are currently unregulated. Following this first consultation on pedicabs, we are using the responses and comments provided to ensure that the changes work for everyone. We look forward to working with the pedicab industry to ensure it is run fairly and safely and continues to be a sustainable mode of transport in the capital."
Ros Morgan, Chief Executive, Heart of London Business Alliance, said:
"It comes as no surprise that this consultation has resulted in such strong support for new regulations and a licensing scheme for pedicabs. For far too long, members of the public have been at the mercy of rogue operators who do nothing to enhance the reputation of the West End. We welcome the thorough approach that TfL has taken to develop the proposals and implementation of the scheme could not come soon enough to ensure the West End continues to be a world class destination."
Notes to editors:
- The consultation report can be found here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/pedicab-regulations
- TfL's dedicated webpage for pedicabs is available here: tfl.gov.uk/pedicabs
- Pedicab operators would include individuals, companies, or other organisations which take bookings for the hire of pedicabs in the capital under current proposals
- Some antisocial behaviour and noise offences caused by pedicabs are already covered by existing legislation and can be enforced by the Metropolitan Police and local councils
- Any enforcement of new regulations is proposed to be led by TfL, with enforcement costs recoverable through the pedicab licence fees
- Work to develop the regulations is ongoing and costs will be determined as part of the consultation process and ongoing discussions with stakeholders
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/june/tfl-presses-forward-with-plans-to-regulate-pedicabs-in-london
Latest News from
Transport for London
London’s first dedicated green plant training academy to address skills shortage27/06/2025 10:25:00
The Green Plant Academy is the first in London, using the latest technology to reduce plant emissions and help address the climate emergency
New solar facility will provide green power for the Tube, improving biodiversity and create new green jobs26/06/2025 11:10:00
EDF Renewables UK, through its subsidiary Longfield Solar Energy Farm Limited, has been awarded a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to provide clean solar energy to TfL
Pontoon Dock station set for major upgrade as funding is secured25/06/2025 13:25:00
Major upgrade will improve step-free access and accommodate future customer growth
Places for London confirms joint venture partner for Limmo Peninsula development25/06/2025 12:25:00
Following the conclusion of a competitive tender process, Ballymore has been selected as its joint venture partner to take forward plans for development at Limmo Peninsula near Canning Town
State-of-the-art Piccadilly line trains to begin operating in 202623/06/2025 11:15:00
New trains, which will provide more space, better comfort, new CCTV and more overall capacity, to begin testing on the railway in the summer
Jenny Hamilton awarded MBE in King’s Birthday Honours 2025 for her innovative works16/06/2025 11:25:00
In a career spanning more than 30 years, Jenny has helped improve accessibility and travel through stations such as Victoria, Bank, Elephant & Castle, Bond Street and Tottenham Court Road – opening up the Tube network for millions of people in the capital.
Gallows Corner junction to close from 23 June until September as part of next phase12/06/2025 16:20:00
Built in the 1970s, the flyover requires major strengthening to ensure it can serve Londoners for generations to come
New pocket Tube map artwork by Agnes Denes calls on Londoners to see the world differently12/06/2025 15:20:00
New pocket Tube map cover design by esteemed conceptual artist Agnes Denes reimagines the globe in electrified form, mirroring how the London Underground map reconfigures the capital
International Poets join TfL staff to launch summer poems at Covent Garden station11/06/2025 14:20:00
Transport for London (TfL) will host a live poetry reading today (11 June) at Covent Garden station to launch a new set of Poems on the Underground for the summer. Anna Gilmore Heezen and a relative of the late Dr. Gboyega Odubanjo will headline and record their poetry at the station before doing a public reading of their works outside the station, alongside TfL staff. The poems will be played throughout the day at the station.